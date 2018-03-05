Pizza Hut

People who enjoy chain pizzas at an affordable price, sneakers, and college basketball received some tremendous news during the 2017 NCAA Tournament, when Pizza Hut announced that it would release a pair of kicks called the Pie Tops. Fast forward 12 months and those same fans are going to be really happy during the 2018 edition of March Madness.

That’s because Pizza Hut is going to drop the Pie Tops II, which feature some improvements on last year’s sneakers. Here’s how this year’s Pie Tops release will look, and in a sentence that I swear is meant to be a compliment, Pizza Hut really strived to make these look unique.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut

The kicks, which were designed by The Shoe Surgeon, come in two colorways: red and wheat. Both are a little too vibrant for my tastes, but if you expected Pizza Hut to make shoes that look, for lack of a non-pizza term, cheesy, these might exceed your expectations.