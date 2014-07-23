Pics: Wizards Unveil New Navy Alternate Jersey

The Washington Wizards — in conjunction with adidas and the NBA — released a teaser of their new alternate uniforms on Tuesday, with the navy blue and red color blocking at the top and “Washington” listed on the front.

The new navy color also adorns the “monument” design on the shorts.

Summer League MVP Glen Rice Jr in our new 2014-15 alternate unis available for purchase 10/1! http://t.co/sn7eVlUcLr pic.twitter.com/2zNHrZjJ1R — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 22, 2014

Fans can purchase the new alternate uniforms on October 1, and retail information will be provided at a later date.

(via Monumental Network)

What do you think?

