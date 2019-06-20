Getty Image

The Pistons are in a weird spot right now. They want to build around a core of Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson, but need to bolster the roster around them. While they managed to make the playoffs last season, a quick exit in the first round to the Bucks was proof that they’re still a work in progress.

In an attempt to get some help on the perimeter, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Pistons and Bucks agreed to a trade that would send Tony Snell and the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to Detroit in exchange for Jon Leuer.

Pistons are sending Jon Leuer to Bucks. Bucks are sending 30th pick on Thursday in deal too. https://t.co/IkzjIDPhFi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

So the Pistons will be have the 15th and 30th picks in the draft on Thursday. Bucks saved $4M in salary this year, and won’t have Snell’s $12M in salary on books for 2020-21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The Bucks appear to have gone into this trade looking to clear salary. Leuer’s contract ends at the end of the 2019-20 season, so he’ll be cleared off the books soon, which is important for a team that is going to be spending big in the not too distant future. Khris Middleton recently declined the final year of his contract with an expectation that he will seek out a max deal with the team. Between that and the money that will theoretically be spent in an effort to keep Malcom Brogdon, Milwaukee’s hope is to ostensibly to save some cash.

As for the Pistons, the pick lets them acquire another player via the draft who would be on an affordable deal for a few years. It also helps that Snell is a solid player, one who can knock down shots from distance and give them much-needed perimeter depth.