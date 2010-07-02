Pierce stays in Boston; Phoenix (in theory) replaces Amar’e

As expected, Paul Pierce isn’t going anywhere. From the time he opted out of the last year of his contract right before the free agency negotiation period began, the only team we heard about talking to Pierce was the Celtics, and this morning it’s been reported the two sides have agreed to a four-year, $61 million contract that will keep Pierce in Boston presumably until he retires.
At an average of $15.2 million per year, Pierce took a pay cut from the $21.5M he would have made next season so the Celtics could have more cap room. Some people disagreed with me putting Pierce in the “Tier 1” category of Dime’s Free Agent Tracker, but my contention is that he’s still a guy you would build a championship-caliber team around, and now he’s at least trying to give the C’s some more room to do that. (BTW, why does Pierce get so much grief for being taken off the court in a wheelchair for a knee injury, but nobody remembers D-Wade was taken off in a wheelchair for a shoulder injury? Just saying…)
I doubt Pierce ever entertained the thought of going elsewhere. Yes, he’s an L.A. guy, but he’s a Celtics lifer. He’s about one season and a half away — at his current pace — from surpassing Larry Bird as the franchise’s second all-time leading scorer. And with his old-man swaggerific style, there’s no reason to believe he can’t continue dropping 18-20 points a night for at least a few more years.
Other free agency news/rumors:
* During LeBron‘s meeting with the Knicks yesterday, the team apparently showed him a study that projected LeBron would make $1.94 BILLION playing in New York for the rest of his career, while “only” pulling down $700 million in Cleveland, $690 million in Chicago, and $600 million in Miami. The Knicks conveniently neglected to show the results for how much LeBron would make in New Jersey or in L.A.
* Bracing for the likelihood they’ll lose Amar’e Stoudemire, the Suns have reached an agreement with Hakim Warrick on a four-year, $18 million deal. Warrick was supposed to be a major addition to the Bucks last season, but he fell off during the year and was shipped to Chicago in the John Salmons trade. In the Bulls’ first-round series loss to Cleveland, Warrick logged two DNP-CD’s and only averaged 10 mpg in the games he did play.
* The Rockets are still trying to land Chris Bosh, reportedly offering Luis Scola, Shane Battier and Trevor Ariza to Toronto in a sign-and-trade proposal. Even if the money works out, gutting the team that much to get Bosh — and knowing Yao Ming‘s injury risk — would likely put Bosh right back where he started on a Lottery or non-contending team led by Kevin Martin and Aaron Brooks.
The Celts should have stayed true to their douchebag form and just let PP walk, while signing someone who doesn’t play like an old cripple (and doesn’t flop on 30% of plays). $20mil/year (from what I hear) is way too much for Pierce.
PP ain’t even close to being someone you can/should build a championship team around. He needed two future HoFers and the correct role players (and coach) around him to even win one championship…and he turned into an egotistical douchebag right after that.
Yes, you can still make fun of Pierce for the wheelchair thing. He acts like he’s hurt EVERY time he gets touched on the court. I even seen him fall down like he was shot when one of the towel boys tossed him a towel. Then he got up wanting to fight the towel boy, but wouldn’t make a move until the entire team got between him and the lil’ 12 year old…
I heard rumors the Pierce deal is 4 years, $61M. Nothing concrete though…
@Control – you’re just hating to hate now. And if you remember his early years, he was a MUUUUCH bigger dbag back then. He had AI’s sense of entitlement and whatnot, then that got stabbed outta him (not even joking, he was a completely different person after that night, which he’s admitted himself.) And dude got wheeled off in the BIGGEST GAME OF HIS LIFE. Pretty sure you’re not just throwing out theatrics at that point.
For the record, Kobe needed a future HOFer who’s also the best big man int he league (yes, I’ll take Pau over, Dwight “I better be able to dunk it or I’m useless and please god don’t foul me” Howard) before his team was any good (and it took damn good role players/other starters too) as did every other championship team ever. Kobe and Pierce are far apart, but the point is NO ONE can do it alone.
Every superstar needs the right role players, a good coach and (90% of the time) at least one future Hall of Fame teammate to win a championship.
Jordan had Pippen/Rodman for three of his titles, and Pippen for another three. Plus Horace Grant, Steve Kerr, Kukoc, etc., all fit into the “correct role players” category. Duncan has has Robinson, Parker, Manu and a collection of ideal role players like Bowen, Horry, etc. Kobe, Isiah, Bird, Magic — all in the same boat.
