Coming off their first conference finals appearance in nearly two decades, the Portland Trail Blazers were looking to capitalize on that run and take the next leap as a perennial contender in the West. But injuries and inconsistency conspired against them from the start. Zach Collins dislocated his shoulder in just the second game of the season, then Rodney Hood went down with an Achilles injury in December.

As much fun as Carmelo Anthony has been in Portland, it was a move borne out of desperation, a morale boost for a team that was barely treading water and for a fan base that was growing increasingly listless. But Melo turned out to be more than just a novelty act. He’s made meaningful, if irregular, contributions and is still capable of dangerous scoring bursts that keep opponents on their toes.

Properly gauging the Hassan Whiteside experiment has proved much more problematic. Despite what his gaudy double-double numbers might indicate, he’s an imperfect fit in Portland. He’s been a reliable and engaged rim protector, but opposing offenses routinely run sets designed to isolate him out on the perimeter and free their shooters for open looks.

The result has been a below-.500 season and an uphill battle for a playoff spot. Things were looking pretty bleak before the season shut down, but now that chaos reigns supreme, they have just about as good a shot as anyone else in the bubble.

ROSTER

Damian Lillard

CJ McCollum

Carmelo Anthony

Zach Collins

Jusuf Nurkic

Hassan Whiteside

Mario Hezonja

Nassir Little

Gary Trent Jr.

Anfernee Simmons

Wenyen Gabriel

SCHEDULE

Fri. 7/31 MEM 4:00 PM

Sun. 8/2 BOS 3:30 PM

Tue. 8/4 HOU 9:00 PM

Thu. 8/6 DEN 8:00 PM

Sat. 8/8 LAC 1:00 PM

Sun. 8/9 PHI 6:30 PM

Tue. 8/11 DAL 5:00 PM

Thu. 8/13 BKN TBD

STANDINGS

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 49-14

2. Los Angeles Clippers: 44-20 (5.5)

3. Denver Nuggets: 43-22 (7.0)

4. Utah Jazz: 41-23 (8.5)

5. OKC Thunder: 40-24 (9.5)

6. Houston Rockets: 40-24 (9.5)

7. Dallas Mavericks: 40-27 (11.0)

8. Memphis Grizzlies: 32-33 (18.0)

9. Portland Trail Blazers: 29-37 (21.5)

10. New Orleans Pelicans: 28-36 (21.5)

11. Sacramento Kings: 28-36 (21.5)

12. San Antonio Spurs: 27-36 (22.0)

13. Phoenix Suns: 26-39 (24.0)

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?/WHAT TO EXPECT

As Damian Lillard has repeatedly made clear, nothing less than the playoffs will do for this team, and they’re within striking distance of the No. 8 Grizzlies, but a condensed eight-game regular-season slate leaves little-to-no margin for error. But just qualifying for the playoffs obviously isn’t enough for a team that made the conference finals last year. With a more or less healthy roster, it’ll be tempting for them to harbor even loftier goals.