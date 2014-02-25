PONY USA Unveils S/S 2014 Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.25.14 4 years ago
PONY USA has released a complete look at their upcoming S/S 2014 Collection. Debuting on March 1, 2014, the product will–as always with PONY–showcase deep roots to their past and history. The pack will explode into ’14 with new colorways, detailing, materials and other features to bring an improved flavor to the classics of yesteryear.

Combining street aesthetics and hi-end performance on shoes such as the canvas Topstars, nylon M-100s and nylon City Wings, PONY is looking to strike a cord with sneakerheads with some new colorways that’ll surely pop on the streets of New York. Also included in the collection is the Slamdunk and the always popular City Wings Ox from Spud Webb.

The collection will be available at sneaker boutiques around the country, including LEADERS, Rime, Concepts, WEST NYC, Packer Shoes and UBIQ/Atmos NYC. Check below for more images and stay tuned for more release details.

Hit page 2 for more…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSPONYPONY City WingsPONY City Wings OxPONY M-100PONY SlamdunkPONY TopstarPONY USAPONY USA S/S '14 CollectionS/S '14 CollectionSPUD WEBBStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP