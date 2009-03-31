President Obama Has Spoken: LeBron vs. Kobe in the NBA Finals

This appeared on NYTimes.com yesterday:

President Barack Obama‘s NCAA basketball picks have been well-documented, thanks to ESPN, which scored an interview with him two weeks ago in which he meticulously went through his selections with the sports network’s college hoops guru, Andy Katz.

But the First Fan â€“ who picked North Carolina to win the tournament â€” has been publicly silent on his picks for the upcoming National Basketball playoffs. Until now.



At the end of an interview Friday with the New York Times (ostensibly about Vice President Joseph R. Biden), Mr. Obama was asked which teams he anticipated would meet in the NBA finals.

His prediction: Cleveland would play the Los Angeles Lakers.

No Celtics-Lakers rematch, in other words.

The president did not predict a winner, but was effusive about the Lebron James-led Cavaliers. “I’m telling you, those Cavs,” Mr. Obama marveled. “They’ve only lost one game all year at home. Thirty-five and one.” (Actually 33 and 1, as of Friday.)

“And they have home court advantage. That’s pretty impressive.”