Purchase Kobe Bryant’s 2000 Championship Ring For The Low Price Of $35,000

Back in May, we told you about the Kobe Bryant‘s mom, Pam Bryant, auctioning off some of Mamba’s incredible memorabilia. The bidding has started, and you can be the owner of his mom’s 2000 Lakers Championship Ring (size 8 1/2) for just $35K.

After the Lakers won the 1999-00 title, Kobe’s first of five, he ordered a couple extra rings for his parents. Since his mom decided to run the world’s most expensive attic sale by putting Kobe’s old stuff up for auction, now you can bid to have a piece of Lakers’ history.

His Mom’s size 8 1/2 championship ring is going for $34,529 as of this writing.

The size 11 1/2 ring Bryant gave to his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, is up to $81,425 as of this writing.

Both rings feature 40 diamonds surrounding a “Lakers” logo. If you’ve got $35,000 to burn, this might be just the thing. Though be careful because there’s no telling what Bryant might do if you catches you rocking the ring in public.

