Portland Trail Blazers 2010-11 NBA Season Preview

As NBA training camps get underway, we preview the upcoming season with the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.

Added: Wes Matthews, Luke Babbitt, Elliot Williams

Lost: Martell Webster, Juwan Howard

Ceiling: Western Conference semifinals

With two years of playoff experience now under their belt — marked by two first-round exits against teams with superior talent and more experience — the Blazers are growing up in front of our eyes and are ready to make a move forward … It begins and ends with Brandon Roy. Putting together another All-Star season, B-Roy averaged 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists last year and continued to establish himself as one of the League’s best clutch performers. He is the second-best shooting guard in the West behind Kobe and probably the third-best player at his position in the game … LaMarcus Aldridge (17.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg) is on the cusp of being a versatile beast at PF in the mold of Kevin Garnett, and took another step toward that potential in the offseason. He’s reportedly bulked up to around 260 pounds and is working on his post moves and off-the-dribble game … Before he got hurt, Greg Oden was playing like the rock in the middle Portland drafted him to be. In just 23 minutes per night, he was good for 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The team is bringing him along slowly since his latest knee injury, and while he won’t be on a strict timetable of minutes like Yao Ming in Houston, Oden will be treated cautiously to keep him available for the playoffs … Free-agent signee Wes Matthews could start at small forward or back up Roy at the two. He is a defensive stopper-in-training who will be unleashed on the top perimeter scorer Portland faces every night … Nic Batum, the front-runner to start at small forward, is healthy and looked good playing with France in the World Championship. Blazers fans are convinced he’s the next Scottie Pippen — settle down. He’s in the Trevor Ariza range, though, which is still solid … After a shaky start to his debut season with the Blazers, Andre Miller (14.0 ppg, 5.4 apg) became the team’s most consistent and durable player. He is the only returning Blazer to have played in all 82 games last season … Depth is a strength for the Blazers. Marcus Camby would start for most teams in the League, but will come off the bench behind Oden when G.O. is healthy. Joel Przybilla could also start for a few teams, and Jerryd Bayless is still looking for enough minutes to have his breakout season. Matthews, Rudy Fernandez, and rookies Luke Babbitt and Elliot Williams are also talented bench players for coach Nate McMillan‘s squad.