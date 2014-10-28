Presice Debuts New Music Video: “Talent Over Hype”

10.28.14 4 years ago

A new music video by Presice for the track, “Talent Over Hype” is dropping today. Directed by Lou Dynamite and Sean Q. Munro, the emcee hailing from Bushwick, Brooklyn and Staten Island was nicknamed “Lil AI” for his skills on the court as a kid, brings it back to the hardwood in his new music video.

Earlier in his career Presice released a mixtape in March of 2013 called “I love People But Hate Crowds.”

The mixtape features a “Swag & Substance” theme interwoven with a scattering of soundbites from the late Tupac Shukar.

Presice’s first original LP, Sound Therapy, was released in May of 2012.

(Talent Over Hype; Video via Presice718)

