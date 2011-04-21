Preparing For The NBA Draft With Hofstra’s Charles Jenkins

While everyone was busy talking about Kemba Walker and the resurgence of New York City basketball this year, Hofstra senior Charles Jenkins was doing work under the radar. Finishing his career as the Pride’s all-time scoring leader with 2,513 points, he became just the 63rd player in NCAA history to log over 2,500 points in a career, finishing second in Colonial Athletic Association history behind Hall of Famer David Robinson. As the CAA Player of the Year for the second year in a row, Jenkins averaged 22.6 points this season, ranking him sixth in the country, along with 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. But what makes him so special? The 6-3, 220-pound guard from Queens could be the first New York City public school graduate to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since Sebastian Telfair.

Just like Queens native Sylven Landesberg, Jenkins is working with trainer Jay Hernandez â€“ who has also worked with guys such as Ben Gordon, Jameer Nelson, Raja Bell, Sundiata Gaines and Wally Szczerbiak – to prepare for this June’s NBA Draft. Want to see what a prospect’s workout looks like? Check out Jenkins and Hernandez putting in work.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Also, if you’re unfamiliar with his story, check out this amazing documentary:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.