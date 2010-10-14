Pierce ices the Knicks; Bosh has a scary Toronto flashback

We’re not exactly spilling an industry secret when we tell you Paul Pierce is just as good at partying as he is at getting buckets. To put it simply, “The Truth” gets it in. So when the Celtics found themselves tied up with the Knicks last night late in the fourth quarter — and Pierce’s plans for his 33rd birthday celebration could’ve been derailed by overtime — you knew what was going to happen. Iso’d up top, Pierce (20 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts) lulled his man to sleep with a couple hesitations before sticking a 20-footer that proved to be the game-winner. “I got an 11 o’clock reservation I had to make,” Pierce said afterward. “I didn’t want to stay any longer than I had to, you know what I’m saying? It’s my birthday.” … Coincidentally enough, Wednesday was also Jermaine O’Neal‘s 32nd birthday. He had 6 points and 3 blocks but fouled out in 19 minutes because Amar’e Stoudemire (30 pts) served him a steaming plate of roast beast … The MSG crowd was amped for the preseason home opener. Unfortunately, though, Ed Lover couldn’t organize a mass “C’mon Son!” intervention for Amar’e before he does something worse than THIS … Kevin Garnett stuck his first two jumpers and was looking like he did pre-injury when the refs took him out of the game. In a span of about 20 seconds, J.O. got a tech, Timofey Mozgov got a tech, and KG got two techs and the boot. With all of these new technical foul rules in place, what is the over-under on how many T’s Boston gets as a team this year? 945? … Yao Ming played 18 minutes in front of his home fans in Beijing, putting up 9 points and 4 rebounds in Houston’s win over New Jersey. Now the Rockets can go back to the originally scheduled plan of keeping Yao in a protective chamber until their next important game … Jrue Holiday racked up a triple-double (18 pts, 11 rebs, 12 asts), Evan Turner had a double-double (13 pts, 12 rebs), and the Raptors pulled out an exciting double-overtime win in front of T-Dot fans who probably won’t see too many W’s this season. All that, and it’s still tough to give a rat’s ass about Raptors/Sixers … Meanwhile, Chris Bosh (24 pts) had a Toronto flashback, carrying a starting lineup that included Kenny Hasbrouck, Patrick Beverley, Joel Anthony and Mike Miller (gross) in a loss to the Hornets. Another game like that, and Bosh will personally hit the training room and rub out whatever tightness D-Wade and LeBron have in their hamstrings …
See the tattoo to your right? That is Bobby Cox inked on the leg of an Atlanta Braves fan. Is there any basketball figure (player, coach, mascot, logo) that you could imagine voluntarily having tatted on yourself? Or have you done it already? Let us know … Other stat lines from Wednesday preseason: Pau Gasol posted 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lakers past the Kings, however Kobe continues to struggle with his shot, going 2-for-10 from the field; Danny Granger dropped 30 points and 11 boards as Indiana beat Minnesota; and Steve Novak canned 6 threes for 22 points in Dallas’ win over Detroit … What ranking of Top-10 shooting guards could be so loaded that D-Wade and Brandon Roy didn’t make the cut? High School Hoop’s list of the Top 10 two-guards of the last decade. Based strictly on how they performed in high school, D-Wade and B-Roy got bumped for some names that may surprise you … We’re out like KG …
That tattoo on his thigh is horrible. I’d like to know what his girl (if he can get one) says when they’re f*ckin and she sees an old guy by his thigh.
That’s just borderline gay in my book
David Stern has officially succeeded in ruining the NBA. I TRIED watching some preseason action before having to shut it down out of frustration.
Why take away the only method NBA players have left to blow off steam? What, players cant walk up and talk to a ref now? They cant talk to THEMSELVES while WALKING AWAY from a ref? Hell, they can’t even give a ref some eye contact without getting T’d up? That’s some bull, man. For real.
Something needs to be done about this. Guys in the NFL have tackling as a way to let off steam. NHL players have fighting and checking. Hell, even tennis players can argue a call. Forcing guys in the NBA to keep their emotions vented up like this will only lead to more brawls. Mark my words.
Cosign rapTOr.
What’s gross about Mike Miller?
David Stern is a control freak
Definitely see Sasha Vujacic getting a Maria Sharapova tat… Reggie Evans sporting Amaechi ink… Stevie Francis with a Cat Mobley stamp and vice versa…
i dont know if this counts,but a dj here in the philippines got pau gasol’s autograph on his arm during the all star game and had it inked right after..
The T’s are out of control. You know when Grant Hill gets two T’s in 5 minutes and ejected that somebody has gone a little overboard.
Hi hi today
and ha ha ha to eat some roast beast. That sound like what I do to smacker writer Sweet England. And now you know I cross u up yes.
Today was a great day for smack. Hi hi mr Burton please say hi hi Helena not think u say hi. I say sit down be quiet young lady
from jurg who tell u yahoo team Tommorow what time is it fantasy time huh I steal that from bulls
I say enough with the touch fouls too. Bring back the rules of the mid 1990s. Basketball should be for real men.
Remember when the Knicks and the Pistons were holding teams down to very low scores? That was a thing of beauty. Although I think I am in the minority here.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
43. If Austin Burton was John Lennon,I would be Paul McCartney.
@ Dime
Y’all should make alf get a tattoo of Austin Burton
^^^^ HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
a dutch classic:
[djoeka.punt.nl]
I would get an allen iverson tattoo no doubt, without hesitation.
Im going straight out and getting that pic of Amar’e inked on me, that shit is hilarious, what the fuck was he thinking. And i agree with showtime, Dime you should offer Alf a job only if he gets an Austin Burton tat on his neck.
The Sixers desperately need to trade Elton Brand. The lineup of Hawes/Speights, Young, Iggy, Turner and Holiday could be real nice in the future, Brand is just slowing them down and stealing minutes. He should fake an injury like Gil did.
After a double overtime (preseason) thriller, it was kinda cold to wake up to seeing the rats ass comment about the raptors…
Every team has fans, and every team has at least one maybe two players that really make you watch the games to see these players develop.
Easy on the hate. Real BBall fans will find something good about any team and find a reason to care.
Ok, forget the eloquence… Screw you DIME (author) leave my Raps alone!
Superfan should have really gone for it and had the word BOBBY tattooed down the shaft of his Cox
@That’s What’s Up, I got a B on both ass cheeks. When I bend over it says “bOb”
What about Shannon Brown’s breakaway-dunk??
[www.youtube.com]
If that’s a tat on dude’s thigh, he seriously has to get in the gym and do some quad work. My forearm might be bigger than his thigh!
@Khalvin
Fuck the Raptors. Lol
The only thing good the Raptors will do this year is have the fewest technical fouls in the league… because nobody on that team gives a shit enough to argue a call. You know, as well as I do, that Toronto is just a pitstop for NBA players. Guys come and go… they never stay. It’s been 15 years and not one player has played through their prime in Toronto.
“Real BBall fans will find something good about any team and find a reason to care.”
Riiiiiiiight. That’s very heart felt but that utopian crap doesn’t fly with me. I used to support my hometown Raps until I realized I supported a shitty team. I want results. Show me results.
There’s a difference between “supporting” a team and being a “fan”. I’m still a fan but just from my couch and through the news. I’m not dishing out money for a horrible team anymore. The best way for fans to let franchise owners know we won’t stand for losing, is to not support the team by not going to games. They’ve always been a shitty team because the arena is always near capacity. They’re making money so why change?? For now, the Raps can kiss my ass.
@DIME, in my book you have free reign to stomp on the Raptors.
@ JAY
You want results, but completely neglect that the team actually looks good in the preseason.
Khalvin’s right. It’s only preseason, but I don’t need to see everytime that the Raps or Cavs win that “the fans won’t see many wins this years” or that some writer doesn’t give a rat’s ass about the Sixers/Raptors. If you gonna voice that opinion, put your name on it cuz that ain’t a DIME Magazine opinion. You a basketball mag, you better give a fuck about two of the more rabid fanbases.
No shit Raps and Cavs are on the low right now. Both teams just loss franchise players. They competin tho. I can’t get with an opinion that reeks of just layin down and dying.
