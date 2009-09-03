Play Where Kobe & D-Wade Train

Basketball isn’t like it used to be. It’s no longer just a hoop and a ball on a court, but rather a year-around training regimen that tries to perfect every aspect of your game. That’s why you see a difference each level you jump. From high school to college to the League, the difference in what it takes is tremendous. That’s why when players are looking to get an advantage (the legal way), there’s one place that Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade always go: the ATTACK Center.

Everyone from NBA Draft hopefulls to certified NBA superstars frequent the ATTACK Center to get in a run. And with school starting soon and your varsity hopes on the line, don’t miss a golden opportunity to get in one last summer run this weekend. And with free admission and free jerseys, there’s no reason we shouldn’t see you there.

WHAT: Converse Open Gym – Chicago

WHERE: The ATTACK Center, 2641 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612

WHEN: Saturday, September 5

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Session 1, Ages 12-14

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Session 2, Ages 12-14

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Session 3, Ages 15-17

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Session 4, Ages 15-17

If you’ve attended Open Gym before, just bring your membership card. If you haven’t, parent/guardian consent is mandatory for all individuals under 18 years of age.

For more information on Open Gym, check out www.converse.com/opengym