The last team I can think of that won a title with just one HOF talent was ’94 Houston with Hakeem. But they had the right role players and a good coach and lucked out that John Starks forgot his jumper.
Celts Fan
I ain’t hating to hate, you know I love that shit, haha :)
I really don’t blame him for being a douche earlier in his career, the guy’s best wingman was Antione Walker…one of the most overrated pieces of shit to ever play in the league. If I got stuck playing with Walker all of those years, I would have personally debagged out myself.
Of course everyone needs help, and help that complements ya…but really, what does PP bring to the table today that almost any other SF in the game can’t? He can hit elbow jumpers, and flop…am I missing anything else he does that is even above average? People are killing Grizz over signing Rudy Gay, but at this point I’d take Gay in any way, over Pdouble.
Bosh is NOT worth giving up the best wing defender in the league, your most athletic wing player (who’s a bad shooter), and your toughest banger inside (next to Hayes).
Very true Championship come with team effort BUT…
For the record, Shaq needed Kobe just as much Kobe needed Shaq, together they got 3 ‘ships.
PP needed KG and RayRay but only got one.
@Control – I agree that Rudy was worth the $$$ (someone was gonna give it to him, Grizz are up-and-coming) but he cannot shoot at all. Pierce’s midrange game is amazing, he’s clutch as hell, and he’s an underrated defender. I think Pierce is a better player right now (this statement may not be true anymore in a year, it certainly is a short-term thing,) It really all depends on the kind of team you’re talking about. If you’re ready to win RIGHT NOW, you want Pierce.
@NoComp – I disagree. Kobe was 22-24 when they were ripping off titles. Shaq coulda won those 3 with any of the top wings in the league at that time, I don’t think Kobe wins 3 rings at that point in his career without Shaq in his full-fledged MDE status. He just wasn’t ready yet, and that’s not a knock on Kobe. I feel like Lakers fans short-change how good Shaq really was at his apex there. Kobe was clearly his Pippen. he was damn good at it, but it was clear who the #1 guy was.
Cause D Wade’s injury was real… He had surgery on it. PP came back in a quarter and was running on his ‘injured’ knee again. That’s why.
Also Pierce always finds a way to roll around on the ground when he gets looked at the wrong way. 33 has a little bit of euroleague in him… just saying.
LL
@NoComp — The Boston trio has only been together for three years. One title in that span, one Finals loss, and a deep playoff run without KG is about what you’d expect. Kobe/Shaq were together for eight years. They should have more than one chip.
@control — You really think just any SF could have given Ron Artest 27 in Game 5 of the Finals? As a pure scorer, Pierce is better than all but a few players in the League (and it’s not just all elbow jumpers). He’s also a playmaker and a leader. I don’t see how at this point you can pretend like he’s only about flopping.
D-Wade’s injury was season ending. You can’t even compare Pierce’s ankle tweak to a shoulder dislocation. That was a shot at Wade more than defending Pierce.
Celts Fan
Yeah, maybe for a team that needs to win for one more season…but the contract is for 4 years. He’s going to be known as “Paul Pierce’s contract” in trade rumors after next year. When he’s eating up all of the cap space, and preventing the Celts from rebuilding around Rondo (another LOL), you’ll be like “why couldn’t the Celts have let this old guy walk, and picked up a real wing…like Josh Childress or John Salons!”.
Just don’t see building around a 32 year old wing player who has his injury history, in addition to THINKING he just got injured at least 5 times a game is a good idea.
AB
I think a lot of SFs could have averaged 18points against Ron Artest. PP disappeared more games than he went off, and Ron Artest is a very good defender, but he’s insane. One of the disadvantages of being insane is that he’s not always consistent.
Paul Pierce is showing his age right now, while there are a lot of other talented players who are entering, or about to enter, their prime. Signing him for 4 years to a contract that makes him more money than a majority of the people who could replace him doesn’t make business sense at all.
There are a lot of conflicts coming out of the Boston camp about “leaders” and “playmakers”. I heard KG is the leader, heard Rondo jock lovers say he is the leader, people saying Doc Rivers is the main leading force, and sometimes that PP is. Who’s team is this really? Just seems to me, most of the time PP is a better than average skilled role player…
I don’t need to pretend PP is only about flopping, I watched him play in the playoffs. If you did too, then you seen how often he hit the ground from NO contact at all. Even the guy’s NBA profile page has him wincing, about to cry and fall to the ground…
PP is worth more to the Celts in three years than Childress will be in three years. Just because of the history, the eventual farewell tour. You could replace PP’s skill, but the franchise values PP’s legacy as much or more than that.
