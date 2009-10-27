If you’re one of those people that needs their NBA fix 24/7, than you should really look into adding the NBA League Pass to your cable package. Starting today you can preview the League Pass free for a week. This is your chance to watch your favorite team outside your local market and track fantasy players. The package provides customers with up to 40 live out-of-market games per week across 10 channels. Customers who order by Nov. 3 will save $20 with the early bird price of $169 or four installments of only
$42.25 each. The package is distributed by iN Demand to every major cable system across the U.S.
Preview The NBA League Pass For Free
Leauge Pass is the greatest thing on tv for sports.
i have DirecTV and would much rather get the ‘sports package’ that has all of the regional sports channels. it’s only 12 bucks a month.
good lookin out, DIME. i’m gonna watch the free week, trust, but i’ma still wait til its only $100 when the games are wy more intense and REALLY matter lol!
Taiwan does NOT get international league pass?
WTF?!
Wonder how many games are going to be in HD. Nothing worse than watching standard def games on an HD TV.
why cant you just buy it and post the username & pw on here..