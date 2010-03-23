Prosecutor recommends 3-month sentence for Gilbert Arenas

Back when Gilbert Arenas pleaded guilty to a weapons possession charge in January, initial reports suggested he might end up spending multiple years in prison.

Arenas will be formally sentenced on Friday. Earlier today, the D.C. prosecutor in his case recommended to the judge that Arenas be given a three-month jail sentence, along with three years probation and 300 hours community service. From the Washington Post:

In a scathing 61-page memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh wrote that his office is seeking jail time primarily because Arenas initially provided inconsistent stories about why he had the guns in the locker room and that he never showed any remorse for his actions. “The defendant’s conduct since the time of the incident establishes that he has shown little genuine remorse for anything other than how this incident may affect his career,” Kavanaugh wrote. “If any other individual without fame, power and the wealth of this defendant, brought four firearms into the District for the purpose of a similar confrontation,” the prosecutor wrote, “the government would seek their incarceration and the court would almost certainly give it.” Arenas pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 in D.C. Superior Court to a felony count of carrying a pistol without a license. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to ask for more than six months in jail. He has been free pending sentencing. Superior Court Judge Robert E. Morin is not bound by the plea agreement — a fact he emphasized in court in January — and could sentence Arenas to anywhere from probation to a maximum five years in jail. The former all-star was released after agreeing to surrender his passport and not possess any handguns.

Unless the judge goes for a sentence well beyond the prosecutor’s recommendation, it looks like Arenas will be able to resume his NBA career at the beginning of next season.

We’re going on three years now where Arenas has missed big chunks of the Wizards’ schedule due to injury or legal problems. Out of a possible 246 regular season games, he’s played in 47. Before he was suspended for the rest of this season he was averaging 22 points and 7 assists per game and could have made a case (stats-wise) to be included in the All-Star Game. Even if his knees aren’t a problem when he comes back, how much will rust play a factor?

Do you think Arenas will ever return to All-Star form?