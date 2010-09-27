Portland Trail Blazers 2010-11 NBA Season Preview

As NBA training camps get underway, we preview the upcoming season with the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.
Added: Wes Matthews, Luke Babbitt, Elliot Williams
Lost: Martell Webster, Juwan Howard
Ceiling: Western Conference semifinals
With two years of playoff experience now under their belt — marked by two first-round exits against teams with superior talent and more experience — the Blazers are growing up in front of our eyes and are ready to make a move forward … It begins and ends with Brandon Roy. Putting together another All-Star season, B-Roy averaged 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists last year and continued to establish himself as one of the League’s best clutch performers. He is the second-best shooting guard in the West behind Kobe and probably the third-best player at his position in the game … LaMarcus Aldridge (17.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg) is on the cusp of being a versatile beast at PF in the mold of Kevin Garnett, and took another step toward that potential in the offseason. He’s reportedly bulked up to around 260 pounds and is working on his post moves and off-the-dribble game … Before he got hurt, Greg Oden was playing like the rock in the middle Portland drafted him to be. In just 23 minutes per night, he was good for 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The team is bringing him along slowly since his latest knee injury, and while he won’t be on a strict timetable of minutes like Yao Ming in Houston, Oden will be treated cautiously to keep him available for the playoffs … Free-agent signee Wes Matthews could start at small forward or back up Roy at the two. He is a defensive stopper-in-training who will be unleashed on the top perimeter scorer Portland faces every night … Nic Batum, the front-runner to start at small forward, is healthy and looked good playing with France in the World Championship. Blazers fans are convinced he’s the next Scottie Pippen — settle down. He’s in the Trevor Ariza range, though, which is still solid … After a shaky start to his debut season with the Blazers, Andre Miller (14.0 ppg, 5.4 apg) became the team’s most consistent and durable player. He is the only returning Blazer to have played in all 82 games last season … Depth is a strength for the Blazers. Marcus Camby would start for most teams in the League, but will come off the bench behind Oden when G.O. is healthy. Joel Przybilla could also start for a few teams, and Jerryd Bayless is still looking for enough minutes to have his breakout season. Matthews, Rudy Fernandez, and rookies Luke Babbitt and Elliot Williams are also talented bench players for coach Nate McMillan‘s squad.
Basement: 9th seed in the West
It would be hard to imagine any team being cursed with another injury-plagued season like the Blazers had in ’09-10, but unless the entire roster took a trip to the Six Million Dollar Man’s doctor, it could happen. Camby, Oden, Roy, Batum and Przybilla are no strangers to the inactive list … Durability questions allowed B-Roy to slip in the ’06 Draft to the 6th spot, behind the likes of Adam Morrison and Shelden Williams. When healthy, Roy is a superstar and one of the 10 best players in the League. But in four pro seasons he’s averaged 68.5 games per year, and while he proved his toughness by playing in the postseason less than two weeks after knee surgery, his health is always a concern … Portland plays at a slower pace where possessions are limited, so rebounding is crucial. Last season the team was 8th in rebounding differential, but if Camby and Oden get injured, their ability to control the glass takes a big hit … Does this team have enough scorers? Roy is the only true clear-out weapon in the starting lineup. After that it’s Bayless and Miller; the youngster plays out of control too often, and the vet can’t blow by too many opposing PG’s anymore … And what about shooting? The Blazers were a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of taking and making threes, and they traded their best deep threat in Martell Webster … Fernandez could slide into that role, but he complained about his playing time all summer and tried to force a trade. The team kept him around anyway. Rudy has since claimed he’s excited to be back, but nobody believes him. Will his attitude poke holes in a group that is good partially because of its chemistry?
In the mold of KG’s little sister, maybe.
This Portland team has been living of their “young, talent riddled team” expectations for the past 3 yrs. They were the OKC Thunder before the Thunder was.
But considering all the injuries last year, they still had a very good year.
Oden was not only having a solid year, but he showed some low post presence. He was quite effective when on the low block.
Lamarcus is who he is, a jump shooting big. He is more Rasheed Wallace then he is Garnett. Sheed would rather shoot a jumper than go in the post. Sheed was not a great rebounder at his 6’11” long armed frame. Sounds like Aldridge to me.
But time is up, can’t live off the “young” title anymore. Young guys are now vets. This should be the last time we talk about Bayless and his “potential.” This is the year Portland will know whether to give this guy more mins, or move him while people are still intrigued by him.
I like them keeping Camby with all their bigs’ injury history, even though they probably outbid themselves.
^Yeah except that Camby is injury prone as well, this is the same guy who sat out with an ear infection & a migrane
lol @ Mike
Damn, how can I forget how fragile Camby was… I think its because Im a Camby fan.
Good point. and he isn’t getting any younger. And I just gotta say, that jumpshot is soooo ugly!
Go blazers!
Nice article Austin. Finally someone got all the facts and really knows the Blazers to right a true article on them. Good work
I’ve said it before and will say it again, aint no one winning a ‘chip with Brandon Roy (who is HIGHLY overrated) as their best player, let alone Aldridge being their 2nd best! Blazers, perennial first round team at best.
Wow, not getting a whole lot of love in the comments section. As a Blazers fan, it’s almost a bit of a relief to be going into the season with low expectations, because the last few years have been hopeful heartbreak.
To answer a few negative comments: The Blazer are no longer getting the “young team” comments. Now it’s all about battling through adversity (and not doing too bad a job of it, by the way). But that’s getting old.
I do look forward to seeing how Aldridge’s off-season workouts affected him. He’s been needing to put together a back-to-the-basket low-post game. If he succeeds and gets tougher, then the Garnett comparison could apply, but if he keeps falling back on the jump shot, he’ll be a poor man’s Sheed (his range is only out to one step below the three). But if he bulks up and gets a post game, and if Batum continues to improve as he’s done the last few years, you’re going to see one hell of a team.
Now I just wish McMillan would change up the offense a bit. I’m friggin tired of his incessant isolation offense. Run some plays, Nate!
@Rizwan
Gee Roy is overrated? The 2nd best SG in the east, perennial all star, and one of the most clutch players in the league is overrated?
In what way? He is an above average scorer (20 points career average), smooth jumper (career .467%), decent stroke from 3 (career .354%), a good passer (career 5 apg) and team leader, can knife in for layups and is clutch to top it off. He isn’t athletic and can still throw it down on people (ask Cheikh Samb. He is one of the best all round players in the league and one of the best team LEADERS but I guess since he can’t thrown down 360’s or doesn’t play in a big market he is overrated.
I guess career averages of 20.2/4.6/5 just isn’t good enough to make it in this league smh
Brandon Roy
4 years in the league
– 2007 ROY
– 3 straight all-star appearances
– 2x All-NBA 2009 2nd team 2010 3rd team
Don’t diss my favorite player…
How can he be your favourite player when you don’t know what conference he plays in?
Oregon is on the WEST coast
I agree, don’t diss Roy!
Dude is a legit franchise player.