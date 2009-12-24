Pound-for-pound crown: Chris Webber vs. Dirk Nowitzki

The list is undeniably impressive — those who either retired without an NBA championship or went a long time without a ring directly because of Michael Jordan. Members include Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, Gary Payton, Mark Price, Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Reggie Miller …

Almost as star-studded is the list of talent kept permanently ringless or who suffered longer than expected thanks to Tim Duncan. That one consists of Ewing (again), Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo, Kevin Garnett, Latrell Sprewell, Amar’e Stoudemire, Joe Johnson, Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer, LeBron James …

Plus Dirk Nowitzki and Chris Webber. Undoubtedly two of the five or 10 best power forwards to ever play the game, Dirk and C-Webb’s careers have — to this point — been more defined by their failures in the postseason. Dirk has made his mark as probably the greatest shooting big man of all-time, while Webber brought a complete skill set never seen before at the position; a power forward who could have played point guard if he had to. But put up numbers and won individual accolades, and while Dirk still has a chance to win a title before he’s done, may go down as two of the best players never to win it all.

But who has had the overall better career?

Webber played 15 years in the League with five teams, making it to the conference finals with Sacramento (’02) and Detroit (’07). He averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks — and in 80 playoff games, put up 18.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.1 spg and 1.1 bpg.

Webber made five All-Star and five All-NBA teams, and won Rookie of the Year. He led the League in rebounding in the lockout-shortened 1999 season. Webber ranks 45th all-time in points per game, 47th in total blocks, 50th in blocks per game, and is just outside the Top-50 in a few other categories. His best overall season was probably ’00-01, when he posted 27.1 points, 11.1 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals, made the All-NBA First Team, and finished fourth in MVP voting while leading the Kings to the conference semis.

Dirk is in his 12th season with the Mavericks. Through Wednesday’s schedule he’s averaged 22.9 points, 8.5 boards, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in the regular season. He led Dallas to the NBA Finals in ’06 (a loss to Miami), along with one other trip to the conference finals. In 97 playoff games, he’s averaged 25.5 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.2 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Nowitzki won league MVP in ’07, and has eight All-Star selections (headed for a ninth) and nine All-NBA nods. He ranks 34th all-time in total points and 23rd in career scoring average, as well as 15th in career free-throw percentage, 30th in free throws made and 43rd in threes made. In his MVP year, Dirk posted 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, but the Mavs were upset in the first round of the playoffs.

Those are the numbers. Throwing in whatever else you feel is relevant, pound-for-pound, who has had a better career?