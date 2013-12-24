A Preview Of The NBA’s Christmas Day Sneakers

Christmas Day games in the NBA always feature some incredible sneakers. From Nike to Under Armour, here’s a quick preview of what we know players will be wearing tomorrow on the big day.
*** *** ***
CHRIS PAUL – Jordan CP3.VII from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack
RUSSELL WESTBROOK – Air Jordan XX8 SE from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack
BLAKE GRIFFIN – Jordan Super.Fly2 from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack
CARMELO ANTHONY – Jordan Melo M10 from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack
RAY ALLEN – Air Jordan X Retro
