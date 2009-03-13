Prepare for Battle

Niketown New York is setting up to be a prime time hoops destination for the month of March. Every week they’re going to be rolling out different free games, events and contests for college hoops fans in NYC.
It all starts tomorrow at the store with various giveaways (everything from gift cards to Nike gear to free subscriptions to Dime Magazine).
Two years ago I bought a $50 gift certificate to give my sister. I figured on Amazon she could find something that she’d like and I would not make a bad purchase thus disappointing her. My sister didn’t have an Amazon account so had to open one before she tried to purchase something. At that time everything that she added to her cart could not be purchased because it was either not offered directly through Amazon or it was not qualified for another reason. My sister told me of her problems and I told her to not worry to just give me the code and I would give her $50 to use on whatever she wanted. When I tried to apply the code to my account, I discovered it was already used. I ended up having to use my sister’s account to make a purchase for myself with the $50 gift certificate. When you apply a gift certificate (even if you don’t even use it because your order was not successful!) the gift certificate amount is *fixed* to your account. Therefore, you cannot remove it and give it to someone else. It created a big hassle for me. Make sure that the person you are giving it to will be able to buy something s/he wants. Troublesome.