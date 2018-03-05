Pizza Hut’s Best Delivery During The 2018 NCAA Tournament May Be Its Pie Tops II

#Sneakers #Pizza
Associate Editor
03.05.18

Pizza Hut

People who enjoy chain pizzas at an affordable price, sneakers, and college basketball received some tremendous news during the 2017 NCAA Tournament, when Pizza Hut announced that it would release a pair of kicks called the Pie Tops. Fast forward 12 months and those same fans are going to be really happy during the 2018 edition of March Madness.

That’s because Pizza Hut is going to drop the Pie Tops II, which feature some improvements on last year’s sneakers. Here’s how this year’s Pie Tops release will look, and in a sentence that I swear is meant to be a compliment, Pizza Hut really strived to make these look unique.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut

The kicks, which were designed by The Shoe Surgeon, come in two colorways: red and wheat. Both are a little too vibrant for my tastes, but if you expected Pizza Hut to make shoes that look, for lack of a non-pizza term, cheesy, these might exceed your expectations.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sneakers#Pizza
TAGS2018 NCAA TournamentPie Topspizzapizza hutSNEAKERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP