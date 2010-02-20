Premiere Night: New Faces Debut in NBA Trade Deadline Fallout

Friday was the night for some big-name players who’d been dealt at the NBA trading deadline to debut with their new teams. And none of them will have a more direct impact on the 2010 championship race than Antawn Jamison … The moment Jamison checked into Cavs/Bobcats in the first quarter, LeBron got a steal and looked off his new teammate on the break, barreling through two defenders for a statement dunk instead. (Statement: This is my show, homie.) Jamison responded by jacking up two shots the next two times he touched the ball — missing a three and getting a layup blocked — and then it all went downhill from there. Jamison finished 0-for-12 with 2 points and 7 boards, and generally carried himself like an overwhelmed rookie as the Cavs lost decisively. Worse than missing shots were the defensive lapses, as he lost track of his man for easy buckets and got smashed on once or twice … Not sure if it was just leftover frustration from the Denver loss, annoyance with Jamison’s mistakes, or if they’re somehow mad at Jamison because he helped usher Big Z‘s departure, but it felt like the rest of the Cavs don’t really like the new guy. LeBron (22 pts, 9 asts, 4 stls), Mo Williams and Shaq often ignored Jamison when he was wide open. One time LeBron appeared to hurt his ankle, and when Jamison was the first guy to run over and offer a hand, LeBron waved him off. Then another time, Delonte West threw a bad pass that Jamison couldn’t catch, and Delonte stared at Jamison like he was covered in pigeon poop … Meanwhile, Tyrus Thomas (9 pts, 12 rebs, 6 blks) played like a hyperactive 6-year-old who’d been cooped up in his room all day. As soon as he checked in, Tyrus blocked a shot, took off in transition at 100 mph, then dove into the crowd after a loose ball. This all happened in the first 15 seconds he was on the court. (Theo Ratliff was similarly excited. He swatted a couple shots and was so springy that ‘Cats announcer Dell Curry called him a “young man.”) … Marcus Camby played his first game in Portland, but it must have felt a hell of a lot like he never left the Clippers. The Blazers had nothing for the Celtics — they didn’t crack 40 points until well into the third quarter, and finished with 74 in a blowout loss as the home fans rained down boos. Camby had 2 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Nate Robinson has the flu and hasn’t joined the Celtics yet … Don’t you hate when a game isn’t close and the announcers have to invent stuff to talk about? Near the end of Blazers/Celtics, Doris Burke got on a soapbox and start waxing on Tiger Woods‘ public apology/statement. Burke admitted she had watched it at least four times. Really? We fell asleep during the first viewing …
What has gotten into Andray Blatche? Ever since Jamison was traded, Blatche has been playing like one of The Crazies. He posted a 33-13 line the other night, and on Friday came out of the gate killing the Nuggets. Blatche scored Washington’s first 10 points, and finished the first half with 18 and 10 boards. Blatche is oozing confidence now that he has a secure starting spot … Then the game got weird. Blatche did literally nothing after that monster first half, and Denver appeared to put the Wizards to bed with a big third quarter. Chauncey (28 pts) and Carmelo (23 pts) began the fourth on the bench and were ready to call it a night, but Josh Howard (20 pts) and Earl Boykins helped the lowly Wizards dominate crunch time. George Karl waited a few minutes too long to put ‘Melo and Chauncey back in, and by then Washington had all the momentum and finished the job … Without D-Wade (calf), Miami had to do some creative problem-solving against the Grizzlies. Need a go-to guy? Call on Michael Beasley (30 pts, 13-25 FG). Need a game-winner at the end of the fourth? Go to Jermaine O’Neal. (He missed.) Need somebody to hoist the team on his back and carry ’em in the second overtime? Get Udonis Haslem to put on a Tim Duncan mask and start raining buckets. Somehow it worked and the Heat won … Other stat lines from Friday: Darren Collison dropped 18 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists on the Pacers, missing a quadruple-double with 8 turnovers; Dwight Howard slapped 29 points, 16 boards and 5 blocks on Dallas, but the Magic lost; Andre Iguodala put up 20 points, 9 boards, 8 assists and 4 steals as the Sixers upset the Spurs; Kirk Hinrich scored 20 to lead Chicago past Minnesota; Jarrett Jack had 18 points and 10 dimes as the Bosh-less Raptors beat the Nets; John Salmons scored 19 off the bench in Milwaukee’s win at Detroit; Amar’e Stoudemire had 22 points to beat Atlanta; and Carlos Boozer hung 30 and 16 boards on Golden State in a win … Two more big post-trade debuts later tonight: T-Mac dons the Knicks uniform for the first time in MSG as they host the Thunder, and Kevin Martin suits up for Houston at home against Indiana … We’re out like Tiger …
Dime working overtime? anyway, check this out, the whole Miami team vs. Shaq? (look at the team logo picture)
and they still needed two OTs to beat the guy.
‘Cats announcer Dell Curry called him a “young man.”
reminds me when Poppa Gee called Alson a young man a few months ago. <,<
LOL. Shaq does look like a whole team in that picture.
lmao i saw the same thing with shaq… yo iverson is really struggling 2-16 thats really bad
The Cavs might look good on paper but if they’re going to pull pickup game freezeouts like this then they won’t win a title. They needed another piece and they’re playing a pissing contest. I think they may make the Finals at best right now unless they cut the bullshit.
The Jazz now have a six game winning streak on the road. Reminds of the Stockton-to-Malone era. What is more exciting is the fact that Kirilenko is a reborn (close to it) 5×5 guy again.
Sad to see though that Brewer was traded. He can play. Its just that he cannot hit the jump shot with consistency.
I am not completely sure about this (and please correct me if I am wrong) but I think Sloan also cut from the Chicago Bulls Ronnie’s dad back when he was coaching the team.
My meal allowance says the posts here in Smack have been getting longer. Anyway, I am now launching my campaign to get hired by Dime as one of its writers. Look at it as sort of the David Letterman mission to have Oprah guest in his show. Do I hear the Mission Impossible theme playing in the background?
“Gilbert Arenas isn’t allowed to practice with the team, but one of his practice jerseys is hanging in his cubicle for the first time since the suspension. On Thursday, team president Ernie Grunfeld said Arenas would play again for Washington.”
good news to my ears
If i were LBJ I should feel that way t0o..im watching that game…Antawn is terrible…I saw a shot of him one time and nothing but air…what on earth is that??and think he is just star struck by lebron…but anyway its just the first game for him…
Is it just me or is collison not getting the props he deserves. Dude is putting up Numbers.
Or is n.o set up for pg to dominate? If so does collisons success detract from aura surrounding cp3?
how do the Celtics get nate robinson too. smh the nba is joke now. Lets see my team already has the best players lets get more. (eg. Lakers, Celtics, Spurs, Cavs). I think ima just wait for football season. lol
well if the cavs are gonna play like this their season is pretty much over. But hey sunday will be the ultimate test for their new teammate.
VC dunking like it’s 2005 that was nice at the end of the first half vs the mavs. SVG but JJ reddick in and the whole team colapsed. then he put anderson in and it was over. Gortat was playin like crap in the minutes he got. So yeah you’ve got all the rights to let a player who knows all of their plays on the bench the entire game. GIVE BRANDON BASS SOME TICK dude is an energy guy and the magic could sure use that last night.
and youngfed I don’t expect a whole lot out of nate robinson he’ll have a few good games but he won’t be a game changer. BUt they have the knucklehead 5some now in perkins, davis, allen, robinson and rondo. Looks like they are set for the future.
LBJ better realize this is the best chance he’s ever had with a team to win a chip and shaq better realize he’s the fourth option now. Jamison is clearly the second best player on the team now and I just hope the cavs are gonna realize that sooner than later
@ josh
CP3 is seriously hurt. I hear that little cheater even pushed off the doctor who was operating on him, and that botched his surgery.
sloan did not cut brewer’s dad (brewer’s dad mainly played for the blazers). when sloan was coaching the bulls he did have to cut Maynor’s dad.
And then sent the son to the Thunder in a salary dump. Would Sloan ever be a welcome guest in the Maynor residence?
Thanks Amar for the correction.
I don’t think Sloan *wants* to get rid of players who try hard. I think it’s really other members of the Jazz brass that are looking at the financial bottom line. After all, these are decisions that are making the Jazz worse on paper. Jer, for all his faults, doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who wants to get rid of guys he liked enough to tell KOC to draft in the 1st round.
Where’s Al Thorton’s line from last night? He dropped 21 in his first game and came off the bench. 21 points 7-12 fg, 4 blks, 5 reb, 7-9 from the line.
maybe jamison was the wizards last ditch effort to mess with the cavs.. kinda like a trojan horse.. and to top it off they wont wave Z… that would be hilarious..
Arenas redefines the concept of “shooting guard”
jamison has always been a bum i dunno what people see in him
Tyrus Thomas has already started to look better under Larry Brown’s direction