Purdue’s Kelsey Barlow Unleashes Hell on Jared Sullinger

02.08.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Just … wow. In the middle of a great, intense, nationally-televised Big 10 battle last night, Purdue’s Kelsey Barlow got past Ohio State’s Aaron Craft, saw a wide-open lane and attacked.

Jared Sullinger slid over to cut him off and potentially draw a charge, but Sully was a little late and almost got hurdled in the process:

