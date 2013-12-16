Portland Trail Blazers Have Their Own Rap Anthem

We don’t want to say we told you so, but earlier this year we kind of called this hot start by Portland. They’re improved defensively. Their bench went from absolute garbage to solid. And LaMarcus Aldridge went from borderline All-Star to all-around stud.

Considering it’s Portland and Blazers followers are some of the game’s most obsessive fanatics, you had to figure a rap video was coming soon after the team jumped out to a West best 21-4 record. Here it is after it started receiving in-arena plays late last week. “R1p City” by Speedygunz is apparently the team’s new season anthem. For a second here, I thought I was listening to Too $hort.

via The Starters & Blazer’s Edge

