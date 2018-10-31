The Blazers Tweaked Their Rotation And Fully Unleashed Their Bench

Getty Image

This was supposed to be the year the Portland Trail Blazers took a step back. The Blazers had been swept out of the playoffs in the first round for the second straight season, the team lost two important bench pieces in Shabazz Napier and Ed Davis, and the Western Conference added even more depth. ESPN’s projections pegged them for 42 wins, essentially an average team.

And yet, Portland has the third-best record and point differential in the conference, fifth in the NBA, and shows no signs of abandoning its post as a perennial fixture in the West playoff picture. The continued excellence of the Blazers, at least in the regular season, has been somewhat surprising.

We know what Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum bring to the table, but their new supporting cast raised some question marks. Nik Stauskas, despite sporting one of the best nicknames in the NBA, seemed like he could have been on his way out of the league after struggling to earn minutes for the Brooklyn Nets last season. Seth Curry missed the entirety of last season with a stress reaction in his tibia. Jake Layman’s greatest claim to fame was bombing five threes in garbage time of his NBA debut, a blowout loss to the Golden State two years ago, and he’s now Portland’s fifth starter.

But the supporting cast has held its own, even outperforming the starters thus far. The Blazers first five (Lillard, McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu, Layman, and Jusuf Nurkic) has a net rating of plus-7.0 this season, per Cleaning the Glass. The lineups including Curry, Stauskas, and Evan Turner on the floor instead of either All-Star guard are plus-10.1.