Pittsburgh Has Reportedly Hired Top Duke Assistant Jeff Capel As Head Coach

03.27.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Mike Krzyzewski coaching tree will extend to the Pittsburgh Panthers after all. Reports broke on Tuesday that top Duke assistant Jeff Capel will be hired as the next coach of the Panthers, concluding an extended coaching search in Pittsburgh.

Hours after reports that two potential hires — St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt and Buffalo coach Nate Oates — were out of the running, reports from various sources pointed to Capel as the next coach of the Panthers. Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported it’s a 7-year deal for the now-former Blue Devils coach, giving him ample job security.

In Capel, the Panthers get Duke’s top assistant and someone who stepped in as interim head coach for Duke when Coach K missed time with back surgery. Capel has been at Duke for seven seasons and his experience in the ACC figures to be a help for a Pitt team that went winless in conference this past season.

