PONY Launching SE Atmos & Wish Collaborations

Set for release on April 25, PONY is bringing a pair of exciting collaborations to sneakerheads and casual fans alike. The Pony x Wish colloboration, represented by Atlanta’s famous sneaker boutique, Wish in Atlanta’s Lil 5 Points, celebrates the year of the horse. The PONY x Atmos project has been labeled “New York State of Mind,” (h/t Nas) with “Red Apple” and “Statue of Liberty Green” colorways. You aren’t going to want to miss these simultaneous special edition launches coming later this month.

The PONY x Wish collab features a red/black color block composition that juxtaposes the pony hair with hits of reflective material that make the sneakers stand out.

A limited edition will come cradled in custom made wooden boxes, courtesy of Brooklyn’s Good Wood.

“I wanted to come together on this project to show unity between small shops and boutiques! I respect and admire Paul’s (Atmos) work and what he brings to the footwear and apparel industry … with that being said, with this launch hopefully other small retailers will catch on to this same theory and we can do more projects like this together across the globe!” – Frank, Wish

Click page 2 for more on the PONY x Atmos collab…

