Please Welcome Isiah Thompson??

Really, FIU Provost Ronald Berkman? Really?? You make the biggest hire in your school’s history, bringing in a guy who has a TON of personal and professional baggage and has raised red flags everywhere – a hire that you would think would have required you to be in several meetings discussing whether or not this was a smart move for your school and you can’t even get his name right?



PS – It’s written in big letters on the placard right in front of him.

PPS – This ends well.