Prosecutor recommends 3-month sentence for Gilbert Arenas

Back when Gilbert Arenas pleaded guilty to a weapons possession charge in January, initial reports suggested he might end up spending multiple years in prison.
Arenas will be formally sentenced on Friday. Earlier today, the D.C. prosecutor in his case recommended to the judge that Arenas be given a three-month jail sentence, along with three years probation and 300 hours community service. From the Washington Post:
In a scathing 61-page memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh wrote that his office is seeking jail time primarily because Arenas initially provided inconsistent stories about why he had the guns in the locker room and that he never showed any remorse for his actions.
“The defendant’s conduct since the time of the incident establishes that he has shown little genuine remorse for anything other than how this incident may affect his career,” Kavanaugh wrote.
“If any other individual without fame, power and the wealth of this defendant, brought four firearms into the District for the purpose of a similar confrontation,” the prosecutor wrote, “the government would seek their incarceration and the court would almost certainly give it.”
Arenas pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 in D.C. Superior Court to a felony count of carrying a pistol without a license.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to ask for more than six months in jail. He has been free pending sentencing.
Superior Court Judge Robert E. Morin is not bound by the plea agreement — a fact he emphasized in court in January — and could sentence Arenas to anywhere from probation to a maximum five years in jail. The former all-star was released after agreeing to surrender his passport and not possess any handguns.
Unless the judge goes for a sentence well beyond the prosecutor’s recommendation, it looks like Arenas will be able to resume his NBA career at the beginning of next season.
We’re going on three years now where Arenas has missed big chunks of the Wizards’ schedule due to injury or legal problems. Out of a possible 246 regular season games, he’s played in 47. Before he was suspended for the rest of this season he was averaging 22 points and 7 assists per game and could have made a case (stats-wise) to be included in the All-Star Game. Even if his knees aren’t a problem when he comes back, how much will rust play a factor?
Do you think Arenas will ever return to All-Star form?
I think he has a long way to go to be an all-star again….he needs to grow up! Too many opportunities and he just keeps mucking them all up! If he comes back next season focused on ball and not being a joker in the locker-room, he’ll be on his way
You know, he reminds me of the dude who’s in college and plays around and then watches all his friends graduate while he still has 2 years left to make up….Gilbert is that dude in the NBA
Arenas is no longer what he was and he will never be that again. It’s reserve roll time for him and it’s sad his career seems to be on a continued journey down.
111 fucking million dollars to fuck a franchise over for years…good work if you can find it, god damn.
I hope Gil’s knees are feeling good, if they are stiff and he can’t bend em while bending over, he’s in for a rough ride…
He got the big contract that everybody wanted. But it’s unfortunate that he already got into a very bad injury and has a chance to come back strong while he is still very relevant and he still blew it by acting like a complete moron. I doubt he will be the face of a franchise again.
Do you realize that Gilbert Arenas is doing more damage than Grant Hill (injured) did at Orlando?
When’s he getting sentenced?
“It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” His time of being who he used to be with scoring, blogging and being searched out for quotes will not be what it used to be. His All-Star days are over as I see it. It will take much for him to get the lime-light as he once had it. Although I don’t think he wants it honestly cause with great reward comes more scrutiny.
I think he is going to be happy just to play and enjoy the game and peers and life. All-Star no, but a good player to have after these life lessons have been learned and he is healthier …yes.
gee! whats good fam…
man, its sad to see him crash an burn like this. he was all over everything nba for a minute. ive always liked gil so a part of me is still really pullin for him to make it, but damn the odds are stacked! i’m not sure what kinda player he’ll come back as honestly. its hard to see him bein the gilbert from before tho, and honestly, thats the dude everyone wants to see. an like alex said earlier, he’s doin more damage to the franchise than grant did to orlando. didnt really think that was possible haha
sixth sense would have made so much sense had he gotten 6 months…
I’m not sure whether or not Gil will be able to regain his past form, but whether or not he gets an all-star nod will really depend on the crop of guards in the East.
His days of 25+ ppg are over (imo), but I can certainly see him putting up stats like 18 and 6. With young stars like Rondo, Rose, Harris, (Wall?), etc., it’s unlikely that 18 and 6 will garner a spot but we’ll just have to wait and see. J-Kidd has made all-star appearances with lesser stats so take that however you want.
As a side note, some people just have a certain sense of fight in them (and I don’t exclusively mean athletes) and achieve great things, shattering expectations along the way. Maybe Gil is one of those people, but again, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Lastly, we need to keep things in perspective; He’s possibly going to jail for 3 months, NOT 3 years!
This isn’t a case like Mike Tyson where he’s going to spend a portion of his prime years wasting away in a cell…he’s going to do a 3-month bid, come out with a new hunger and then probably call up Tim Grover and say “Let’s do work”.
Speaking of Tyson, how good could he have been if he didn’t get locked up?!?!
I hope he just gets the 3years prob and 300 hours community service…I’m sure it will happen
When he comes back he would be looking for Caron and Jamison haha. All he would see is Blatche yelling at the coach and acting like he’s the top dog of the team.
On a positive note: Who’s the last player besides Agent Zero to kill the league’s Golden Child the way he did. From going toe to toe with King James. To giving Kobe in his MVP year 62 in OT with the W. Then going at the back to back MVP for 55 with the W. That year has got to be one of the best individual performances ever in the N.B.A. Including all the game winners.
Mike Tyson was also to good & dangerous he had to get locked up for something he didn’t do. What a shame. The vultures around him were more dangerous than he was to his opponents health. How sad & yet thus is life.
Can a coach be suspended for provoking each of its players? How about just plain out sucking as a coach & not being able to reach any player on the roster. A coach isn’t always right. Players are allowed to vent frustration. Keep it in house. Blatche isn’t a bad person & is probably fed up of the whole year. Flip wasn’t the right coach for this team anyway. Also Gilbert was so good. Some had them pegged to make a finals run. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. With Caron Butler,Jamison & Mike Miller who’s washed worse than Wally’s World. He was playing pretty good for his 1st year close to 100%
@11
Yeah lets show our kids that if you bring 4 guns into work/school as a blatant act of confrontation (jesting or not) that theyll spend a year cleaning chewing gum off the sidewalks as punishment.
Great role model.
Stay Classy America.
in two years… i see him chucking 30+ feet 3s with Marbury in the CBA all star game..LOL
I fucking hate this role model shit. Sweet English – They are YOUR kids. YOU are the key role model. So what Gilbert Arenas, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Brad Pitt or Ari fucking Gold do should really be irrelevant AND over-shadowed by the example YOU are supposed to set.
Gilbert Arenas’ sentence should reflect the crime he committed, possesing a potentially lethal prop in a practical joke. That’s all. There was no intent to kill, maim or injure so 3 years upstate would be an injustice.
And this is coming from someone who thinks he’s become a fucking douche like Kanye.
@14.. Would lethal injection be better? Better yet what would you like to see done? Athletes are a kids biggest role model. LOL. That’s the problem with today’s society. PARENTS AREN’T DOING THEIR JOBS. THE LESSONS & UPBRINGING HELP MOLD A CHILD INTO A ADULT.
Yes he used poor judgement. Mistakes in life are human Could anybody have gotten hurt? I have yet to hear of a unloaded gun hurting someone. From what it sounds like. He may have even brought in one with a harpoon. This whole story was blown out of porportion & misleading from PETER VESCEY.
Would the league be better if all the players weren’t from the hood or colored?
The man has lost enough. Give him a break people. Does anybody on hear break any laws or is everybody perfect. Outside of being a celebrity. The more money or clout you have in life. YOu will be treated differently. It’s not just athletes. Do cops,judges,mayors or powerful politicians get speeding/parking tickets?
Did Bloomberg use a loophole to gain another term? Jail him. Has the Plaxico lesson taught kids how to be better N.F.L. players. Give me a break. Any sport that allows certain races/Group to make a lot of money is a problem. PERIOD (HIP HOP & ROCK ROLL INCLUDED). Most GM’s & coaches are overpaid. What the hell do they do? How many legit franchises are there in today’s league. I think Stern is even considering bringing a woman into the N.B.A’s game. LOLOLOLOLOL.
Joe Mauer from the Twins just got signed for how much?You will never hear the word OVERPAID FOR HIM. A.Rod,Pujols,Reyes Different story.
What Gilbert did was in no way worse than what Marv Albert was involved in. What any of the refs are involved in. What some of the agents do to some of these kids. How some coaches ruin players careers. How scouts who never played the game of basketball decide one’s future. How Stern who only cares about $$$$ & globalizing the game has ruined a beautiful sport & league. He didn’t hurt anybody until everyone to decided to protect the image & make a point/example.
He also probably does more for the Kids of the D.C. than some teachers & political leaders in the area. Ask the people that know him best. Not everyone who’s just mad he makes what they deem to be to much money. How do you place value on a person’s career.
Again remember an athlete has a 7year window to maximize his $ dollar amount. Us as the general public has upward of at least 40 +years of generating income. Also our overhead & lifestyle are vastly different. The owners & everybody else should continue to get rich beyond necessisty. While the players undercut their pay for what. You could replace everybody but the players. Please understand. I could find the greatest owner or GM many places. How many Magics,Mikes,Kobe’s,Lebron’s,
are they out there.
Perfect example was how the Bulls handled their greatest player. They will never live that down. Jerry Krause you are again. All that Jordan did for that franchise & money he made the organization. Life is a joke. Your only good when they could use you. That’s a lesson for the kids.
The damn court system may be one of the most corrupt. It’s set up to target not sure who. LOLOLOLOL. Just look at the # or percentage of people in Jail by race. That should tell you something. We live in a world were doctors look to make $$ of the patients by keeping them sick at times. Just Sick.
Most righteous people are wrong. How ironic. Many that go to church & at times in church sin more. If that one person who judges most can forgive & is fair. Who are we to be so judgemental & unfair.
Kanye indifferences took a turn for the worse after his mother died. Keep that in mind people. Only those who lost a parent could understand. His mother was his everything. Probably his sole motivation on making it. Let than man breath as well. He apologized & I’m sure Taylor Swift has moved on.
Same for Chris Brown & Rihanna. Who really beat who up & who won that war. I’d say Rihanna. She physically & mentally wore Chris Breezy into a regular dude. How do you go from being #1 to irrevelant that quick. Blame the system. Women it’s okay to be loose with your hands. Just don’t let a man touch,push or react to your aggression.
Also that picture leaked was with her eyes closed. Send someone a picture of you with your eyes closed. Then tell me how good you look. YOu would have thought or people perceived he closed her eyes shut. Which made for a overeaction. Even if they wanted to get back together. Society wouldn’t have allowed it. Along with the media,Oprah & Jay Z. It was stay & lose your career along with his. When people don’t really know what went on in the 1st place. Speculation people isn’t fact
Take the Chris Henry story. Put him as the driver of that pick-up. He’s in jail as we speak facing serious jail time. Cause & Effect. If someone sneaks an elbow on me & I retaliate We’re both in the wrong. Though I place more blame on the instigator. Ron Artest & the Pacers would still be legitimate. Had the genius just not thrown that cup. People don’t just rebel unless they’re is an injustice. Fix the whole problem to gain a solution.
Who is Tim Donaghy & Why??????????????????????????
His nickname should be Guns in Arenas :)
Fuck Kanye, everyone has a story to tell these days. He is a douche.