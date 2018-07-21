Several NBA Players Tried To Talk DeMarcus Cousins Out Of Joining The Warriors

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Portland Trail Blazers #Golden State Warriors
07.20.18 44 mins ago

Getty Image

One of the biggest coups of free agency this summer had nothing to do with LeBron James and his decision to leave Cleveland for a second time and join the Los Angeles Lakers on a long-term deal. No, this was a much quieter development that unfolded while the rest of the league was distracted with LeBron’s aforementioned decision.

Yet to be fair, every team that failed to land DeMarcus Cousins this summer only has themselves to blame. As Cousins himself has explained recently, most prospective teams were too reluctant to take a chance on him after his injury, making the Warriors more or less a last resort.

Not surprisingly, almost immediately after he announced his signing, friends from around the league were blowing up his phone to not only ask why/how he arrived at such a decision, but also in a sort of ultimately futile last ditch effort to convince him otherwise and to join their respective teams instead.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Portland Trail Blazers#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyC.J. McCollumDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 10 hours ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 14 hours ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP