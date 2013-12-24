A Preview Of The NBA’s Christmas Day Sneakers

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Russell Westbrook #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony #Blake Griffin
12.24.13 5 years ago
Christmas Day games in the NBA always feature some incredible sneakers. From Nike to Under Armour, here’s a quick preview of what we know players will be wearing tomorrow on the big day.

*** *** ***

CHRIS PAULJordan CP3.VII from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

RUSSELL WESTBROOKAir Jordan XX8 SE from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

BLAKE GRIFFINJordan Super.Fly2 from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

CARMELO ANTHONY Jordan Melo M10 from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

RAY ALLEN Air Jordan X Retro

Hit page 2 for more…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Russell Westbrook#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony#Blake Griffin
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsAir Jordan XAir Jordan XX8 SE "Flight Before Christmas"Anatomix SpawnBLAKE GRIFFINBrandblackBrandblack J. CrossoverCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulGeorge HillJamal CrawfordJORDANJordan BrandJordan CP3.VIIJordan CP3.VII "Flight Before Christmas"Jordan Melo M10Jordan Melo M10 "Flight Before Christmas"Jordan Super.Fly 2Jordan Super.Fly 2 "Flight Before Christmas"Jordan XKD VIKEVIN DURANTKobe 8 SystemKOBE BRYANTLeBron 11LeBron JamesMelo M10NIKENike BasketballNike KD VINike Kobe 8 SystemNike LeBron 11PeakRAY ALLENRUSSELL WESTBROOKSTEPHEN CURRYStyle - Kicks and GearUNDER ARMOURUnder Armour Anatomix SpawnUnder Armour Anatomix Spawn "Christmas"

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP