Potential NBA Stud Marcus Smart Plans To Enter 2014 NBA Draft

A potential NBA stud and the possible top draft pick this past summer, Marcus Smart told Yahoo! Sports that the 2013-14 season, in all likelihood, will be his last at Oklahoma State. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Not even his own school believed he was coming back this season, not after every draft analyst in the country had him pegged as the No. 2 pick to the Orlando Magic.

Smart was considered a possible No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft before returning to school, setting Twitter ablaze in the process. Even with a loaded draft class next summer, we still think he’s a top five prospect. But the 6-4 point guard probably lost money, and even though he doesn’t regret his decision, Smart doesn’t plan on missing another NBA Draft. He told Yahoo! Sports:

“It’s safe to say that if, by the grace of God I’m healthy and everything, this will be my last year at Oklahoma State,” Smart said after USA Basketball’s mini-camp practice Tuesday at UNLV. “Nothing will change my mind on that. [Oklahoma State] understands. They didn’t figure I was coming back this year. They were just as surprised as everyone else.”

This’ll only add to the ludicrous level of talent coming into the NBA next summer, and between Smart, Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker and Julius Randle, there will be a handful of potential franchise players available.

After averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a freshman at Oklahoma State, Smart is one of the 28 players participating in USA Basketball’s mini-camp this week. He’s looked right at home among the professionals. That’s a scary thought for the Cowboys’ opponents this year.

How high will he go in the draft this year?

