Playoff injury update

With the remaining NBA teams approaching the 90-game mark, almost everybody is playing through some kind of pain. Going into tonight’s schedule, here’s the latest injury update:
* MRI results showed Ben Gordon has a strained left hamstring. BG is officially listed as questionable for Game 5, but there’s no way he’s not suiting up.
* During this morning’s Hornets shootaround, Chris Paul was reportedly limping on that knee he hurt in a collision with J.R. Smith in Game 3 of Hornets/Nuggets. But just like Gordon, there’s no way CP isn’t out there for tonight’s Game 4 against Denver. He’ll probably play all 48 minutes.
* Jamario Moon (groin) is out for tonight’s Heat/Hawks Game 5, but with the way James Jones played in Game 4, hitting all three of his shots beyond the arc and stretching the defense in a way Moon can’t, Miami will be OK.
* Marvin Williams (wrist) will be a game-time decision. He missed Game 3, but will likely play tonight.
* Luke Walton is out for tonight’s Lakers/Jazz Game 5 and at least the next week with a torn ligament in his left ankle.
* Carmelo Anthony (elbow), Tyson Chandler (ankle) and James Posey (knee) are all banged-up but will play tonight.
I thought perhaps CP3 had a shoulder injury, you know, for carrying his team so far. . .
@1 Fail…
Chris Paul was going to sit out with a bruised pussy, but his moms talked him out of it
OMG the score is 105 to 55 in the 4th QUARTER? Please tell me NBA.com posted a typo….WOW. That’s disgusting.
The Hornets gave up sometime in the second quarter.
no typo craaaazzzzyyyyyy wtf Hornets
I was at that game. CP is totally not healthy. Tyson Chandler- not healthy. I don’t know who Byron Scott thinks he’s kidding. Even playing Chandler is a joke. With zero athleticism all he is is a liability. No one knows if David West is injured, since he was abducted by aliens the day before the playoffs.
Or else there is D in enver after all…. who knew?
whenever a superstar is getting raped suddenly hes not healthy fuck give some credit to the other team
I did. And rape isn’t really a word I appreciate being thrown around.
To add and clarify:
A team with 2 All Stars that was in contention for the 3rd seed only a month ago, going down this badly this fast. I’m not saying Denver isn’t playing well. They are. Actually Melo was a real pleasure to watch tonight. I’m saying it’s not impossible that 1) there is shit seriously wrong with the Hornets AND 2) Denver is good.
We all (Hornets fans, being optimistic) said, “oh we don’t need a bench, oh DWest and CP are fine playing 38 min/game, they say they aren’t tired, they’re still scoring 30ppg each, it’s cool.” It is clearly not cool. The truth is it probably contributed to the team going down this far this fast.
ticktock
i wasnt really talking about what you said i meant in general it happens with all superstars.
i can understand that 2 superstar and no bench thing just look at the spurs.
Boo hoo, everybody’s PG hero is hurt. Here come the excuses. Wait wait… if Posey can lift the Hornets to the title then he can take em past Denver, right? Maybe CP3 just aint all that. Funny how bad he looks when his team-mates aint hittin their shots. Billups crowned him and some. Bigger is better after all.
FIFTYEIGHT points… I don’t care how injured you are that’s a lot of points haha