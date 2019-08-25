The Blazers Unveiled Spectacular Throwbacks For Their 50th Season

08.25.19 31 mins ago

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are entering their 50th season as a franchise and as such will celebrate their history all season long, part of that includes a throwback court which they unveiled earlier this summer.

However, they won’t stop there with the throwbacks, as the team showed off their new throwback uniforms with a video narrated by Bill Walton, who hosted a bike ride for Blazers fans on Sunday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP