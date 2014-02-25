PONY USA Unveils S/S 2014 Collection

PONY USA has released a complete look at their upcoming S/S 2014 Collection. Debuting on March 1, 2014, the product will–as always with PONY–showcase deep roots to their past and history. The pack will explode into ’14 with new colorways, detailing, materials and other features to bring an improved flavor to the classics of yesteryear.

Combining street aesthetics and hi-end performance on shoes such as the canvas Topstars, nylon M-100s and nylon City Wings, PONY is looking to strike a cord with sneakerheads with some new colorways that’ll surely pop on the streets of New York. Also included in the collection is the Slamdunk and the always popular City Wings Ox from Spud Webb.

The collection will be available at sneaker boutiques around the country, including LEADERS, Rime, Concepts, WEST NYC, Packer Shoes and UBIQ/Atmos NYC. Check below for more images and stay tuned for more release details.

