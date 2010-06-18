Purple Reign 2: Lakers repeat as NBA champions, Kobe as Finals MVP

In terms of putting a neat little bow on Kobe Bryant‘s legacy, this one didn’t exactly go as planned. In the days, hours and minutes leading up to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the biggest topic of debate was what impact a win (or loss) would have on Kobe’s career. So with the Lakers winning their 16th championship as a franchise, Kobe getting the fifth ‘chip of his career, and L.A. its second in a row — albeit marked by Kobe playing one of the worst games of his playoff life — it’s tough to put a definitive period on the end of the sentence … If you only like scoring and offense, Game 7 was ugly. If you appreciate tough defense, cutthroat competition, and two teams willing to give up their bodies and beat the snot out of each other for a championship, Game 7 was beautiful. For three and a half quarters, it was all Boston. Kobe (6-24 FG) couldn’t find a clean look at the basket, and with the refs allowing the Celtics to play physical, he was also frustrated by not getting calls he usually gets … The Lakers fell behind by as much as 13 in the third quarter, but put together a 9-0 run in the fourth to get back in it. Kobe (23 pts, 15 rebs, 11-15 FT) found his stroke at the right time, and after L.A. got Boston in the penalty, it was a free-throw parade down the stretch. Rasheed Wallace and Rajon Rondo each hit huge threes to keep the C’s within one possession in the final minutes, but Sasha Vujacic stepped to the line with 11 seconds left and drilled the most important free throws of his life to put L.A. up by four and effectively end it … Kobe got MVP of the series — averaging 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals — but you could have made a strong case for Pau Gasol. “The Spaniard” (Kobe’s nickname for him) put up 18.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.6 blocks, and in the games the Lakers won, Gasol was arguably the lynchpin even more than Kobe, including the one leading L.A.’s dominance of the offensive glass last night … But for Game 7, you could also give Ron Artest his own MVP. Artest (20 pts, 5 stls) responded as a scorer when Kobe struggled, and made some clutch buckets in the fourth quarter. On the other end, he kept Paul Pierce (18 pts, 5-15 FG) in check, especially in the fourth when Pierce needed to take over as Boston couldn’t produce any offense … And how insane was Ron’s post-game interview? After thanking his ‘hood, Ron thanked his psychiatrist (“She really helped me calm down”), shilled his new single (“I recorded a song called ‘Champions’ LAST JUNE!”), and hugged the interviewer when he was done. And then his press conference was even more hilarious than that … What happened to Ray Allen in this series? He was great defensively against Kobe in Game 7, but continuing his weird up-and-down (mostly down) shooting, Ray couldn’t buy himself a bucket with an AmEx Black Card and three forms of ID. On his way to hitting 3-for-14 from the field, Ray was bricking threes, blowing layups, and even missed a free throw … So much is being made about Kobe tying Magic with five rings, but what about Derek Fisher tying Michael Cooper with five? Who do you think has been L.A.’s greatest role player between those two? … How mad would you be if you’d spent money on 2nd-row courtside season tickets at Staples Center, you’d gotten all the way to Game 7 of the Finals, and now you can’t see because Kendrick Perkins is standing in your way. But then you’re not gonna yell at the Angry Green Giant to sit down, are you? … Mark Jackson got real ‘hood towards the end of that fourth quarter, didn’t he? “I’ma roll these dice, and I bet’ not crap out!” Jax growled to punctuate a Kobe jumper in crunch time … Congrats to Lamar Odom for winning a title ring you can keep for yourself. Enjoy the moment, have fun at the parade, but you know the next time we talk we’ve gotta ask: How the hell did you have Brian Scalabrine guarding you 1-on-1 full court, and you couldn’t take him to the rack? You’re from New York City, son! … You know you’ve been watching too many World Cup games when Kobe flails his arm at Rondo after a foul and you expect Joey Crawford to come running at Kobe holding a yellow card … New rule: If a series gets to Game 7, players call their own fouls. Or maybe not. If a meaningless playground game to 21 can take an hour and a half ’cause dudes are arguing over calls, an NBA game might take 5 hours … We’re out like the season …
Blah heartbreakin loss for celts fan – hopefully the guys stay together, heard sheed might retire which wouldnt be too bad considerin how much he earns
First things first,congratulation to the LA lakers and the celtics and their real fans around the country. Meaning if you started watching this shit only recently as the playoffs I’m not talking to you. if your opinionated ass is watching just for the finals I find you especially despicable. If ‘anybody but’ is a phrase that precedes why you support the other team.. F*ck you!!
Second,imma be irritating for exactly 24 hours,coz if this shyt had swung the other way I wouldn’t wanna hear shyt between tomorrow and next season from seasonal(i hate your guts) and real fans.unless you bring it up lol…i’d be sick for some days,so I feel your pain.
