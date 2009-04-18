Playoffs? Are you kidding me?

In those two long, slow days between the end of the regular season and the start of the NBA playoffs — as well as the actual off-days during the playoffs — there’s really nothing left to do but get injured or let some “bulletin-board material” slip out of your mouth. So far there hasn’t been much going on injury-wise beyond the Kevin Garnett news, and no smack talk other than a couple of Sixers admitting Orlando would be “easier” to go through than Boston. (Which, honestly, Dwight Howard would probably admit to himself when nobody’s looking) … If anything, the motivation issue will first make an appearance right before the Cavs and Pistons get going, when LeBron and his comedy troupe-mates do whatever they’re gonna do for a pre-game act. The announcers will talk about the risk of offending the veteran Pistons, you might even get a shot of Rasheed Wallace to see if he reacts, but it’ll be a non-issue whenever Cleveland starts turning the screws in on Detroit … Or maybe the Pistons do have a chance? Dime is previewing each series in our Playoff Blogger Faceoff, starting yesterday with Cavs/Pistons and Celtics/Bulls. More to come today and tomorrow as well … How’s this for motivational material: ESPN’s Jamal Mashburn was talking about the Rockets yesterday and called Yao Ming “supposedly your ‘go-to’ guy,” and basically said he shrinks under the pressure late in a game. Wonder if Yao heard that one … Two things you’re not gonna be able to avoid during the Blazers game: Some kind of interview with Bill Walton, and a lot of discussion of Greg Oden‘s health. Oden missed practice on Friday with a sinus infection, and is listed as a game-time decision. We’re thinking he’ll play. Portland needs him, especially if Joel Przybilla gets in foul trouble against Yao. When he does play, though, G.O. needs to avoid the fouls. It’s been his main problem all year (well, aside from the injuries), and you know Rick Adelman will look to take advantage of the rookie … We handed out two more NBA awards yesterday: Dime’s Coach of the Year (sorry, it’s not Jerry Sloan again), and Defensive Player of the Year, a pick that ended up sparking a lot of hate, even within the office. See if you think we got it right … X-factors to look out for today: Tyrus Thomas (will he take advantage of his athletic advantage over Big Baby/Mikki Moore/Leon Powe?), Delonte West (if he plays well, the Cavs win going away), Roger Mason (maybe the most important game he’s ever had a major role in), and Aaron Brooks (Houston needs to stay in their game and not let the Portland crowd become a factor). Who makes the biggest impact of those four? … Let the games begin. We’re out like waiting …
seeing roger mason in an important role for the spurs makes me cry….damn wiz didnt resign his ass…oh well
i got Mavs.Portland.Celts.Magic.Heat tonight
x-factor for celtics: Stephon Marbury (must thoroughly keep benches warm, if Pierce’s ass is warm, he’ll torch Chicago)
@ A-Slam: LOL!
X factor for the Blazers: Greg Oden (Cats will be scared of the baskeball knowledge he has accumulated during his 155 years of existence.)
I really hope the Cavs will bring their best pre-game skit to offend those aging Pistons, and eventually dudes will be playing with intensity. But frankly, Sheed and them guys have no chance, so they should just all shut the hell up, and let Bron do whatever he likes during pre-game intros.
LOL @ Luigi:
magic and heat dont even play tonight…
CAVS should leave their comedy at home and get serious… i know Detroit has a longshot against them, but if they do get pissed… they might go into rough n’ tumble mode on ’em
detroit isn’t gonna be a tough out but they’re gonna be tough and rough up the cavs really hard… remember the techs are at zero again so yeah it’s hard fouls galore for the pistons.
boston is gonna beat the bulls but it won’t be the same without KG I hope he comes back next round.
If they pan over to Rasheed for a reaction he will probably be too busy dancing like a fool in a circle.
LET’S GET IT ON !!!!!
I’ve been waiting for ten months for this….. Playoffs baby!!!
Spurs are going to shove a Maveprick up mark Cuban’s Azz tonight!!!
GO SPURS !!!!!
X factor for the Blazers: Greg Oden (Cats will be scared of the baskeball knowledge he has accumulated during his 155 years of existence.)
now thats funny. hahaha
Haha @ Monster-Mash calling out Yao… he should look at how his own career ended before criticizing others! Without Ming, the Rockets wouldn’t even be in it right now.
@Flip
Barring career ending injuries, Mash would have been made a lot more than one All-star game. He certainly was more clutch than Yao is. Before you call out Mash, check his career.
mavs all the way!
@Flip
Barring career ending injuries, Mash would have made a lot more than one All-star game. He certainly was more clutch than Yao is. Before you call out Mash, check his career.
Ming the Merciful!I mean Merciless!Yao-Za!
@flip also, as much as people bash tmac..yao hasn’t been out the first round either let alone done much during the first round. so if they lose again? who will they blame this time.
T-Mac takes more heat because he’s supposed to be up there with Kobe, LeBron and the gang. It’s also pretty easy to take a center out of the game, someone else will have to step up.
@John: I wouldn’t necessarily call Mash clutch. He could score but he had to GUN to get numbers.
John? I haven’t had my coffee yet. I meant Justin. My bad.
Celtics are losing at halftime. Marbury has to be thinking, “If they put me in, I can get us back in this.”
can we change derrick rose’s name to the assassin?? he is KILLING everything..
D Rose is NOT a rookie, he’s a BEAST! Doin that shit in your first playoff game against the defendin champs….in BOSTON?
Damn
Overtime! Noah needs to be slapped
man … that ball was out off pierce – nobody touched that
bulls win!! holy sh*t
whazaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap dime fam ! I live for this shyt .82 games is too fluckin long