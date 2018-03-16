Purdue Center Isaac Haas Will Miss The Remainder Of The NCAA Tournament With A Fractured Elbow

#NCAA Tournament
03.16.18

The Purdue Boilermakers suffered a huge loss, both figuratively and literally, on Friday afternoon. While the No. 2 seed in the East region throttled Cal State Fullerton, 74-48, an incident in the second half will sideline Boilermaker big man Isaac Haas for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament. Because Haas is a senior, the news also means that his collegiate career has come to an end in the most unceremonious and heartbreaking way possible.

Haas went up for a rebound but got tangled up, causing the 7’2″ center to hit the deck hard. When he came down, Haas landed on his back and right elbow. While he was able to remain in the game — Haas had nine points and 10 rebounds in 15 minutes — x-rays after revealed the injury, which will require surgery.

Purdue announced the news in a release.

