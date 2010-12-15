Pistons/Hawks party like it’s 2005; Bynum returns for Lakers

We know everybody is trying to push this renewed Celtics/Knicks rivalry (or whatever Paul Pierce wants to call it), and we appreciate NBA TV giving us some 1985 Celtics/Knicks action during the workday yesterday. But what’s up with Pistons/Hawks? There has to be something in the archives with Isiah, Dumars, Dominique, Spud, Rodman and Kevin Willis. Matter of fact, we wouldn’t mind some 1997 Grant Hill vs. Mookie Blaylock re-runs … Last night’s Hawks/Pistons game had plenty throwback appeal. Detroit’s vets put on a clinic reminiscent of their heyday and made Atlanta look like the Lottery team. One time Ben Wallace got a rebound and whipped the outlet to Rip Hamilton (24 pts), who knifed through the defense and found Tayshaun Prince flying in for the dunk. And then T-Mac (16 pts) went ballistic to close out the fourth quarter, sticking four threes in the period to pave the way for Detroit’s 23-point blowout. The dagger came with about three minutes left, when Chris Wilcox ran the length of the floor completely unchecked and T-Mac casually hit him in-stride for an easy bucket like it was morning shootaround … T-Mac’s fam Vince Carter was wishing he could turn back the clock last night — like back to 2002, when Carmelo Anthony wasn’t in the NBA yet. Drawing the task of guarding ‘Melo didn’t work out so well for VC, who got lit up for 35 points on Carmelo’s typical array of power drives and pull-up jumpers … Orlando was threatening to snap Denver’s nine-game home winning streak, taking the lead in the fourth quarter when J.J. Redick (29 pts, 6 threes) converted a five-point play — J.R. Smith fouled J.J. on a three, then picked up a tech for arguing with the ref — and drilled another three a few possessions later. But the Nuggets closed the game on a 19-3 run over the last five minutes to continue the streak … It seems like when it’s late in a game and his team is getting it handed to them, Dwight Howard takes an extra long time at the free-throw line. It’s like Dwight is contemplating, “Maybe if I rip the rim off the backboard, they’ll have to postpone the finish and I don’t have to deal with this loss.” …