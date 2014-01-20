Pizza Hut Makes A Pizza Of Nate Robinson’s Face

Nuggets reserve guard, Nate Robinson, has a game fans love, and he’s one of the most exciting fourth quarter performers we can remember. His compact, 5-9 body puts him under the average height of American males, but not many people can light it up the scoreboard like the diminutive guard out of University of Washington. Maybe that’s why Pizza Hut decided to make a custom pizza bearing a likeness of Robinson made out of pepperoni, tomato sauce, green peppers, and what appear to be black olives.

Robinson uploaded the below photo to his Instagram, thanking Pizza Hut and Pepsi for combining to make a Nate Robinson pizza. We’re not sure we’d want to eat an image of ourselves in pizza form, but Robinson seems pleased and described the pie as “delicious” on IG.

