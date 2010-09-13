Predicting The 2012 Team USA Olympic Roster

After Kevin Durant took home MVP honors yesterday, a lot of people started talking about the 2012 Olympics in London and who of this current bunch was going to make the cut. Specifically the biggest discussion in the Instant Analysis after the game was what would be done about the three and four positions given that you’ll have Durant, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the mix. Also, with a glut young point guards, who’s going to be playing for Team USA in two years. With all that said, here’s my prediction for the 2012 Team USA Olympic roster.

2008

Carmelo Anthony

Carlos Boozer

Chris Bosh

Kobe Bryant

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Jason Kidd

Chris Paul

Tayshaun Prince

Michael Redd

Dwyane Wade

Deron Williams

Off the bat, we know there are two open spots as there’s no way Prince and Redd make this team in 2012. So fill one of those two with Durant right off the bat. And since Kidd has since retired from international play, that leaves still leaves us with two vacancies to fill.

In terms of a point guard, Team USA could go one of two ways: 1) They bring in Chauncey Billups to fill that veteran PG role, or 2) They bring in the best available from a group including Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo. While right now Rose would have to be the favorite, in two years it could be any one of these guys – or maybe even someone like John Wall. But after being the second leading scorer this summer, and with Chris Paul and Deron Williams already on the team, I’m going with Billups.

That leaves us with one. With one spot left to fill on the roster, the only conceivable guy it should go to right now is Amar’e Stoudemire. Remember, had Amar’e not been a free agent this summer, he would have been the starting center for Team USA this summer in Turkey. Adding him to the roster in two years is already a forgone conclusion.

And while that brings the roster back to 12, you have to include one wildcard in the mix. A guy that has put in his time with USA Basketball and can play multiple positions. A guy that if Kobe or Boozer or anyone else for that matter gets hurt and is unable to play in 2012, can step in an contribute. While I think Brandon Roy‘s name should be mentioned here, after this summer’s run, that guy is Andre Iguodala.

Potential 2012

Carmelo Anthony

Chauncey Billups

Carlos Boozer

Chris Bosh

Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant

Dwight Howard

LeBron James

Chris Paul

Amar’e Stoudemire

Dwyane Wade

Deron Williams

What do you think?

