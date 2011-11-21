Puerto Rico Shows Love to J.J. Barea

Love. That’s the only word to describe what happened when J.J. Barea hit the Foot Locker in Puerto Rico’s Plaza Las Americas mall this past weekend.
I’ve attended dozens of NBA player store appearances, and I’ve never seen so much love. Not for Kobe, LeBron, KD, Wade or CP3. This was different. This was about a people celebrating one of their own. The people of Puerto Rico consider J.J. Barea part of their extended family. And J.J. gave the love right back, signing autographs and taking pictures for two hours – smiling the whole time.
The event was thrown by Foot Locker and Converse to celebrate their newest hoop shoe, the Converse DEFCON. (On a side note, I’ve been playing in the DEFCON for about the last six weeks and I’m a big fan.)
Check out this gallery of the scene inside (and outside) the store, as well as shots from the Converse Open Gym event earlier in the day:
I’ve actually been to this mall on a trip to Puerto Rico and let me tell you it’s gigantic. Probably because there aren’t many malls in PR to begin with. Basketball is not as big as you would think from looking at these photo’s. It took us hours to even find a gym to play in out there. While soccer fields were in almost every nieghborhood.
^ Yeah that mall is SO big, almost overwhelming. JJ was telling me back in the summer that he can’t even go over there anymore because the crowds get so intense.
@BiGShoTBoB
You’re right – pretty hard to find indoor courts in PR. Plenty of outdoor courts though. Most of them are covered from the sun – they almost look like barns without walls. And PR locals will play no matter how hot it is.
Basketball is HUGE in PR. I think something like 50,000 youth participate in organized hoop…