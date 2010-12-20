Pistons steal a win from Hornets; Pierce pushes Boston streak to 13

Until Monty Williams wised up, the Pistons had a pretty effective strategy going into overtime against the Hornets last night: Identify whoever Marco Belinelli was guarding and let that guy get buckets. Ben Gordon (25 pts) hit Marco for two shots right off the bat, and after Chris Paul switched onto BG, Will Bynum (21 pts, 9 asts) took Marco to the rack for another score. Monty finally got the picture and took Marco out, and the Hornets were able to take the lead with 15 seconds on a pair of David West free throws. (Which were set up when D-West was fouled missing a dunk over Charlie Villanueva. The Detroit announcer praised Charlie V — who had airballed a dunk earlier in OT — for committing a good foul, but all he really did was stand in the way and get lucky West didn’t posterize him.) … Bynum got the rock on Detroit’s next possession, and after Jason Maxiell CRUSHED Jarrett Jack on a pick, Bynum laid the ball in over West to put the Pistons back on top. With seven seconds left, Trevor Ariza‘s inbound pass to West (32 pts) was deflected by Maxiell, and he and West fought over the ball until Maxiell came up with it and threw down a dunk for the exclamation point. Then Maxiell chest-bumped Charlie V and sent him flying backwards like he’d been hit by Ndamukong Suh … Fresh off his head-to-head win over Deron Williams, Chris Paul had a significantly easier matchup with T-Mac, who was starting at the point for the injured Rodney Stuckey. CP3 put up 23 points, 10 dimes and 3 steals, and his constant stop-and-start probably had something to do with T-Mac having to sit out the second half with a sore groin …
Damn, first! Early dime tonite. My Lakers playing an easy road schedule. NBA must have did it on purpose so the record would look nice when we play the Heat on Xmas. I’m waiting on the Spurs vs. LA game myself.
I’m just gonna lurk here while waithing for Sporty-J to make long ass posts bout the Heat.
Then I’m gonna remember that when his team was struggling, everyone was calling for him, but he was nowhere to be found. Then he’s gonna appear and post a one sentece comment about that he’s not hiding, and that it’s just a phase. Then he’ll gonna disappear again.
Now look at him now, all grown up, talking smack like he knew that they’ll gonna have this streak and acting like he won a chip.
And yall asking why we hate the Miami Heat.
And I’m just gonna lurk here waiting for QQ to “impostor” himself again. LOL
They say that Ray Allen is a pretty good golf player. Iverson play football in college. Al harrington use to boxe.
bynum has sore knee. i hope its nothing serious, constant flying and several games in a row. kobe did ok, considering he has sprained pinkie. lakers bench did more then ok (outscoring starters or being almost even, can’t check it now). i know its against toronto without bargniani but win is a win :)
15 years from now, Kobe will have one of them robot hands… ALL his fingers are messed up bad, broken and dislocated multiple times
To answer the final question….
LeBron in football. Or LeBron in volleyball. Or LeBron in track and field. Or LeBron in soccer (he would be the greatest goalie of all time). Or Lebron in….well you get the point. The guy is a pretty good athlete.
@ McSimon
…Which you won’t even notice cuz of the glare from the 5 rings lol
Man, Celts really strugglin without Rondo….He really makes that team bubble. A scrub like Paul Pierce lucky he gets to play with Rondo so he can be the player he is………LMAO! They on a streak with NATE ROBINSON runnin point. No Delonte, no JO, no Rondo, no Perk. Give respect where it due. Celts the top team in the l right now. I hope it goes where it go:
Lakers vs Celts Rubbermatch 2011. Sorry Mavs, Spurs, Heat, Magic, it’s damn near destiny…
@Deeds
LeBron would be excellent in volleyball. Most NBA players could be pretty good
For any AUSSIE’S out there, how about Australian Football – AFL.
lebron definately in NFL
i’m an aussie – for Aussie Rules (AFL as we call it) Derrick Rose – basically anyone fast/tough and doesn’t whinge at every no call. I always say we’d be better at Basketball if we didn’t have AFL – thats where most of our athleticism is.
Kobe – Soccer
Nash – Soccer/Tennis
Ron Artest – WWE
Glen Davis – NFL/Sumo wrestling
artest in boxing
dwight howard in volleyball trying to break wil chamberlain his records overthere cuz he isn’t getting close in the nba.
the lakers arn’t playing great basketball but they’ll go to 4th gear to play the heat. they’ve got 6 you know.
Last time I checked, Nate Robinson was a draftable CB for the NFL. He would have easily been a player in da league. Think like a Devin Hester return man and Nickle Corner.
Actually, Nash was scoring 8 ppg and coming off the bench behind Erick Strickland in ’99, so I doubt people would expect too much…
Nate Robinson is the closest by far. He actually started some games at cornerback at Washington when he was a freshman.
I wanna see Yao playing Professional Poker. Let’s see how the pro poker players do when staring at chinese frankenstein’s poker face.
@JAY…and it’s probably the only sport where his body could keep up with the pace they are playing it. i believe he would be really good at poker, and he would definitely have a nice “overview” on what is happening on the table.
Like everyone else here, I’d like to see LBJ in the NFL… as long as he’s on the offensive side of the ball. I’d love to watch Lebron get nailed to the turf.
I don’t think Nash was nice in 1999…and Lebron should be a football player.
Kobe soccer?? Lol goh.
So no nba player would make a good baseball player?
Roy Hibbert and James Johnson to MMA, since they’ve both trained.
Ben Wallace in WWE,he’ll be like them bodyguard types to someone like Shawn Michaels, a la Diesel and Sycho Sid.
Oh, and Brian Scalabrine in curling.
PP with double figure assists? I bet he can average 14 assist per game if he wanted to. Getting dimes with the Celtics is not hard at all.
Daamn, all these posts about ballers in other sports and no one said Glen Davis and Eddy Curry in competitive hotdog eating yet? I am disappointed Dime fam.
And yeah props to my favorite player of all time Grant Hill for dropping 30 on the Oklahoma Thunder and making me think it’s 97, the year I fell in love with basketball because of watching G-Hill in a Piston uniform destroy the comp, all over again.
PP getting double digit assists is just luck. Boston running a very disciplined offense that just requires the ball to go to the right person for an open shot has nothing to do with PP’s high assist numbers. Boston keeping it’s winning streak alive despite being undermanned is just luck too.
nizzio
PP couldn’t average 14apg with Boston, only ONE PERSON IN THE WORLD could…That man is MVP of the league, and one of the greatest basketball players ever. I don’t even need to mention his name, because everyone knows he is the bestest!
Steve Nash could have probably played soccer. He said so himself, and Nash comes from a family of pro Futbol players; his dad and brother played professionally.
Artest and S. Jack would have been pretty good “pro” gangters. Queensbridge, baby!
Whats with all the Charlie V hate, hes playing very well this season.
Brian Scalabrini could probably come off the bench in the WNBA…then again maybe not. James Johnson in a breakdance competition. Derrick Rose in syncranized swimming or as a Mime. On another note: Vince Carter will be the ultimate test for PHX coaching staff. If they can get him to regain some of his athleticism they should be in the HOF! Also VC and guys like Shaq and JO should be commended for never taking steroids. They could easily just shoot up and regain their athletic abilities, but they havent.
Actually it’s pretty impressive for Pierce to get over 10 assists in back to back games, since he can’t pass to himself.
Couple of other people were right, I think Dime meant 2005 Nash with Vince and Grant Hill.
@Control, you wouldnt dare say that running the Celtics offense is easy to do. That anyone can stand at the top of the key and pass to the open player. I mean what basketball player could pull off such a difficult task? LMAO. Whatever, im not getting into this today with the fanclub.
@Chicagorilla: “Also VC and guys like Shaq and JO should be commended for never taking steroids. They could easily just shoot up and regain their athletic abilities, but they havent.”
As far as we know, steroid-use isn’t rampant in the NBA so why should we commend them?? Griffey Jr. should be commended for not using, not these NBA players. NBA players being steroid-clean is not the same as Griffey Jr. not using. If you commend those 3, you can commend the G.Hill, Penny Hardaway, Oden, TMac, and everyone else who have had injury plagued seasons.
Just to add to my last post, steroids helps build muscle fast. I think Chicagorilla was talking about HGH. Either way, as far as we know, it’s not a widespread issue for the NBA.
Chicagorilla
I wouldn’t say anything like that at all…in fact the Celtic’s offense right now would probably be the HARDEST to run…because you have to pass to a specific guy when the play calls for it. Not to mention anyone running the offense will have to “manage all those egos”.
Of course, with the key “cog” of boston’s playmaking out, the Celts are having troubles getting efficient baskets. Their shooting percentage has dropped from around 49% to about 54%, those baskets are coming a lot harder with someone else running the plays.