And Salmons is no young buck. He’s got some miles on those tires. In two years, HE’LL be known as “6th man John Salmons’ contract”
@Control – man, I’m realistic. We let Paul walk, who’s there to take his place? KG’s still locked up for 2 more years. We have no one in the pipeline to take over for Paul or Ray (maybe Avery Bradley if you think he can play w/ Rondo) and Perk’s hurt. This is clearly a Win Right Now deal. It’s also a sentimental, “You’ll retire as a Celtic and go down like Reggie Miller as synonomous with one team” kinda deal. he’s been a career-long Celtic and I’m glad it stays that way. People here LOVE him. This team’s not winning anything anytime soon building around Rondo with nothing else here anyway (and, with the injury to Perk and everyone a year older, we’re probably a really long shot to do anything with everyone back too, I get it.) I’m okay with the victory lap of 2nd round exits and uncomfortable aging for 4 years as we fade back to the pack and hopefully start building for the time when it is just Rondo left. If Paul leaves, we’re worse off than we’d be if we kept these guys anyway It’d take both Paul and Ray leaving for us to get under the cap, and even then, how are you gonna replace 2 productive starters that accounted for about 45% of your team’s scoring with just $12M? We’ve already won about 200 more games over the past few years than I ever thought was possible back in 2006 after 10 years of season tickets to an awful team. I’m okay with it. It’s all house money now…
@control — Part of good business, though, is maintaining solid relationships. Giving Pierce $15 million per for the next four years isn’t a “potential” move like Memphis signing Rudy Gay, it’s partially an appreciation move for all Pierce has done in Boston. When players talk about a “solid organization” they’re referring to stuff like Boston taking care of Pierce even as he was getting older, San Antonio taking care of Duncan, etc. It’s not the NFL where you just dump franchise icons like that.
@thrillah — Wade’s injury was real, but it was an upper-body injury. Why the wheelchair? In both cases, I really doubt Pierce or Wade ASKED for a wheelchair. What more than likely happened is the training staffs overreacted (remember, this was Game 1 of the Finals in Boston, whereas with Wade you’re seeing your franchise down in a heap) and called for the wheelchair when it wasn’t necessary. I’ve had to leave a hospital in a wheelchair after dental surgery. I would have preferred to walk out on my own, but are you really going to argue with a doctor at that point?
Celts Fan and AB
I can concede to you both in this. You both are coming from a sentimental point of view. I am not a fan of the player or the franchise, so I really can’t relate to that. I just don’t think of Pierce as a top player, didn’t really think he was in the past either…and he’s just too old now. Saying he is a top SF would be like saying Fish is a top PG…they both are endeared to their team and fill their roles pretty decently (as well as competing for biggest flopper in the league).
One point mentioned above about NEEDING a good coach to win a championship. Why do people blame LeBron so strongly for not winning a championship, when he was stuck with a HORRIBLE coach every time he made the playoffs? If Mike Brown coached the Lakers…they wouldn’t have won the championship this year. Boston maybe wouldn’t have even made the play offs with Mike Brown.
Dam i made a bet with my friend that New York will be shut out during free agency but i think Chicago will intimidate the knicks instead of the nets into getting Amare since the Nets already have Derrick Favors. Knick fans will get CP3 and Carmelo next year though if they blow another year and be smart and let Curry come off the books. They might be able signed 2 max and an allstar but do they really want to drive Knicks fans crazy again for a whole year and than dont get none of those players next year??? They will start to riot in New York if that happens and they would have to call in the national guard to restore order…lol
@ Austin – Now that makes sense on PP’s contract and good point of view, they basically did it for his years of service of what he HAS provided more than what he will after the next two years. Still no where near tier 1, no other team passes that $$$ for him, but Gay got paid so who knows.
Suns are idiots, seriously Warrick is what you come up with? Sarver should be shown the door the cheap ass. He “sold” Rondo to the Celtics, nice move.
I wonder if Frye is still getting paid that 5 year 25 mill deal? Another brilliant move.
On a side note…
Brazil just lost to Netherlands…. it’s a sad day. No more Brazillian hotties in their cut-off tops gonna be jumping around celebrating. I’ll miss all that ass….
Oh well, i live in Toronto…. Caribana’s around the corner. More ass on the way!!
Frye just signed a 5 year 30M dollar contract, are you SERIOUS!!!!
Between overspending on Warrick and Frye they could have signed Amare, two stiff for an All Star.
Sarver needs to read a GM for DUMMIES book.
Yo, Austin… question for you.
You are one of a handful of Dime writers who actually posts on these boards. Where are the other Dime writers? Don’t tell me they’re busy covering a story. We all know that ain’t true.
Do they have aliases or something?
@control….
I can’t believe you just drew a line that connected Paul Pierce and Derek Fisher. Wow!! Your hate runs deep.
hahaha. why some of yall shitting on Kobe like he wasnt shit back in the early 2000s?!!?
foolishness. Shaq was def the man, but Shaq wasnt gonna win shit without Kobe. Kobe was a top5 player even back then (shaq, iverson, duncan, garnett…and then kobe above jason kidd, vince carter and tracy mcgrady).
he wasnt too young to be a winner. whoever said that shit just has no memory of 10yrs ago.
in ALL of those NBA finals (2000-2002) kobe was NO worse than the 3rd best player on the court. and in some cases, he was the SECOND best player on the court.
2000 nba finals avg: 15pts, 4rebs, 4asts (ankle)
2001 nba finals avg: 24pts, 7rebs, 5asts
2002 nba finals avg: 27pts, 5.8rebs, 5.3asts, 51%fg
he wasnt just along for the ride like glenn rice, ron harper, devean george and tyronn lue. get it right bitches!
“(BTW, why does Pierce get so much grief for being taken off the court in a wheelchair for a knee injury, but nobody remembers D-Wade was taken off in a wheelchair for a shoulder injury? Just saying…)”
Pierce gets grief cuz he came back and played like a Hall of Famer thereby leadin fans, including myself, to think he mighta faked it and milked it for the “Willis Reed” moment. When DWade is in a wheelchair, you KNOW he ain’t comin back…
@ Celts Fans – to offset your point, I feel too many fans don’t give Kobe the credit he deserved for those first 3 chips. When you say Shaq coulda won with “any of the top wings at the time”, that’s a huge disrespect to Kobe. What he brought to the table, even at that young age, was more than TMac, for example, woulda brought, in terms of his offense, defense, playmaking and basically being the closer at the ends of games cuz Shaq couldn’t hit his freebies so we couldn’t go to him. So do you really think TMac or Vince woulda got rings playin with Shaq? We’ve never even seen these other guys in a big playoff game. Shaq won with DWade in a series that most agree the refs hijacked and the Mavs shoulda won (by the way, they don’t lose that chip if they had Nash runnin the point…just sayin). Vince’s biggest moment was still a missed jumper how many years ago and TMac’s never really had a playoff moment. Maybe Shaq could lead another wing to a chip, but the 3 in a row and 4 Finals in 4 seasons was partly due to Kobe’s obsessive compulsive competitive nature, something that I don’t think TMac or Vince have. Maybe Pierce, but back when the Lakers were dominating in 99-01, he wasn’t nearly the same player that he would become…
@control — I can see where you’re coming from, too. Pierce is already showing he can’t drop 20-25 points every night, and in four years he’ll be 36 years old making $15 million a year. Meanwhile, Rudy Gay will be making about the same at 27 years old (and should be better than Pierce at that point). But teams can’t always do business being that calculated. There is something to be said for “taking care of your guys,” which is all they’re doing for Pierce.
Heckler
What is the one thing that separates Kobe from almost any player in the league? Every off season, he comes back with one more tool, being one step better than anyone else (according to Kobe lovers).
Why is it then so hard to believe that he has learned a little bit, and become a much more complete player than he was 10 years ago? 10 years ago, he filled the role he needed to do, but anyone of the other top 3-5 SGs in the league at that time could have filled that role now. The guy was a good player back then, but not near to being as complete as he is now…especially when it comes to leading and playmaking.
@JAY — We don’t have a ton of writers; it’s only about a handful to start with, if that. And during the day if we’re not working on stories for the magazine or website, we’re probably out of the office doing other business stuff. Our business has grown a lot in the past couple years to include projects outside of just producing the mag and the site, and those ventures require a lot of man-hours and legwork. I don’t even comment on DimeMag.com that often, but today we had a holiday so it’s a little slower for me.
