A Preview Of The NBA’s Christmas Day Sneakers

Christmas Day games in the NBA always feature some incredible sneakers. Fromto, here’s a quick preview of what we know players will be wearing tomorrow on the big day.

*** *** ***

CHRIS PAUL – Jordan CP3.VII from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

RUSSELL WESTBROOK – Air Jordan XX8 SE from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

BLAKE GRIFFIN – Jordan Super.Fly2 from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

CARMELO ANTHONY – Jordan Melo M10 from the “Flight Before Christmas” pack

RAY ALLEN – Air Jordan X Retro

Hit page 2 for more…