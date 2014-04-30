Pics Of Clippers Fans Supporting Players & Denouncing Sterling

#Los Angeles Clippers
04.30.14

If you’re a Clippers fan, the last few days have been a time for careful introspection. Before Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling for life, there was the very real possibility of massive protests and unilateral boycotting by the players during last night’s NBA Playoffs. But after Silver’s smack down, Clippers fans took the time to denounce Sterling while celebrating the players who make up the Clippers during last night’s emotional Game 5 at Staples.

When the Clippers took the court for pre-game, a notoriously late and finicky LA crowd gave them a standing ovation:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Here is just a smattering of some of the amazing fan photos from outside and inside Staples on Tuesday night:

