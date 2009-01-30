Popovich Takes Credit For Shaq’s Free Throw Success

When we got up with Shaq in the Knicks’ locker room last week, he said that the reason behind his improved free throw shooting was that he stopped listening to what so-called ‘free throw experts’ had to say.
Gregg Popovich doesn’t count as one of those ‘experts.’ And he knows that the Diesel listened to what he had to say earlier this season.
“Well, I would like to take full credit for Shaq’s improvement,” Popovich said with a smile. “Because I think that I’ve helped him to focus. And it’s a job, as a coach, to help a player focus. You just usually try to make people focus who are in the same color uniform as the players you’re coaching. So I got that part of it wrong … the better somebody shoots free throws, the less one would think about fouling them.”
Granted Pop is kidding, but there’s a good chance that his hack-a-Shaq antics inspired O’Neal to focus a bit more at the stripe.
Good job, Pop! Keep up the good work.
Pop is right. All his career, Shaq had never been in a position to be so embarrassed by missin free throws. When dudes are huggin you comin across half court, you better start hittin. Probably a pride issue
And this is still one of my favorite highlights of the season.
[www.youtube.com]
fallinup: totally. I’m not a fan of the Spurs, but Pop’s probably my favourite coach.
who, Gregg Patchavich?
now only if dwight howard learned to hit some freethrows…
i think i heard that grant hill helped him out. told him to go back to his form in high school, when he was actually hittin’ them. they youtubed his old high school films…
that’s kinda strange when you wanna look back on some time in your life and you don’t even have to call up moms to get the video, you can just look in youtube…haha
in my opinion, he’s best, well-rounded coach in the nba. he knows when to scold and praise his players (even Timmy), he knows when and how to motivate them, he demands a lot from his players, especially on D. he draws up some of the best plays out of timeouts.
also humble and witty, he’s the real deal.
I am enjoying the antics of Pop more this year than ever.
i just want to know what happened to pop’s head that he needs a patch to cover it up.
AY pop has like 37 stitches in his head where he had something similar to melonoma removed. not cancerous but very uncomfortable. my niece has something similar inside her calf and is having it removed next week. it really hurts, there are days she cant even walk because it is like a baseball inside her muscle. sucks to be a 12 yr old girl and have to deal with that.
pop has always been this “witty” just most people didnt see it because A) he was not open as much and was a bit more “all business” and/or B) people hate on teh spurs so much that they never gave pop a chance to “shine through”
I gotta admit, those first few years with Pop coaching, Spurs fans were calling for his head and referring to him as Popabitch.
These days, I just call him Sir and thank him for the rings.
Pop look like the dude who made Frankenstein went to work on his ass.
didn’t know pop is now a comedian slash mediawhore. he isn’t all that bad like i thought he would be though
Pop is arguably the best coach in the L. He and Zen are 1a and 1b. Both are geniuses and can throw you a little wit when they feel like it.
fallinup, nice clip, funny stuff!
Has anyone commented that Popovich looks exactly like Donald Sutherland in this clip??
y’all do know that shaq went to high school in san antonio right? And y’all doe know that SA always has a knack of getting veteran players to play for them so can you see shaq coming of the bench or starting and playing 25 mpg for the spurs… I do.
hell Nah.
Not unless Shaq takes a vets minimum and that shit ain’t ever gonna happen
ab_40
shaq HATES the city of SA. i remember going to watch him play when he was playing for cole high school. he HATES teh city and would never live there even though he picked up a HUGE freakin house in the dominion for his mom about 10 or so years ago. speaking of, my brother and i where pkaying golf at the dominion a couple years ago behind nazr mohamad, he was actually half way decent. shaq will NEVER playin in SA because 1 he will never take the vet minimum and 2 he hates it there. he spent most of his life there but he claims new jersey as “where hes from” which goes back to an arguement we all had about a year ago about melo being from NY not baltimore.
its ok though, SA doesnt need a shaq. hell there where rumors that when kobe cant get a ring in LA that he might just head to SA because he actually likes the city, respects pop and likes him, and WANTS to actually play with duncan.