Prepare for Battle

03.13.09 9 years ago

Niketown New York is setting up to be a prime time hoops destination for the month of March. Every week they’re going to be rolling out different free games, events and contests for college hoops fans in NYC.

It all starts tomorrow at the store with various giveaways (everything from gift cards to Nike gear to free subscriptions to Dime Magazine).

