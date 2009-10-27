Preview The NBA League Pass For Free

10.27.09

If you’re one of those people that needs their NBA fix 24/7, than you should really look into adding the NBA League Pass to your cable package. Starting today you can preview the League Pass free for a week. This is your chance to watch your favorite team outside your local market and track fantasy players. The package provides customers with up to 40 live out-of-market games per week across 10 channels. Customers who order by Nov. 3 will save $20 with the early bird price of $169 or four installments of only
$42.25 each. The package is distributed by iN Demand to every major cable system across the U.S.