I agree with you not wanting to get into it with the jockers. Nothing will change their minds…
@JAY, HGH/Steroid it all falls under the same category for this matter. And i say give these guys credit because you better believe its being offered to them. And while Rashad Lewis was the only one to get popped for it, i wouldnt say its not happening. Shaq and VC were all stars who were on top of the world. If i was a roid dealer, id approach them with the offer to get them back on top of the world using roids. You dont think some of the young guys who couldnt cut it in the L or were just backups, didnt just use roids to get that extra edge? If football and baseball players do it, no doubt it happens in basketball.
YOU GUYS ALL GOT IT WRONG! Like PITBULL said: “good things come in 3S”.LEBRON JAMES at QB- Dude would be the CAM NEWTON of the NFL. CHRIS BOSH at T.E.-If you think Bosh is unstoppable now on the hardwood floor. Just imagine what he would do split out wide like ANTOINE GATES. DWYANE WADE at RB-6″4 225 pounds of FLASH. Would be the REGGIE BUSH of the NFL. Those guyS would be better than the 49ers big 3, COWGIRLS big 3, and could go down as THE BEST big 3 to ever play ANY SPORT. Those guys would break the DOLPHINS UNDEFEATED record and all you have to do is ask LEBRON how many CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS they would win. QQ and CLAW would be the CHEERLEADERS and TRIP whoever comes near the SIDELINES lol. MWO(MIAMI WORLD ORDER) and where are all the HEAT HATERS that was BOLD enough to call me out my name. I need more SILLY RABBITS to put on my CHRISTMAS LIST before the PLAYOFFS start…
@ Sporty – Seriously Bosh at TE? Dude hates contact, he’d have alligator arms, and with that long neck he’s a helmet to helmet victim out the gate! Lebron did play ball even up to his senior year in HS, was good, but wasn’t all state or even all district. That’s another level, Gates said all his basketball buddies wanted to make the jump he told them they just don’t get it. Its a whole other level.
(And yes I would “interfer” with Lebron if he was a gunner going down my sideline-bitch needs to stay on the field!)
Big week this week for the Miami (we’ll beat anybody under .500) Heat. I’ll give them props if they get through this week 3-0.
Shaq in hockey – as a goalie.
With all the padding he wouldn’t need to do anything but get in front of the net and bascially just be a wall – hell he could keep his kicks on!
@control
Ay don’t hate the player hate the game, our starting PG goes down and we don’t miss a beat. And Pierce is on my fantasy team. Yeah man.
@ Sporty-J:
Can’t wait to see this fucking asshole hide again when the Heat loses in the playoffs.
Oh well, I’m actually LIKING the way they’re playing right now.
And yeah I’m gonna call you out every single fucking time.
What? What you gonna do, tough guy? I’m gonna be afraid of a soft bitchass who’s afraid to rep his team when they’re going through a shitstorm? HAHAHAHHAA
Haha, SpunkyJ up to his old tricks! Funny rant man.
Stunnerboy
I wasn’t hating on anything…just pointing out in a slightly sarcastic manner that your starting point guard going down hasn’t caused the entire celtics offense to come to a grinding halt, as was suggested by some people who were also using that as an argument to suggest that the aforementioned point guard was MVP of the league, world and universe. Some of the quotes said were along the lines of “as goes, the celtics offense goes”. Since that point guard is sitting on the bench, but the celtic’s offense has not appeared to be sitting on the bench (figuratively speaking), it would seem that statement is untrue.
We be seeing if my argument about that point guard is correct or if I am a senseless “hater” very soon. These next 2-3 weeks will make my point. I am predicting that the celtics will continue to score in a very efficient and prolific manner, because their offense is based on the entire team being focused and disciplined…not because there is one guy who such an amazing point guard that he runs the entire team…as fanboys have claimed.
@Chicago Re: “HGH/Steroid it all falls under the same category for this matter”
If we were talking strictly “illegal substances” then I agree, they do fall under the same category. But your point, when you brought it up, was that steroids would help them get their athleticism back. Steroids won’t make anybody heal. That’s what HGH does. At this point in their careers steroids won’t help Vince, JO or Shaq get healthier. In fact, steroids could actually do more harm to a player’s game than help them. It builds bulk and can hamper mobility and flexibility. Go ask anyone in sports medicine. Contrary to your belief of guilty by association, just because it was huge in baseball and football doesn’t mean it’s a big problem in the NBA.
And don’t mix my words… I never said it’s not happening. I said steroid use is not a rampant problem in the league.
Just to draw parallel lines… Should we commend people raised in the upperclass suburbs for becoming successful in life? Or the dude raised in the drug and gang filled projects who became a lawyer?? Like I said, if it’s not a problem, why commend them?
Chicago
Don’t know if you tell them they are gonna lose their balls and get a barry bonds size head they might pass. Besides if u suck u are still gonna suck with steroids (baseball talking). Now a star can get that extra power to go from 30 to 50 bombs. I still think big mac was gonna hit 70 with or without them that fucker was never small 49hrs as a rookie!!! Jr on steroids woulda have retired with 800 hrs minimum.
@TJ, @srb, @karizmatic — Steve Nash started all 40 games he played in 1999 (lockout season). You’re acting like Nash just learned how to pass in 2005. Kyle Lowry is a backup who averages 8 ppg (career), but he knows how to run point.
Hey I prefer having a PG run our offense instead of our best scorer. We will see thigh it gets tougher from here on out
@AB
Good call on Lowry, dude is a legit PG in the league and might actually be forcing Brooks out, he can run a team.
I PROMISE you i will be here in JUNE. I will HAUNT you 2 HEAT CHEERLEADERS down come JUNE like DARK VADER from GALAXY to GALAXY. The WORLD already hates the MIAMI HEAT and I want you guys to HATE us FANS too. So please add me to your LIST. Micheal Joradn now resides in Miami, NOT CHICAGO and the GRINCH lives on STAR ISLAND. I dont like ANY of YOU GUYS or your TEAMS. I’m talking about the BULLS, CELTICS, KNICKS, DALLAS, MAGIC, and L.A. In a PERFECT WORLD, i would like to eliminate the KNICKS every year in the EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS just to see the PRICELESS look on SPIKE LEE face. Would love to be the cause of why PAUL PU$$Y and GARNETT took the TALENTS to a RETIREMENT HOME in the 2nd round. Take turns eliminate CHICAGO and ORLANDO in the 1st round to show them no matter how much they change up there ROSTER. THEY STILL ARE GOING TO FEEL THE HEAT. Than eliminate the LAKERS in a SWEEP during the next 3 FINALS so that KOBE never gets his 6th RING like his role model JORDAN. But since this is not a PERFECT WORLD. We will continue to take your CHICKS win ever they come to MIAMI on VACATION. Come to your town and show you guys that the GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH is now the HEAT, NOT THE LAKESHOW. Beat your TEAMS to SLEEP until your PLAYERS want to join the HEAT. Make you COWARDS have NIGHTMARES about the HEAT until you are all WITNESSES… PEEAAACCCCEEEEE!!!
Why do you capitalize every other word? Makes it a bitch to read I just eked shouting random shit in my head.
Who would want to go to the Heat, to get paid the league minimum and get beat in the playoffs? Not happening.
Heat are playing on NBATV, why don’t you go watch that right now.
@Austin – Maybe because Nash was a MVP in 2005, possibly, did Grant Hill still have ankles?
@Chicagorilla: Just reading back at the posts and read this gem…
“If i was a roid dealer, id approach them with the offer to get them back on top of the world using roids.”
Sounds like you actually think there’s a “roid dealer”. Like some grimy street dude who has vials affixed to the lining of his jacket walking up to people trying to push roids. Lol. In baseball and football, they got it from their doctors… not some “roid dealer”. You think professional athletes are going to take something from a complete stranger?? Doctors in the NBA know it won’t help the players much so they don’t offer it. It’s a different sport than baseball and football. Pure strength isn’t really desired in the NBA. If this were the banging style 80s, then I could see steroids growing into a problem. But it’s not the 80s. Today’s game is all about finesse, and quickness. Steroids won’t help that, and it doesn’t heal injuries. But like I said, don’t take it from me. Ask someone in sports medicine. I ain’t lying.
and to add a point to the Nash argument…. ’99 Nash = current Jose Calderon. So Austin, you saying Hill and Vince running the wings with Calderon at point is not so enticing. Who cares if he started all his games in ’99? Lol. He was a starter back then, and that’s what starters do. They start. He was nowhere near the player we see today. Not even close to being an all-star. Nash being a starter is not exactly an argument that proves your point.
and Sporty-J… type normally bud. I don’t know how many people read your posts but I don’t. They’re an eye-sore.
@Jay
Dammit you are an idiot. No one cares about the difference between HGH and anabolic steroids. Everyone here knows exactly what I meant. Athletes get faster, stronger, and jump higher using a illegal substance. Thats the bottom line. Stop being such a flucking camel toe. You and SAC go very well together as Jadakiss would stay “he’s a dyck and you pu$$y, yall neighbords”