Predicting The 2012 Team USA Olympic Roster

After Kevin Durant took home MVP honors yesterday, a lot of people started talking about the 2012 Olympics in London and who of this current bunch was going to make the cut. Specifically the biggest discussion in the Instant Analysis after the game was what would be done about the three and four positions given that you’ll have Durant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the mix. Also, with a glut young point guards, who’s going to be playing for Team USA in two years. With all that said, here’s my prediction for the 2012 Team USA Olympic roster.
2008
Carmelo Anthony
Carlos Boozer
Chris Bosh
Kobe Bryant
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Jason Kidd
Chris Paul
Tayshaun Prince
Michael Redd
Dwyane Wade
Deron Williams
Off the bat, we know there are two open spots as there’s no way Prince and Redd make this team in 2012. So fill one of those two with Durant right off the bat. And since Kidd has since retired from international play, that leaves still leaves us with two vacancies to fill.
In terms of a point guard, Team USA could go one of two ways: 1) They bring in Chauncey Billups to fill that veteran PG role, or 2) They bring in the best available from a group including Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo. While right now Rose would have to be the favorite, in two years it could be any one of these guys – or maybe even someone like John Wall. But after being the second leading scorer this summer, and with Chris Paul and Deron Williams already on the team, I’m going with Billups.
That leaves us with one. With one spot left to fill on the roster, the only conceivable guy it should go to right now is Amar’e Stoudemire. Remember, had Amar’e not been a free agent this summer, he would have been the starting center for Team USA this summer in Turkey. Adding him to the roster in two years is already a forgone conclusion.
And while that brings the roster back to 12, you have to include one wildcard in the mix. A guy that has put in his time with USA Basketball and can play multiple positions. A guy that if Kobe or Boozer or anyone else for that matter gets hurt and is unable to play in 2012, can step in an contribute. While I think Brandon Roy‘s name should be mentioned here, after this summer’s run, that guy is Andre Iguodala.
Potential 2012
Carmelo Anthony
Chauncey Billups
Carlos Boozer
Chris Bosh
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Chris Paul
Amar’e Stoudemire
Dwyane Wade
Deron Williams
What do you think?
i think boozer should be left out for 2012
I think Lopez can find a spot on this team…unless he gets mono again.
D-Rose has to be on the team. I think the no brainers are Bryant, Durant, Wade, Paul, Rose, Howard, and Bosh. LeBron was questionable in 08 according to a few reports and with the emergence of Durant, unless LeBron does something about his ego, I think he will be questionable again in 2012.
That team would never be beaten.
I’m not 2 sure about Boozer returning. He’s a good player but I dont kno if he coming back
Boozer and Amare won’t make it . . . Brook Lopez and Andrew Bynum will cover
if youre kicking the designated zone buster off the team, then shouldn’t you be replacing him with one?
eric gordon.
Whatever happened to that whole flap where guys who avoided being on the FIBA US Team were going to be barred from playing in the Olympics? Was that just some BS talk?
How do you not even mention eric gordon. Who was the most realible shooter behind Durant. SMH.
The proposed team for 2012 looks really nice, but still don’t have that dream-team-esque aura to it. Even taking into account the number of future hall of famers.
Cant predict it players could get hurt, flop or not want to participate. And i tell you this much…. Billups will be too old and Boozer “I DONT TINK SOOOHHH”.Instead of Billups I see Curry/Evans/Rondo or Jennings….Instead of Boozer I see David Lee or a Young Big(to be named later) But to be honest i hate predictions especially 2 years in the making…..
NO PURE SHOOTERS… TAKE away michael redd, gotta replace him with a known shooter…maybe JR Smith…lol
Rose in two years of seasoning will be a monster so he’s in with Durant and injuries will play a large part in who participates. What if the Heat go into two long playoff runs these next two years? I can see Wade or bosh opting out for rest because that’s a lot of wear and tear on the body.Kobe is also getting up there in age so he may reconsider as well
Wade, Amare, Bryant, Billups, Boozer will not be on that team due to potential injury, mileage, and age. And they need shooters, not scorers, So they might get more big shooters/rebounders, blockers/space eating defenders (a la Rashard Lewis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Cousins/ Lopez, Bynum, Griffin / Perkins, Baby Davis) for spot shooting. Maybe you’ll see some other talent coming in with Roy, Tyreke Evans, Turner, Eric Gordon.
But all you need is Melo/Durant combo with solid scrubs and you can bust any international zone.
Boozer is a classy guy and a hard worker, but doesn’t really belong in that class of players now, let alone in two years.
Also, despite the glut of superstar talent, that team lacks any pure shooters. Maybe Durant and Kobe can fill that role, but the team would benefit better with at least one lights out shooter that knows his role. I don’t know who that person will be two years from now, but Eric Gordan or Steph Curry are possibilities.
TWO WORDS: ERIC GORDON
BROOOOOOOOOK LOPEZZZZZZZ
Gordon does belong on that team too. Rose, Bryant, Durant, Anthony, Howard. Bench: Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Deron Williams, Eric Gordon, Rudy Gay, Brook Lopez. Brandon Roy wasn’t playing for a spot this summer, I wonder why. Tyreke Evans is a long shot.
Greg Oden – don’t count him out yet… yet.
Blake Griffin – after this season, ain’t no doubt he’ll be there 2012
AI2 – earned his shot the way he shut down Kleiza
David Lee/Kevin Love – because there has to be at least one white boy… lol
Tyreke – the man badly wants some payback after being cut like that
Steph Curry – he’ll prolly be the league’s best shooter by then
starting line up
1. lebron
2. Kobe (if he plays) or wade
3. durant
4. Melo
5. Dwight
avg 40+ point win margin throughout
Was i watching a different game….Westbrook impacted the games more than Rose dreamed of….Westbrook and Gordon at guards…Id rather have Westbrook than CP3 on an olympic squad
I really don’t think Kobe will be on the squad, why would he want to play in the summer when he might still be contending for the title with his all-star team?
I can see Wade taking on Kobe’s place. You’re going to need a zone buster so someone like Gordon would be nice. But because of injuries, free agent concerns, etc etc, its way too early to think about the Olympics already.
What makes eric gordon so good against zone? cause he can drive and shoot?
You guys are seriously reaching.
How is rose a favorite after proving to us for the last 3 weeks hes a TERRIBLE fiba player.
This isn’t an all star game, this is the olympics. There is no was anyone supporting team USA can want drose on their team after watching the WC. I would take a 100 year old jkidd over rose for the next team
Funny stuff about Wade not making the team.
I hate the Lakers, but I think Lamar should get a chance. He played out of position in this latest World Championship but played well. He was on the ’04 team in Athens and should get a chance to get a Gold.
G
Chris Paul
Deron Williams
Derrick Rose (if his shot/decision making gets somewhat decent by then – else -> Steph Curry)
Dwyane Wade
Eric Gordon
F
Carmelo Anthony
Lebron James
Kevin Durant
Chris Bosh
Andre Iguodala
C
Dwight Howard
Brook Lopez (assuming he develops a bit more)
Unbeatable Team :)
Left offs:
– Bryant due to age (assuming he prefers rest and another tilte run > olympic title)
– Billups due to age
– Westbrook close call between him, Rose and Curry
– others i didn´t think about
eric gordon is somewhat expendable if deron williams comes off the bench. that guy doesnt get the credit he deserves for his shot at all. not a knock on him or his team at all, but if you switch him with billups two years ago i dont see anyone beating them, even my lakers.
Carlos Boozer will def beat out Iggie.
Odom, if he makes the attempt, will be out Lopez noprob.
B-Roy will beat out Eric Gordon if he chooses.
D-Will I think is more of a toss up than many think. He’ll have tough comp from Rose, Rondo, Westbrook and Brandon Jennings.
Sleeper possibles: D-Cousins, B-Griffin, J-Wall, Al Jefferson,
pg: Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Chauncey Billups
sg: Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Brandon Roy
sf: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant
pf: Chris Bosh, AmarÃ© Stoudemire
c: Dwight Howard
why americans care about olympics and not about the world championship? : /
if anyone knows.. please tell me
As a Laker fan, I’d rather have Kobe sittin out the 2012s and resting for another long playoff run, but knowin how competitive he is about his legacy, he’s probably try to get 1 more than Shaq and tie Mike with 2 golds…
and btw, i just wanna say F*&# when i see that team on paper
smfh
unbelievable
more talent here than in 92 dream team imho
lp says:
NO PURE SHOOTERS… TAKE away michael redd, gotta replace him with a known shooter…maybe JR Smith…lol
BRO, r u on medication right now?
Everyone listed can shoot lights out except maybe D-Rose.
Wade, Durant, Melo, Bosh, CP3 and you say no pure shooters.
whoa
do you think Bosh’s chance are gonna be hurt by his diminished importance while playing on a team not built around hime?
