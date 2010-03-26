Pound-for-pound crown: Chris Mullin vs. Glen Rice

The other day, when we were throwing out names for consideration on the 10 NBA Players with the Most Range ranking, talk naturally turned to the long-distance gunners we watched growing up. Then, as Xavier and Kansas State got into an in-game three-point shooting contest in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament class, those old-school names popped up again while the Dime crew texted and e-mailed back and forth.

After Reggie Miller, my favorite non-Sonics shooter growing up was Glen Rice. One of my earliest college basketball memories was watching on TV as Rice led Michigan to the ’89 national championship in the Kingdome, and as he went on to the NBA, what he may have lacked in Reggie’s scrotal elephantitis, he made up for with one of the smoothest shooting strokes you’ll ever see.

Meanwhile, my preferred go-to expert on shooting the rock, Dime’s Pat Cassidy, views Chris Mullin as the patron saint of shooting people’s faces off. (With Larry Bird, J.J. Redick and Ray Allen sitting at the same table.)

Looking at the careers of Mullin and Rice, I found they were almost identical from numbers to accomplishments. But on first response, I’d bet most people would rank Mullin higher for his overall body of work. But looking at it objectively as possible, whose career was better?

Mullin played 16 seasons in the League with the Warriors and Pacers, averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was a little-used reserve on Indiana’s 2000 NBA Finals team, and in 71 playoff games posted 13.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.0 spg. Mullin made five All-Star Games and four All-NBA teams. He led the League in free-throw percentage once. All-time, he ranks 23rd in free-throw percentage, 31st in steals, and 61st in points. His best overall season was ’91-92, when he put up 25.6 points, 5.6 boards, 3.5 dimes and 2.1 steals while leading the Warriors to 55 wins, but they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. Mullin finished 6th in MVP voting that year. He also won an Olympic gold medal with the original “Dream Team” in ’92. And at St. John’s, Mullin was one of the most accomplished college players in the last 30 years, winning three Big East P.O.Y. trophies, his first Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 1984, national P.O.Y. in ’85, and taking SJU to the Final Four.

Rice played 15 years with six teams, averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He was a vital contributor on the Lakers’ 2000 NBA championship team, and in 55 career playoff games went for 16.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.8 apg and 0.8 spg. Rice made three All-Star Games (All-Star MVP in ’97) and two All-NBA teams. He led the League in three-point percentage once. All-time, he ranks 8th in threes made, 27th in three-point percentage, 56th in points. Rice’s best overall season with ’96-97, when he dropped 26.8 points, 4.0 boards, 2.0 dimes and 0.9 steals while leading the Hornets to 54 wins, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Rice finished 5th in MVP voting that year. At Michigan, Rice won a national championship and was named ’89 Final Four M.O.P.

Those are the numbers. Throwing in whatever else you feel is relevant, pound-for-pound, who had a better career?