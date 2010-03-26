Pound-for-pound crown: Chris Mullin vs. Glen Rice

The other day, when we were throwing out names for consideration on the 10 NBA Players with the Most Range ranking, talk naturally turned to the long-distance gunners we watched growing up. Then, as Xavier and Kansas State got into an in-game three-point shooting contest in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament class, those old-school names popped up again while the Dime crew texted and e-mailed back and forth.
After Reggie Miller, my favorite non-Sonics shooter growing up was Glen Rice. One of my earliest college basketball memories was watching on TV as Rice led Michigan to the ’89 national championship in the Kingdome, and as he went on to the NBA, what he may have lacked in Reggie’s scrotal elephantitis, he made up for with one of the smoothest shooting strokes you’ll ever see.
Meanwhile, my preferred go-to expert on shooting the rock, Dime’s Pat Cassidy, views Chris Mullin as the patron saint of shooting people’s faces off. (With Larry Bird, J.J. Redick and Ray Allen sitting at the same table.)
Looking at the careers of Mullin and Rice, I found they were almost identical from numbers to accomplishments. But on first response, I’d bet most people would rank Mullin higher for his overall body of work. But looking at it objectively as possible, whose career was better?
Mullin played 16 seasons in the League with the Warriors and Pacers, averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was a little-used reserve on Indiana’s 2000 NBA Finals team, and in 71 playoff games posted 13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.0 spg. Mullin made five All-Star Games and four All-NBA teams. He led the League in free-throw percentage once. All-time, he ranks 23rd in free-throw percentage, 31st in steals, and 61st in points. His best overall season was ’91-92, when he put up 25.6 points, 5.6 boards, 3.5 dimes and 2.1 steals while leading the Warriors to 55 wins, but they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. Mullin finished 6th in MVP voting that year. He also won an Olympic gold medal with the original “Dream Team” in ’92. And at St. John’s, Mullin was one of the most accomplished college players in the last 30 years, winning three Big East P.O.Y. trophies, his first Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 1984, national P.O.Y. in ’85, and taking SJU to the Final Four.
Rice played 15 years with six teams, averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He was a vital contributor on the Lakers’ 2000 NBA championship team, and in 55 career playoff games went for 16.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.8 apg and 0.8 spg. Rice made three All-Star Games (All-Star MVP in ’97) and two All-NBA teams. He led the League in three-point percentage once. All-time, he ranks 8th in threes made, 27th in three-point percentage, 56th in points. Rice’s best overall season with ’96-97, when he dropped 26.8 points, 4.0 boards, 2.0 dimes and 0.9 steals while leading the Hornets to 54 wins, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Rice finished 5th in MVP voting that year. At Michigan, Rice won a national championship and was named ’89 Final Four M.O.P.
Those are the numbers. Throwing in whatever else you feel is relevant, pound-for-pound, who had a better career?
austin damn kickin a brother when hes down??
mullin was better
damn. tough one.
i’m a HUGE fan of both.
NO answer is the wrong answer here.
but i’d take chris mullin.
only because i feel like he is a more complete basketball playeer. glen rice is the better shooter and scorer; but chris mullin was a little more polished at everything else.
but again….
NO wrong answer on this one.
RICE is the clear winner he got a chip and he was crazy in nba live games way back…he would be that guy you want to have on your fantasy draft team when you start a season in nba live.
@ Austin
just for the hell of it, Chris Mullins offensive stats for 1988-1989 season:
26.5pts, 5.9rebs, 5.1asts, 50% FG shooting,89% FT shooting, played all 82 games.
I would have said Chris Mullin but after looking at the stats I have to go with Rice. The stats are identical but Rice gets the edge with the championships in both levels and his shooting range.
I don’t care how similar the stats are. I remember watching them both play, and Rice was not in the same league as Mullin. Not even close. We ain’t talkin fantasy basketball.
The chip puts Rice ahead… but Mullin was a great player. Injuries slowed him up in the tail end of his career… but damn… RUN TMC. That’s all I gotta say.
I’d put Mullin ahea of Rice, although I always liked Rice. Austin, those two paragraphs were crazy how similar they were! Good points!
