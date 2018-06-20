Puma Has Signed Another 2018 NBA Draft Star In Michael Porter Jr.

06.20.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft figures to be a wild event as there is all kinds of intrigue into what teams will do throughout the night, from potentially controversial picks to tons of trade rumors swirling about teams all over the board.

However, while there will almost assuredly be some big surprises come Thursday night, one of the biggest surprises of this year’s draft has been the emergence of Puma as the most aggressive sneaker brand in signing top prospect. Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, and Zhaire Smith have all inked deals with the brand as they get back into creating basketball shoes for the first time in two decades.

Puma wasn’t done there, though, as they have also signed one of the draft’s most polarizing prospects in Michael Porter Jr., taking a chance on the 6’10 wing that is an offensive dynamo, but one who has health questions.

