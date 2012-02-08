Purdue’s Kelsey Barlow Unleashes Hell on Jared Sullinger

Just … wow. In the middle of a great, intense, nationally-televised Big 10 battle last night, Purdue’s Kelsey Barlow got past Ohio State’s Aaron Craft, saw a wide-open lane and attacked.

Jared Sullinger slid over to cut him off and potentially draw a charge, but Sully was a little late and almost got hurdled in the process:

