The Blazers Unveiled Spectacular Throwbacks For Their 50th Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are entering their 50th season as a franchise and as such will celebrate their history all season long, part of that includes a throwback court which they unveiled earlier this summer.
However, they won’t stop there with the throwbacks, as the team showed off their new throwback uniforms with a video narrated by Bill Walton, who hosted a bike ride for Blazers fans on Sunday.
We'll be red hot & rollin' in our Classic Edition Uniforms this season!
MORE INFO: https://t.co/rDbfOWf2In pic.twitter.com/Ef01CepLGY
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 25, 2019
Bill Schonely and @BillWalton unveil our 2019-2020 Classic Edition uniform.@Biofreeze pic.twitter.com/lUxwTUjC5s
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 25, 2019