Raps destroyed Phoenix, competed well against Boston, got a career game from Noah and played tough against Philly in a win. Matter fact, I seen more toughness this preseason than in any since Oak left.
Ice em Truth, still got it
@Dizzle
No doubt, they will compete. That’s what pro teams do. Even the Nets were competitive last year but that didn’t help them on there way to losing 70 games.
My point is, I’m tired of losing, I’m tired of mediocrity, and I’m tired of defending them….
“Yeah, we’re losing now but we have nice pieces for the future.”
“We’re just 1 or 2 players away from really competing”
It’s the same frikkin thing every year. I’m numb to the Raptors now.
I feel you on your point that DIME is a basketball magazine and if a writer comments that the Raps will stink, they should put their name on it. Makes total sense.
and about this statement: “You want results, but completely neglect that the team actually looks good in the preseason.”
Because it’s preseason. These games don’t count. In every sport there’s a team who does well in preseason but will stink when the games start to count. I don’t rate these games. Let’s visit the team a month or 2 into the season and see where they are.
Every time I see a picture of Paul Pierce, I just can’t get over how much of a douchebag he is with everything he does.
It’s really annoying being a Raps fan sometimes. There isn’t a team in the league that has a more zealot or fanatical fan base, as proven a few times when Dime tossed some ignorant articles about Toronto out there, and suddenly there are 200-300 comments putting it on blast. You go on other basketball sites, and the Toronto forums have 10x the traffic of the average team. Toronto is Canada’s team, and Canadians will kill any motherfuckers who disrespect.
That being said, the management of the Raps make some HORRIBLE decisions sometimes. I’m surprised some of the management figures haven’t been mobbed yet. After enduring the Babcock years…it’s just depressing to see some of the choices they are still making. The fans deserve better, and JAY is right as far as not handing over money to a franchise so they can profit from mistakes they are making. The fans need to demand better, and ensure they get it by motivating management with profit margins.
Paul Pierce is a douche? He is probably one of the friendliest nba star players around.
Hydro
That just means he’s a friendly douchebag. They aren’t mutually exclusive.
Is it just me, or are Paul Pierce and JayZ starting to look like each other the older they get?
Paul Pierce looks like Beetlejuice.
I was at the Laker game last night. demarcus has a serious attitude problem. he was the last guy back everytime.Plays lazy and complains alot. Not sure yet if he will be a bust but he needs to definately hit the gym!
@jay…
vince carter, prime, in toronto
chris bosh, prime, in toronto (so far..)
morris peterson, prime, in toronoto
all three signed extensions
there are more but they are less talented then peterson so im not even gonna go there…but your wrong im right and toronto is amazing
Cosign Dizzle and Khalvin
Is it really coo to dump on a franchise when ur supposed to illustrate non biased opinion???
Cuz its been damn near every game those 2 franchises have played.. ridiculous.. at least they dont bash the Warriors like that lol
Warriors have some exciting players. I don’t think I’m alone when I say I rather watch the lineup of jackers Curry-Ellis-Wright-Lee-Biedrins over the lineup of misfits in Jack-DeRozan-Kleiza-GrabBallEvans-Bargnani anyday.
although to be fair I like Bargnani, pretty sure he’s next to leave Toronto.
Leave the website for a couple hours and every response you want to make has already been said.
@Dizzle
Greats points on everything..
@Jay
Not supporting financially to take a stand is your choice and I support your right to do that, but it just annoyed me that we pull off a nice little win and some unknown joker takes a shot at my team.
Ya dig?
“Is there any basketball figure (player, coach, mascot, logo) that you could imagine voluntarily having tatted on yourself?”
Vlade Divac!
Alf don’t let that punk slide, say sumthin
I agree with people saying team bashing is getting a little excessive, I mean when you get more jabs than the Timberwolves you have a problem.
The Raps are winning in preseason and playing some attractive basketball, what more do you wan’t?
Dime is great at kicking people when they are down! Of course the raps and cavs are gonna suck, they lost their best players what do you expect? Stop repeating ad nauseum how much these respective teams will suck the bag.
The and1 dude is the most common tat i see on court.
And bashing a team while NOT putting your name to it is just bushleague