Boozer and Billups out, Westbrook or John Wall and Lamar Odom in.
There will be shooters in that mix (Durant, Wade, Kobe, Lebron, Melo); hence, you don’t need a shooter at the point guard spot. You’d want a penetrator/distributor who can come in and dunk the ball when given the opportunity. Westbrook or Wall can fill that role.
Boozer is too small to play spot center duties. Lamar Odom has not only proven that he can play center in the international scene, he is also a threat from 3-point territory. His flexibility is a definite upgrade from Boozer.
Leave Kobe and Billups. Bring Lopez and either Gordon or Steph Curry
They don’t all have to be the best offensive player or a superstar star, you can fill out the roster with some specialists or players willing to play a role. Westbrook’s defense gives him a shot. I’d think a pure shooter might have a better chance than Chauncey in 2 more years. As for a backup big I’d think more toward what fits the role with respect internationally than going toward Amare. Show the game film of Lamar Odom in Turkey as a definition for what is needed and pick whomever fits that role the best. Also look to see when contracts expire, scratch any free agents as they will be unlikely to risk injury without a deal that summer.
whats with all the rose love? i think all his hyping is premature, i’ll jump on the bandwagon when his play matches or exceeds deron williams and chris paul. john wall hasnt played a single game and hes getting more olympic roster mentions than both williams and paul as well from yall. hype/potential doesnt equal results
All this rose love is coming from this video:
[www.youtube.com]
I know I jumped on the bandwagon after watching that… just sayin….
chauncey will be too old.
rose and iggy, i feel, played their way out of consideration for 2012.
depending on the big man situation, i’d be looking hard at kevin love nh.
Wall prolly, but i’d prefer curry.
i think dWill and CP3 are enuff for the pg spot tho.
From the ’08 squad:
Deron Williams, Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Lebron James, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard.
From the ’10 squad:
Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook
New players:
Amare Stoudemire, Brook Lopez
Guys, love the debate here, but there is NO WAY my man J.R. Smith’s name will EVER surface for Team USA. Ever. Ever ever. If they need a “pure shooter,” they’ll find one, but it’s not going to be Smith. Plus, this summer and in 2008 they got by just fine.
Remember, Redd shot a team-worst 32.3% from the field (10-of-31) and team-worst 27.8% from three (5-of-18). He even wen 0-for-1 from the line. Enough said.
you have to look 2 years down the line. why would you take billups who will be two years older and more of a detriment to the team. fans did’nt like DRose’s game but the last time I checked fans dont coach the team. 2 years of seasoning for Rose or any other player for that matter will do wonders for a kid of his talent. These haters judge Rose like he’s a ten year vet look at the numbers and compare them to every top point inthe league right now. After two years none of them have shown better results than this kid nor do they play under as much scrutiny playing in a major market like the Chi.
no boozer and amare… boozer got no height, amare can’t go cause of his insurance policy… so lopezz and blake grifin getting the spot i think!
also lets look at some of Rose’s head to head matchups against the top points in the game. When Nash has played against him he slaughters him to almost a 30 point average and chicago is 3-1 aginst them. Chris Paul and the Hornets have never beaten the Bulls since Rose has arrived and Deron was probably the only top guard that got busy against Rose and they still had similar stats. he put a 37 piece on Rondo and hit the “great defensive presence” in Westbrook up for a 22 and 7 assist average as they split their two games. He had a bad showing at the Worlds but lets not get carried away with the hate the kid can still play
Chitown cats get mad about the criticism of Rose because we see the kid on a nightly basis play his tail off and cats are hating after a small sample size of games. Did we dump on Chris Paul when his ass got chewed up against Billups and the Nuggets two years ago in the playoffs? No we just chalked it up as a bad performance that he would learn from. Where were the critics when Billups was a journeyman for the first half of his career until he figured it out with Detroit, same as Nash in his early years. Jerry Sloan was sitting Deron’s ass on the bench his rookie year everytime he made a mistake, thats why his numbers sucked his rookie year and he eventually got it all together by year three. It seems like we all have short term memories when we assume that these guys came out of school as finished products. The point guard position is the hardest to master because you have to figure out how to control the tempo of the game, make every teammate on the floor better while massaging egos and after that figure out a way for you to score within the offense. What did Bron, Melo and Wade do in their first World Championship experience? sit on the bench in critical moments of the games because of their lack of Defense.
Blake Griffin will be all over that team.