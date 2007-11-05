Player’s Ball – Mountain West Preview

Last year (Dime #28) we debuted the “Player’s Ball” college hoops preview, where we went to some of the NCAA’s best players and had them preview their own conferences. This year we did it again (Dime #37), but since we didn’t have room in the mag for some of the mid-majors, we’re dropping them on DimeMag.com along with the big boys. Today, Wyoming point guard Brandon Ewing breaks down the Mountain West:

THE EXPERT: Brandon Ewing, Wyoming, Jr., PG

Your best bet is to try damage control when Brandon Ewing enters the building, because he simply won’t be stopped. After last season’s opening day destruction of Boise State (32 points), Ewing continued to score in double figures for 18 straight games. UNLV still gets the shakes from the thought of Ewing; he hit them for a cool 30 points both times. He also dropped 29 on Colorado and Wichita State, then put another 32 on Colorado State. The 6-2 Chicago native averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game, and heads into his junior year as the favorite to win Mountain West Player of the Year.

EXPERT OPINION: “We were one of the younger teams in the conference last year, but now we return one of the best backcourts in the conference and maybe even the nation. Me and Brad Jones (18.1 ppg, 4.5 apg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 spg) combined for more than 37 points a game. We’re also best friends off the court, which always helps on the court. When the game is on the line, I know he’ll make a big play.

“It’s a story of duos around the conference. Brad and I will be tough. Wendell White (SG, 14.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Wink Adams (PG, 13.9 ppg, 1.5 spg) are a good pair at UNLV. Wink always starts the game guarding me. I love the way he plays — he brings the best out of me and I do the same for him. Over at BYU, Trent Plaisted (C, 12.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Lee Cummard (SG, 9.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg) are an outside-inside 1-2 punch. Plaisted is a big 6-11 post player with a good touch around the rim. All left-handers are tough â€“ and he’s almost seven feet.

“New Mexico is going to be a tough team to play on the road or at home with Steve Alford as their new coach. He’s a big-time coach. Any kid from the Midwest would love to play for him — he’s got a winning attitude. The surprise team is probably going to be Utah. Luke Nevill (C, 16.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg) put up good numbers last season. But I don’t know that they’ll compete with BYU. They’re so tough in their own gym.”