“(BTW, why does Pierce get so much grief for being taken off the court in a wheelchair for a knee injury, but nobody remembers D-Wade was taken off in a wheelchair for a shoulder injury? Just saying…)”
PP came back few minutes later and played rest of the series without any problem. if my memory serves me, wade dislocated his shoulder and he was in MAJOR pain. i guess that is reason why they put him in wheelchair. if PP stayed out of the game, no one would mention that wheelchair incident.
control, in this topic, broke his streak of 342 consecutive posts with some variation of the word “douchebag”
Like a few people stated already, Pierce wheelchair incident was a publicity stunt, that he still tries. Everytime he drives to the hoop, and gets contact the guy is acting like he got shot (or stabbed, pun intended). He did it in the Miami series this past playoffs.
Pierce came back on the court like 25 seconds later like he was Stone Cold Steve Austin or something, boucing around. I know knee injuries can be bad, but as soon as he hit the back, he wanted to walk, wtf?
Wade, I think is a primadonna too (Kobe is too) but he separated his shoulder, anyone who separated their shoulder knows how bad that hurts until it is popped back into place.
Just sayin…
@Control – EXACTLY
@K Dizzle – Kobe did do all of those things, but what you leave out is that, by playing with Shaq at his absolulte apex, it allowed Kobe to play 1 on 1. you couldn’t double Kobe AND the Diesel. None of the guys you mentioned ever had the chance to play in a situation that good. The guy was one of the best sidekicks ever, but he was not ready to be a #1 guy on a title team at that point in his career (even though it was obvious that that day would definitely come.) That’s all I’m saying. It ain’t shorting Kobe, it’s just true.
I just watched the rerun of 2000 NBA finals(game 4), and my goodness, young Kobe was indeed cocky, but Kobe was making plays and dishing the rock for LA. In the crunch time, he burried them down, that’s how he is back then.
back in the early 2000s, kobe bryant was ALREADY a top5 (top 10 at worst) player in the nba.
so stop acting like he just became great.
go youtube his shit, he was hitting gamewinners way back when with Shaq on the bench cause lakers didnt want shaq shooting FTs.
@Austin
I feel you man. I have a suggestion for you guys…
I’ve been checking this site for like 7 yrs. I remember you guys had the “Ball Above All” T-shirts… now that your readership has grown, maybe bring them out again. The slogan was ill. I had one and I always had people asking me where I got it from.
Just an idea…
@Heckler
Early 2000s Lakers were Shaq’s team. Kobe played the Robin role. I gotta agree with Celts Fan. Shaq could have won a chip without Kobe at that point in their career. I can’t say the same about Kobe. There were other guards that we could have compared Kobe too (TMac, Vince). There was only one Shaq.
Y’all smokin premium hydo today. I seen Kobe with Shaq and I seen Kobe with Kwame Brown. I seen him win with Shaq, lose with Shaq, lose with Gasol, win with Gasol. TMac had yao and Vince had Dwight n they didn’t even get to the dance… What has Vince or TMac done in their careers that got dudes thinkin they woulda copped a chip cuz they had Shaq. Shaq had Penny at the same age as Kobe and got murked by Houston so what’s the basis for this TMac and Vince ish? And you confused if you think TMac or Vince were better than Penny
Point blank: TMac ain’t never been outta the first round (read that again) and Vince has done nuthin in the weak East conference his whole career, now we talkin about a championship with Shaq.
I’ll tell you what it woulda been. IF THEY GOT to the Finals, Shaq woulda averaged 40 and 20 and TMac and Vince woulda disappeared like they always do….or got shut down by Bowen or Kobe or whoever else was against them.
Tired of these weak ass strictly physical comparisons cuz TMac and Vince were on that hilite love early on in their careers, but makiin the jump to callin those fools CHAMPIONS if they had Shaq is ridiculous. What Kobe got in the chest is different from what those two got.
There’s a reason we call Kobe the closest thing to Mike in the world. Unless you got footage of TMac and Vince doin work in the Finals, please stop the weak comparisons to a 7 time Finalist. At least keep it real by sayin Shaq mighta got one with Ginobili or Pierce or someone’s who’s actually shown they can get the job done.TMac and Vince????damn….SMH
Takin my attention off my black Stars is irritating.
Ghana, baby! Here to shock the world!
I’ll be back for what I’m sure will be some interesting rebuttals.
@KDizzle – the point was that Kobe wsn’t ready to be THE MAN is all. and hell ya, go Ghana!
bad…bad…loss
damn…
Lololololol @ Kobe being a top 10 player in the early 2000s…bahahahahahahahaha