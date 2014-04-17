PONY Launching SE Atmos & Wish Collaborations

Set for release on April 25,is bringing a pair of exciting collaborations to sneakerheads and casual fans alike. Thecolloboration, represented by Atlanta’s famous sneaker boutique,in Atlanta’s Lil 5 Points, celebrates the year of the horse. Theproject has been labeled “New York State of Mind,” (h/t) with “Red Apple” and “Statue of Liberty Green” colorways. You aren’t going to want to miss these simultaneous special edition launches coming later this month.

The PONY x Wish collab features a red/black color block composition that juxtaposes the pony hair with hits of reflective material that make the sneakers stand out.

A limited edition will come cradled in custom made wooden boxes, courtesy of Brooklyn’s Good Wood.

“I wanted to come together on this project to show unity between small shops and boutiques! I respect and admire Paul’s (Atmos) work and what he brings to the footwear and apparel industry … with that being said, with this launch hopefully other small retailers will catch on to this same theory and we can do more projects like this together across the globe!” – Frank, Wish

