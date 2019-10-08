Following what were two historic preseason losses, a private plane carrying members of the Sacramento Kings front office, including owner Vivek Ranadive and GM Vlade Divac, was struck by lightning on its way back from India.

The plane was on its way to landing in England for a short layover before making the final leg to Sacramento on Sunday, when it was hit. Upon landing the private craft underwent inspection and no damage was found, which, while I’m no expert in either aviation or sudden explosions of electrostatic discharge, seems lucky!

A few of the passengers were rightly rattled, save for longtime radio voice of the Kings, Gary Gerould, who reportedly said, “Nothing to worry about, boys, which really does seem like the thing to say to reassure your colleagues and friends when the plane you are all on has just been spontaneously hit by a bolt of lightning.

Everyone but @ggerould was shook (yours truly included). “Nothing to worry about, boys…” G-Man says… https://t.co/u9noBL4sd7 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 6, 2019

Grant Napear, local TV announcer for the Kings, tweeted about the incident with great zeal upon landing.

BTW we were struck by lightning on our approach. I loved it! @TheDougChristie not so much! Captain just told us they will do an inspection while here. — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) October 6, 2019

Something about play-by-play announcers apparently makes them thrill-seekers it seems. The Kings had been in India for their first preseason games last Friday and Saturday, the first ever NBA games held there, and promptly lost both to the Indiana Pacers.