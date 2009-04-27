Playoff injury update

04.27.09

With the remaining NBA teams approaching the 90-game mark, almost everybody is playing through some kind of pain. Going into tonight’s schedule, here’s the latest injury update:

* MRI results showed Ben Gordon has a strained left hamstring. BG is officially listed as questionable for Game 5, but there’s no way he’s not suiting up.

* During this morning’s Hornets shootaround, Chris Paul was reportedly limping on that knee he hurt in a collision with J.R. Smith in Game 3 of Hornets/Nuggets. But just like Gordon, there’s no way CP isn’t out there for tonight’s Game 4 against Denver. He’ll probably play all 48 minutes.

* Jamario Moon (groin) is out for tonight’s Heat/Hawks Game 5, but with the way James Jones played in Game 4, hitting all three of his shots beyond the arc and stretching the defense in a way Moon can’t, Miami will be OK.

* Marvin Williams (wrist) will be a game-time decision. He missed Game 3, but will likely play tonight.

* Luke Walton is out for tonight’s Lakers/Jazz Game 5 and at least the next week with a torn ligament in his left ankle.

* Carmelo Anthony (elbow), Tyson Chandler (ankle) and James Posey (knee) are all banged-up but will play tonight.

