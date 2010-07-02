Pierce stays in Boston; Phoenix (in theory) replaces Amar’e

As expected, Paul Pierce isn’t going anywhere. From the time he opted out of the last year of his contract right before the free agency negotiation period began, the only team we heard about talking to Pierce was the Celtics, and this morning it’s been reported the two sides have agreed to a four-year, $61 million contract that will keep Pierce in Boston presumably until he retires.

At an average of $15.2 million per year, Pierce took a pay cut from the $21.5M he would have made next season so the Celtics could have more cap room. Some people disagreed with me putting Pierce in the “Tier 1” category of Dime’s Free Agent Tracker, but my contention is that he’s still a guy you would build a championship-caliber team around, and now he’s at least trying to give the C’s some more room to do that. (BTW, why does Pierce get so much grief for being taken off the court in a wheelchair for a knee injury, but nobody remembers D-Wade was taken off in a wheelchair for a shoulder injury? Just saying…)

I doubt Pierce ever entertained the thought of going elsewhere. Yes, he’s an L.A. guy, but he’s a Celtics lifer. He’s about one season and a half away — at his current pace — from surpassing Larry Bird as the franchise’s second all-time leading scorer. And with his old-man swaggerific style, there’s no reason to believe he can’t continue dropping 18-20 points a night for at least a few more years.

Other free agency news/rumors:

* During LeBron‘s meeting with the Knicks yesterday, the team apparently showed him a study that projected LeBron would make $1.94 BILLION playing in New York for the rest of his career, while “only” pulling down $700 million in Cleveland, $690 million in Chicago, and $600 million in Miami. The Knicks conveniently neglected to show the results for how much LeBron would make in New Jersey or in L.A.

* Bracing for the likelihood they’ll lose Amar’e Stoudemire, the Suns have reached an agreement with Hakim Warrick on a four-year, $18 million deal. Warrick was supposed to be a major addition to the Bucks last season, but he fell off during the year and was shipped to Chicago in the John Salmons trade. In the Bulls’ first-round series loss to Cleveland, Warrick logged two DNP-CD’s and only averaged 10 mpg in the games he did play.

* The Rockets are still trying to land Chris Bosh, reportedly offering Luis Scola, Shane Battier and Trevor Ariza to Toronto in a sign-and-trade proposal. Even if the money works out, gutting the team that much to get Bosh — and knowing Yao Ming‘s injury risk — would likely put Bosh right back where he started on a Lottery or non-contending team led by Kevin Martin and Aaron Brooks.