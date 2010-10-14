Pierce ices the Knicks; Bosh has a scary Toronto flashback

We’re not exactly spilling an industry secret when we tell you Paul Pierce is just as good at partying as he is at getting buckets. To put it simply, “The Truth” gets it in. So when the Celtics found themselves tied up with the Knicks last night late in the fourth quarter — and Pierce’s plans for his 33rd birthday celebration could’ve been derailed by overtime — you knew what was going to happen. Iso’d up top, Pierce (20 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts) lulled his man to sleep with a couple hesitations before sticking a 20-footer that proved to be the game-winner. “I got an 11 o’clock reservation I had to make,” Pierce said afterward. “I didn’t want to stay any longer than I had to, you know what I’m saying? It’s my birthday.” … Coincidentally enough, Wednesday was also Jermaine O’Neal‘s 32nd birthday. He had 6 points and 3 blocks but fouled out in 19 minutes because Amar’e Stoudemire (30 pts) served him a steaming plate of roast beast … The MSG crowd was amped for the preseason home opener. Unfortunately, though, Ed Lover couldn’t organize a mass “C’mon Son!” intervention for Amar’e before he does something worse than THIS … Kevin Garnett stuck his first two jumpers and was looking like he did pre-injury when the refs took him out of the game. In a span of about 20 seconds, J.O. got a tech, Timofey Mozgov got a tech, and KG got two techs and the boot. With all of these new technical foul rules in place, what is the over-under on how many T’s Boston gets as a team this year? 945? … Yao Ming played 18 minutes in front of his home fans in Beijing, putting up 9 points and 4 rebounds in Houston’s win over New Jersey. Now the Rockets can go back to the originally scheduled plan of keeping Yao in a protective chamber until their next important game … Jrue Holiday racked up a triple-double (18 pts, 11 rebs, 12 asts), Evan Turner had a double-double (13 pts, 12 rebs), and the Raptors pulled out an exciting double-overtime win in front of T-Dot fans who probably won’t see too many W’s this season. All that, and it’s still tough to give a rat’s ass about Raptors/Sixers … Meanwhile, Chris Bosh (24 pts) had a Toronto flashback, carrying a starting lineup that included Kenny Hasbrouck, Patrick Beverley, Joel Anthony and Mike Miller (gross) in a loss to the Hornets. Another game like that, and Bosh will personally hit the training room and rub out whatever tightness D-Wade and LeBron have in their hamstrings …

See the tattoo to your right? That is Bobby Cox inked on the leg of an Atlanta Braves fan. Is there any basketball figure (player, coach, mascot, logo) that you could imagine voluntarily having tatted on yourself? Or have you done it already? Let us know … Other stat lines from Wednesday preseason: Pau Gasol posted 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Lakers past the Kings, however Kobe continues to struggle with his shot, going 2-for-10 from the field; Danny Granger dropped 30 points and 11 boards as Indiana beat Minnesota; and Steve Novak canned 6 threes for 22 points in Dallas' win over Detroit … What ranking of Top-10 shooting guards could be so loaded that D-Wade and Brandon Roy didn't make the cut? High School Hoop's list of the Top 10 two-guards of the last decade. Based strictly on how they performed in high school, D-Wade and B-Roy got bumped for some names that may surprise you