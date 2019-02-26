Half Of The Blazers Team Got Stuck In An Elevator For Over 30 Minutes

02.26.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers have won their last four games, most recently a 123-110 win in Cleveland, to give themselves a two game advantage over the Rockets for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Up next, the Blazers will face the Celtics in a major cross-conference matchup on Wednesday night that will serve as a bit of a barometer for where the teams are with a quarter of the season remaining.

For Portland, this year has been business as usual as they’ve become one of the most consistent regular season teams in recent years, due in large part to their familiarity with each other. The Blazers have had the same core, more or less, for the past few seasons, led by their star backcourt duo in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and a roster that’s rarely seen major changes.

On Tuesday, the Blazers got a little more team bonding time than they would have preferred at the hotel they were staying at when about half the team found themselves trapped in an elevator for over half an hour. Enes Kanter, the newest member of the Blazers, and Meyers Leonard documented the whole ordeal as Damian Lillard, Evan Turner, Rodney Hood, Zach Collins, and a few others found themselves in a nightmare situation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP