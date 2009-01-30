Popovich Takes Credit For Shaq’s Free Throw Success

When we got up with Shaq in the Knicks’ locker room last week, he said that the reason behind his improved free throw shooting was that he stopped listening to what so-called ‘free throw experts’ had to say.

Gregg Popovich doesn’t count as one of those ‘experts.’ And he knows that the Diesel listened to what he had to say earlier this season.

“Well, I would like to take full credit for Shaq’s improvement,” Popovich said with a smile. “Because I think that I’ve helped him to focus. And it’s a job, as a coach, to help a player focus. You just usually try to make people focus who are in the same color uniform as the players you’re coaching. So I got that part of it wrong … the better somebody shoots free throws, the less one would think about fouling them.”

Granted Pop is kidding, but there’s a good chance that his hack-a-Shaq antics inspired O’Neal to focus a bit more at the stripe.

