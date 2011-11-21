Puerto Rico Shows Love to J.J. Barea

Love. That’s the only word to describe what happened when J.J. Barea hit the Foot Locker in Puerto Rico’s Plaza Las Americas mall this past weekend.

I’ve attended dozens of NBA player store appearances, and I’ve never seen so much love. Not for Kobe, LeBron, KD, Wade or CP3. This was different. This was about a people celebrating one of their own. The people of Puerto Rico consider J.J. Barea part of their extended family. And J.J. gave the love right back, signing autographs and taking pictures for two hours – smiling the whole time.

The event was thrown by Foot Locker and Converse to celebrate their newest hoop shoe, the Converse DEFCON. (On a side note, I’ve been playing in the DEFCON for about the last six weeks and I’m a big fan.)

Check out this gallery of the scene inside (and outside) the store, as well as shots from the Converse Open Gym event earlier in the day:

