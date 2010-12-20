Pistons steal a win from Hornets; Pierce pushes Boston streak to 13

Until Monty Williams wised up, the Pistons had a pretty effective strategy going into overtime against the Hornets last night: Identify whoever Marco Belinelli was guarding and let that guy get buckets. Ben Gordon (25 pts) hit Marco for two shots right off the bat, and after Chris Paul switched onto BG, Will Bynum (21 pts, 9 asts) took Marco to the rack for another score. Monty finally got the picture and took Marco out, and the Hornets were able to take the lead with 15 seconds on a pair of David West free throws. (Which were set up when D-West was fouled missing a dunk over Charlie Villanueva. The Detroit announcer praised Charlie V — who had airballed a dunk earlier in OT — for committing a good foul, but all he really did was stand in the way and get lucky West didn’t posterize him.) … Bynum got the rock on Detroit’s next possession, and after Jason Maxiell CRUSHED Jarrett Jack on a pick, Bynum laid the ball in over West to put the Pistons back on top. With seven seconds left, Trevor Ariza‘s inbound pass to West (32 pts) was deflected by Maxiell, and he and West fought over the ball until Maxiell came up with it and threw down a dunk for the exclamation point. Then Maxiell chest-bumped Charlie V and sent him flying backwards like he’d been hit by Ndamukong Suh … Fresh off his head-to-head win over Deron Williams, Chris Paul had a significantly easier matchup with T-Mac, who was starting at the point for the injured Rodney Stuckey. CP3 put up 23 points, 10 dimes and 3 steals, and his constant stop-and-start probably had something to do with T-Mac having to sit out the second half with a sore groin …