The alcoholic vs the assaulter. Come on. The alcoholic was waaaayyy better.
You can’t be on one of the best teams ever assembled if your not good. Was Glen Rice ever considered being on one of the Dream Teams. Nope. The ring don’t count because he was freeloading on Shaq’s ass when they won the ‘chip…
mullin was way better.
Mullin is in my opinion one of the least athletic players to get the most out of his game. Court vision, good shooter, pick pocket and a knack for turning up the intensity when his teams needed it the most. No chip, and its a damn shame but Mullin is my pick. I’m a U of M guy and hard to deny Glenn was an excellent player, but its a clear choice if I had to build a team I’d pick Mullin over Rice every time….
I’d say the gold MEDALS(plural) trumps any NCAA chip, especially one on a kinda bogus call. Made it to the final four and the nba finals as well, just didn’t win. I don’t even think Rice was invited to an olympic team. But I do like Rice though. He lit some people up in the playoffs when he was on the hornets. Both fun to watch.
But if you WATCHED them both I feel the answer is easy..Mullin.
I love revisionist history.
Next thing you know, someone’s going to say T-Mac was better than Larry Bird because their per-36-minute stats are almost the same, but T-Mac DID have 2 scoring championships to Bird’s 0. Or maybe Luke Walton was better than Charles Barkley because Walton’s got a championship ring.
Come on. Mullin was one a top-10 player for 5-6 years. Rice was NEVER at top-10 guy. Not once. Even that ’96-’97 year he came in 5th for MVP, I could name 10-15 guys I’d take before Rice.
You have to watch the games. Stats only tell part of the story.
Mullin was way better.
The funny thing is… if Glen Rice played today with that ’96-’97 swagger, hands down, he’s gonna be invited to the Olympic team… Hell, Michael Redd made it. And he isn’t in a level near Rice…
Mullen maybe had a better career.
But Rice was that dude.
That silky azz stroke, none other.
He really was Sheppard* in real life.
*from above Above The Rim
Glen won a chip on both levels.
He did win th MOP at Mich.
He did win an all star game mvp.
He did win a 3pt contest.
He did some big things.
Mullin got it no doubt.
Still this got to be one of the closer ones ever.
gotta give it to the og flat top.
Mullin was far better. He shot over 50 percent for his career while Rice shot .456 percent. Mullin was a better freethrow shooter, better passer, and played defense.
Rice got a ring playing with Kobe and Shaq while being the That’s like when Payton got his ring with the Heat. Mullin got to the finals with Miller and Smits being their biggest scorers. That’s balanced…
Mullin is the only forward to have 5 straight seasons scoring 25 or more a game. 6 straight seasons Mullin averaged more than 5 rebounds a game and had 8 seasons with 4 or more assists a game. Rice never averaged 3 assists a game.
Mullin – 1.6 steals, .6 blocks a game, 5 triple-doubles
Rice – 1 steal, .3 blocks a game, 0 triple-doubles
Mullin wasn’t a one dimensional player, and was underrated on the defensive end. You don’t see Rice number 23 all time in true shooting pct or having the 37th best offensive rating. Rice never started in an all-star game, and was never first team All-NBA.
I like Mullin, he played a smoother game then Rice
@Kyle — Some of your arguments are weak. Mullin starting the All-Star Game just means that he was more popular with fans, not better than Rice. But Rice got ASG MVP, which means he was the best among the best on the court at least that one time.
First Team All-NBA means Mullin was more popular with the media OR maybe his team was better that year, not necessarily that he was better than Rice.
Everybody saying Mullin is a more all-around player, but Rice averaged more rebounds. Rice was a better three-point shooter, a better rebounder, and was better in the playoffs.
No contest. Mullin was better, for sure.
Yeah man. Mullin in a muthapuckin’ landslide…
only thing that Chris Mullin does better than slap his wife is shoot that basketball…a distant third would be organizing a competitive basketball team…
It’s pretty close, but I would take Mullin. I feel they were fairly equal as shooters and scorers but Mullin had a better all-around game.
Actually look at the stats. Rice wasn’t fighting injuries early in his career, and was the only guy on his team allowed to jack up shots. Mullin was a better rebounder when healthy, and always a far better passer/defender.
