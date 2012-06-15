Point 3 Basketball Gives New Life to Iconic West Philly Court

There’s a special place tucked away in the backstreets of West Philadelphia that isn’t well known to outsiders, but means the world to the neighborhood and the city’s basketball community. The Pit is a sunken basketball court off of the corner of 51st and Funston, that plays host to the highly-regarding Pit summer league as well as consistent pickup ball, and has been the site of many BBQs and neighborhood parties over the years. It is a vital piece of this great community.

The court though, has fallen into disrepair in recent years, as you can see from these shots I took a few months ago during a visit.

As summer – and the start of the Pit summer league – drew near, someone needed to save the court. Thankfully, performance apparel brand Point 3 Basketball recognized the need and stepped up in a very big way. Going into their own pockets, the young brand refurbished the playground, providing new rims, nets, landscaping and a full re-painting of the court.

The new-look Pit was unveiled yesterday at a media event attended by Rockets PG and Philly native Kyle Lowry and several West Philadelphia Community Leaders.

Check out these photos from yesterday’s event: