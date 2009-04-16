Please Welcome Isiah Thompson??

Really, FIU Provost Ronald Berkman? Really?? You make the biggest hire in your school’s history, bringing in a guy who has a TON of personal and professional baggage and has raised red flags everywhere – a hire that you would think would have required you to be in several meetings discussing whether or not this was a smart move for your school and you can’t even get his name right?
PS – It’s written in big letters on the placard right in front of him.
PPS – This ends well.
I cant imagine what is going through Isaiah’s head at this moment. “so this is what the bottom feels like”.
I think he will do well, he knows how to pick talents and he did ok during his time with the Pacers
he might be thinking…Ronald you should ask your daughter what my name was…
THAT’S how he got the job. Cause there’s no way they’d hire the Isiah “I destroyed the Knicks and sexually harassed a barely-attractive-employee” Thomas. He must have put down Isiah Thompson on the application. GENIUS.
or the school is so disconnected from reality they didn’t really know what Isiah Thomas did and don’t really know anything about basketball, hence the reason why the program is awful.
That’s not as bad as the foreman of the O.J. jury:
“We find the defendant, Oren-jall, uh–Orenthal James Simpson…”
Trial of the Century and you f*** up your 15 seconds of fame.
^4 is right… that’s what I was thinking… Isaiah probably wore a fake mustache at the interview… lol
dead i was gonna say this in dime i was like wtf….how u dont know sons name?
Que manera de comer mierda.
Maybe FIU was looking to hire an “Isiah Thompson” but mysteriouly disapeared and Isiah Thomas showed up…Thats something I wouldn’t put past Zeke.
This guy had no clue he was saying the wrong name..
lol @4
And one more thing, Isaiah as well as Magic Johnson are the only ones to keep that broad smile in the worse situations
Man, I’m not Nostradamus but I had a vision.
FIU stands for Florida International University, but in a couple of months it’ll be FIU, the Fire Isiah University.
Eduardo, I’d copyright that right now if I were you. ;)
@Eduardo — We’re gonna see that sign at every FIU game now.
Oh man, @Ashlov, now I understand that I should’ve copyrighted that. They’re already making t-shirts…Damn…
One of the greatest things I’ve said all-time and I won’t get any credit.
I have to start thinking of another punch line..
Even the school refuses to acknowledge that they hired Isiah Thomas, and instead presented him as a different person.
I think FIU took “giving Isaiah a fresh start” to a whole new level.