From 88-89, Mullin’s rebounds per game were 5.9, 5.9, 5.4, 5.6, 5.0, 5.6, 4.6… and a few of those years he led his team in rebounding under Nelson’s run and gun system with no big people to rebound. That’s why my argument that he was a better rebounder easily(in his prime.) Rice averaged more minutes a game, and took more shots.
In the playoffs, Mullin twice led the Warriors into the second round. Scoring 29.4, shooting 54 percent, grabbing 6 boards a game, and then scoring 23.8 a game and grabbing over 7 boards a game. And then his injuries started adding up. So actually Rice was NOT better in the playoffs. Mullin shot 49.5%, 41% from 3, 86% from the line. He only averaged 29 minutes(injuries caught up to him.) Rice in the playoffs shot 43.3%, 36% from 3, 84.5% from the line. But he averaged 37 minutes a game for his career.
So Rice did score 16.1 a game in the playoffs, but WAS NOT better in the playoffs. Mullin scored 13.8, and had more assists, and far more steals and blocks per game.
So how does that make Rice better in the playoffs than Mullin? My arguments are anything but weak.
Mullin wasn’t some extremely popular player. I’d say neither player was that popular with fans. The only thing Rice did better than Mullin was shoot 3’s. But in the playoffs, Mullin shot from everywhere better including behind the 3 point line.
Let’s be real. Neither Mullin or Rice was getting anywhere near an All-Defensive Team anyway, they weren’t playmakers asked to distribute, and the rebounding numbers are splitting hairs.
These were two small forwards whose primary function was to shoot and score. And Rice scored more, both on average and in total points. He was a better three-point shooter and only two percentage points behind Mullin at the free throw line.
And give Rice credit for being drafted onto a second-year expansion team and getting them into the playoffs by his third season. He helped legitimize Miami as a franchise. For the most part, I’d say Mullin had better teammates around him but accomplished less as far as winning.
I’m not even opposed to somebody who says Mullin was better, but all this “Mullin was WAY better” and “Mullin in a landslide” stuff is crazy. They were very evenly matched, and whoever you think is better wasn’t THAT much better than the other.
Get your mouth off Glen Rice’s cock. Its obvious Chris Mullin was better. Rice was a shooter and that’s it. Mullin had a better all-around game. He was slow as mud but he at least gave an effort in defense. Rice was all about numbers. What kind of player wants to be traded away from a championship team just because he didn’t get enough touches?
mullin, hands down, was the better player. rice was a straight gunner, but mullin could shoot, pass, get steals (played the passing lanes and as a help defender) and was could dribble really well for a guy his size. plus he tried to play d, something rice was allergic to.
Again, I don’t care if you think Mullin was better, but he wasn’t THAT much better. The margin was not that big either way, so saying he was “by far” better or anything like that is wrong. You see how I’m not saying Rice is “hands-down” or “by far” better.
I don’t see how that means I’m jocking Rice — if anything, yall are jocking Mullin a lil too hard. The rebounds, steals and assists numbers between the two are too close to give anyone a decided advantage. And Mullin wasn’t shutting nobody down on D, just like Rice wasn’t. Like I said, Mullin and Rice were paid to score, and Rice was the better scorer. You can’t deny that.
^^^^^^ Not only does he suck Rice’s cock, he lets him come inside his mouth too hahahaha
MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMULLIN!!
Mullin by far. Rice was a shooter only…Mullin played all over the floor and moved with out the ball much better. Had he been 6’9″ he may have been better than Larry Bird
En Fuego….what a looooooooooser you are
Stats dont tell the whole story kids, Mullin was better overall. Rice was nice though, he was money from behind the arc. Mullin had great midrange game, was a lights out 3 point shooter, had great court vision and passing skills.
Mully
En Fuego is calling everybody gay … yet he’s been the one talking about man-on-man sex acts for the last two days. What is your fascination with that?
Warriors fan here. Totally biased but Mully’s playmaking ability gives him the nod. He was a GREAT point forward.
All I know is, Mullen was SICK in the original NBA Jam, partnered up with the Killer Crossover. SICK. Rice was pretty good too, but they stuck him with Rony Seikely so it’s not exactly a fair comparison.