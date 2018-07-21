Getty Image

One of the biggest coups of free agency this summer had nothing to do with LeBron James and his decision to leave Cleveland for a second time and join the Los Angeles Lakers on a long-term deal. No, this was a much quieter development that unfolded while the rest of the league was distracted with LeBron’s aforementioned decision.

Yet to be fair, every team that failed to land DeMarcus Cousins this summer only has themselves to blame. As Cousins himself has explained recently, most prospective teams were too reluctant to take a chance on him after his injury, making the Warriors more or less a last resort.

Not surprisingly, almost immediately after he announced his signing, friends from around the league were blowing up his phone to not only ask why/how he arrived at such a decision, but also in a sort of ultimately futile last ditch effort to convince him otherwise and to join their respective teams instead.