“PTI” Wins April Fools Day With Frank Vogel – Larry Bird Fake Story

#Twitter
04.02.14 4 years ago

Pardon The Interruption duo Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon won April Fools Day. After an awful attempt by LeBron James and a premature attempt by DeMarcus Cousins, it was nice to see a prank that worked so well a few ESPN staffers were bamboozled.

Kornheiser and Wilbon started their April 1 show off with breaking news about the Indiana Pacers. After the Pacers have stumbled recently with in-fighting and bickering taking over the locker-room, the PTI guys claimed that team president Larry Bird was taking over coaching duties for Frank Vogel.

The ruse even caught some ESPN staffers unawares, with Bomani Jones, Jorge Sedano, Michael Smith and KnicksNow.com/Knicks.com manager Jonah Bellow among those that took the bait on the fake news story:

(H/T SheridanHoops)

#Twitter
