Half Of The Blazers Team Got Stuck In An Elevator For Over 30 Minutes

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers have won their last four games, most recently a 123-110 win in Cleveland, to give themselves a two game advantage over the Rockets for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Up next, the Blazers will face the Celtics in a major cross-conference matchup on Wednesday night that will serve as a bit of a barometer for where the teams are with a quarter of the season remaining.

For Portland, this year has been business as usual as they’ve become one of the most consistent regular season teams in recent years, due in large part to their familiarity with each other. The Blazers have had the same core, more or less, for the past few seasons, led by their star backcourt duo in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and a roster that’s rarely seen major changes.

On Tuesday, the Blazers got a little more team bonding time than they would have preferred at the hotel they were staying at when about half the team found themselves trapped in an elevator for over half an hour. Enes Kanter, the newest member of the Blazers, and Meyers Leonard documented the whole ordeal as Damian Lillard, Evan Turner, Rodney Hood, Zach Collins, and a few others found themselves in a nightmare situation.