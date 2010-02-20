Premiere Night: New Faces Debut in NBA Trade Deadline Fallout

Friday was the night for some big-name players who’d been dealt at the NBA trading deadline to debut with their new teams. And none of them will have a more direct impact on the 2010 championship race than Antawn Jamison … The moment Jamison checked into Cavs/Bobcats in the first quarter, LeBron got a steal and looked off his new teammate on the break, barreling through two defenders for a statement dunk instead. (Statement: This is my show, homie.) Jamison responded by jacking up two shots the next two times he touched the ball — missing a three and getting a layup blocked — and then it all went downhill from there. Jamison finished 0-for-12 with 2 points and 7 boards, and generally carried himself like an overwhelmed rookie as the Cavs lost decisively. Worse than missing shots were the defensive lapses, as he lost track of his man for easy buckets and got smashed on once or twice … Not sure if it was just leftover frustration from the Denver loss, annoyance with Jamison’s mistakes, or if they’re somehow mad at Jamison because he helped usher Big Z‘s departure, but it felt like the rest of the Cavs don’t really like the new guy. LeBron (22 pts, 9 asts, 4 stls), Mo Williams and Shaq often ignored Jamison when he was wide open. One time LeBron appeared to hurt his ankle, and when Jamison was the first guy to run over and offer a hand, LeBron waved him off. Then another time, Delonte West threw a bad pass that Jamison couldn’t catch, and Delonte stared at Jamison like he was covered in pigeon poop … Meanwhile, Tyrus Thomas (9 pts, 12 rebs, 6 blks) played like a hyperactive 6-year-old who’d been cooped up in his room all day. As soon as he checked in, Tyrus blocked a shot, took off in transition at 100 mph, then dove into the crowd after a loose ball. This all happened in the first 15 seconds he was on the court. (Theo Ratliff was similarly excited. He swatted a couple shots and was so springy that ‘Cats announcer Dell Curry called him a “young man.”) … Marcus Camby played his first game in Portland, but it must have felt a hell of a lot like he never left the Clippers. The Blazers had nothing for the Celtics — they didn’t crack 40 points until well into the third quarter, and finished with 74 in a blowout loss as the home fans rained down boos. Camby had 2 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Nate Robinson has the flu and hasn’t joined the Celtics yet … Don’t you hate when a game isn’t close and the announcers have to invent stuff to talk about? Near the end of Blazers/Celtics, Doris Burke got on a soapbox and start waxing on Tiger Woods‘ public apology/statement. Burke admitted she had watched it at least four times. Really? We fell asleep during the first viewing …

What has gotten into Andray Blatche? Ever since Jamison was traded, Blatche has been playing like one of The Crazies. He posted a 33-13 line the other night, and on Friday came out of the gate killing the Nuggets. Blatche scored Washington’s first 10 points, and finished the first half with 18 and 10 boards. Blatche is oozing confidence now that he has a secure starting spot … Then the game got weird. Blatche did literally nothing after that monster first half, and Denver appeared to put the Wizards to bed with a big third quarter. Chauncey (28 pts) and Carmelo (23 pts) began the fourth on the bench and were ready to call it a night, but Josh Howard (20 pts) and Earl Boykins helped the lowly Wizards dominate crunch time. George Karl waited a few minutes too long to put ‘Melo and Chauncey back in, and by then Washington had all the momentum and finished the job … Without D-Wade (calf), Miami had to do some creative problem-solving against the Grizzlies. Need a go-to guy? Call on Michael Beasley (30 pts, 13-25 FG). Need a game-winner at the end of the fourth? Go to Jermaine O’Neal. (He missed.) Need somebody to hoist the team on his back and carry ’em in the second overtime? Get Udonis Haslem to put on a Tim Duncan mask and start raining buckets. Somehow it worked and the Heat won … Other stat lines from Friday: Darren Collison dropped 18 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists on the Pacers, missing a quadruple-double with 8 turnovers; Dwight Howard slapped 29 points, 16 boards and 5 blocks on Dallas, but the Magic lost; Andre Iguodala put up 20 points, 9 boards, 8 assists and 4 steals as the Sixers upset the Spurs; Kirk Hinrich scored 20 to lead Chicago past Minnesota; Jarrett Jack had 18 points and 10 dimes as the Bosh-less Raptors beat the Nets; John Salmons scored 19 off the bench in Milwaukee’s win at Detroit; Amar’e Stoudemire had 22 points to beat Atlanta; and Carlos Boozer hung 30 and 16 boards on Golden State in a win … Two more big post-trade debuts later tonight: T-Mac dons the Knicks uniform for the first time in MSG as they host the Thunder, and Kevin Martin suits up for Houston at home against Indiana … We’re out like Tiger …