Getty Image

You know how every once in a while, an NBA story drops that causes your jaw to hit the floor, usually for a reason other than “Bryan Colangelo might have talked crap about Joel Embiid from multiple private Twitter accounts?” We got one of those stories on Wednesday afternoon during the Houston Rockets’ exit interviews, courtesy of P.J. Tucker.

Apparently, Tucker wasn’t quite at 100 percent during Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors. But the veteran forward didn’t have a bum ankle or a hand injury — instead, Tucker played in the game after getting three root canals.