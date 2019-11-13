The Blazers Issues At Forward Can Be Traced Back To The Summer

A quick look at the Portland Trail Blazers roster reveals a rather significant void. A Moe Harkless-sized void, or an Al-Farouq Aminu-shaped one, whichever one you prefer.

Entering the season, the Trail Blazers employed two players whose best position could reasonably be classified as “forward”: Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver. Neither of them projected to be opening night starters, as Portland embarked upon a bold endeavor to get more shooting in the lineup at the expense of traditional positions. Kent Bazemore or Rodney Hood, both of whom are better suited to defend guards, and Zach Collins, a center masquerading as a power forward, would slot into the starting lineup.

Eleven games later, that experiment’s worst-case scenario has come to fruition, and it wasn’t that hard to see coming. While that might not have been the case had Collins not suffered a shoulder injury in the third game of the season that will sideline him through March, it doesn’t change the fact that Portland planned on playing meaningful minutes this year with Hood, Hezonja, Bazemore, and Tolliver at the 3 and 4. Bazemore ranks in the 15th percentile of points per shot attempt, according to Cleaning the Glass, and his offensive output actually gleams in comparison to Hezonja and Tolliver, who rank in the second and first percentiles, respectively, in the same category.

Think about that for a second. Two players whose job is almost exclusively hitting jumpers created by Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are producing points worse than just about every other forward in the NBA. It’s no wonder that the Blazers have the lowest assist percentage in the league, as their role players cannot hit shots. Making matters worse is that Bazemore, Hezonja, and Tolliver have to score; they’re generally minus defenders who aren’t comfortable taking on playmaking duties. If the purpose of losing Aminu and Harkless was to open up space for Lillard and McCollum, that effort appears to have been in vain.

Hood, to his credit, has been efficient on offense. As a starter, he does benefit from playing 64 percent of his minutes with both Lillard and McCollum and 92 percent of his minutes with at least one of the two perimeter stars. Hood still is not a passer, and he has the highest turnover percentage of his career despite his lowest usage rate.

With that forward rotation, it’s a minor miracle that Portland still has the 13th best offense in the league. Part of the solution for Terry Stotts has been to revise his staggering policy. Last year, with the benefit of a deeper roster, the Blazers played 18 percent of their non-garbage time possessions without both Lillard and McCollum on the floor. This season, that percentage has been cut in half. Despite the team’s overwhelming faith in him, Anfernee Simons isn’t quite ready to take the lead on offense, even against second units. The Blazers have a minus-13.6 differential in the Simons solo minutes, which somehow undersells how much those lineups struggle.

Portland sits at 4-7 with a negative point differential, and as Tom Ziller of SB Nation pointed out on Wednesday, is wasting MVP-caliber performances by Lillard. After his first Western Conference Finals appearance, Lillard has been back with a vengeance, averaging 32.5 points per game on sterling shooting percentages, and it seems the Blazers will need all of that Herculean effort to stay in the playoff race.

Lillard deserves better. And it’s hard not to look back at the offseason and wonder why Portland allowed itself to get stuck in this situation.