Pics: Wizards Unveil New Navy Alternate Jersey

The Washington Wizards — in conjunction with adidas and the NBA — released a teaser of their new alternate uniforms on Tuesday, with the navy blue and red color blocking at the top and “Washington” listed on the front.

The new navy color also adorns the “monument” design on the shorts.

Fans can purchase the new alternate uniforms on October 1, and retail information will be provided at a later date.

(via Monumental Network)

What do you think?