Only a real laker fan understands the elevated blood pressure problems Ron artest can induce,the evil grin you get when Kobe’s in the zone,the beauty of the triangle when it’s working(only utah bball comes close IMO),the way you know when Odom is a snicker short(i wanted to strangle him on that scalabrine iso),how fisher kills you in the reg season but comes through in cassel fashion in June,the way you’ve adjusted to A.morrison having a championship ring with no contribution save for the porn stache,how you put together(mentally) trades packages of sasha,adam,farmar…only a laker fan would get it.
Only fitting that kobe’s teamates bailed him out.he didn’t have anything offensively but the effort ,15 rebounds is well appreciated.boy was running on fumes.
Bynum,you got my outmost thanks.didnt punk out.couldve,didnt.THAT’S 110%.
Artest coming through like what! Boy kept us in the game,all the way(see note above).
Gasol earned his stripes like Tony the tiger.
Kb got the MVP for showing up consitently for the first 6 games.
Keep talking the mj shit haters.fucker’s still one of the all-time greats RIGHT NOW.and he’s still hooping.
Initially I wanted a blowout but I’ll take this.thanks to the celtics for making this an awesome game 7. You guys kept shyt interesting to the very end.Tom thibodeau,u a bad,bad man.Doc,u aint no slouch man. I realize why I hate you guys so much.its a respect thing. We don’t hate lesser opponents as much.next year we doing the trifecta. be there.
Did you see rons post game anything ?that dude is hilarious! And he rolls 20 deep to interviews lol. Somebody get a razor for russel.sheeeeshh !! Pierce too damn.
man, congrats to LA, but boston got sunk by the refs
“Just got one more than Shaq. You can take that to the bank. You know how I am. I don’t forget anything.”
I highly disagree with the statement, “for three and a half quarters, it was all Boston.” The Lakers went up 25-23 at the start of the second quarter and were only down 6 at halftime. The third might have been all Boston, but the Lakers defense was solid throughout the whole game allowing 40 points in the first half and 39 points in the second half. So while the Celtics might have been in control after three and a half quarters, it surely wasn’t just Boston playing well for the first three and a half quarters.
These backhanded remarks towards the Lakers from the writers irk me. Especially since AB said the same thing in his “Instant Analysis”. All this coming after he said he wanted and was cheering for the Celtics to win.
Some random thoughts on Game 7:
It was a classic. Just about how the game should be played. I hate the girly calls the refs make these days.
The Lakers again showed that rebounds and defense wins championships.
The Lakers have won the championship but the Celtics got the moral victory. Remember the regular season when everyone was saying their window was closed? Boston had an unbelievable playoff run and no one can take that away from them.
Rasheed Wallace redeemed himself big time. Post ups, jumpers, rebounds, blocks, defense, and the hustle. Even if you play the coulda, woulda, and shoulda game, I am just happy for the guy.
I am also so happy for Ron Artest. His skills might have already diminished but he deserves a ring given all that has happened to him. Remember also that he said early in the season that if the Lakers do not win the championship it will be on him because he is the new guy on the team.
Adam Morrison had such a sad face the whole game even when everyone on the bench was on their feet cheering the team.
Jack Nicholson is such a good actor that I actually believed his helping hand gesture on Kevin Garnett when he fell on the first row.
Jeff Van Gundy should be coaching again. There is so much coaching skills in the man. Or he could host his own late night show and give David Letterman a run for his money.
i do not know about you, but the celtics barely went to the free throw line. I also found if fishy that Gasol was acting like godzilla and knocking down every fucking celtic near him as if they were buildings and nobody called a foul on him. He also traveled in a series of plays but nothing was called. I would make a great case for Gasol as MVP. Kobe had some horrible shooting nights in some of the games.
congrats Lakers fans. It was there for the taking cuz when we had a chance to put some distance between us, we couldn’t. I’ve always been an atheist, but now I know i’m right. Jesus will not save you. Goddamn it sucks to hate one of your favorite players ever. Thanks for showing up Ray. just wanna say one thing too, MJ never woulda put up the shit Kobe did the first 3 quarters. Let’s all calm down on those comparisons. He’s top 10 ever, and that’s a hell of a compliment, but he’s still a tier below MJ, Bill, Kareem, Magic, and Wilt, and about even (though I’d still say below IMO, but on the same tier) as Duncan and Bird. that’s GREATNESS, but ease up off the “It’s just Kobe and MJ now” talk I been hearing the past week. Either way, enjoy the parade and party like a motherfucker. You guys earned it. I said before the game started, “when Ron ARtest is making jumpers and generally scoring, they’re unstoppable.” I wish I was wrong. How you gonna make a guy nervous for a big game that’s seen a dude get stabbed to death w/ a table leg? I’m off to find a breakfast beer or 5.
Okay Laker fans stop comparing Kobe to MJ, even Marcus Jordan tweeted that you can’t compare him to his pops after that horrible shooting performance. I can see Allen teaming up with Bron and Bosh or Wade and Bosh next season cuz lord knows Bron and Wade ain’t shooters.
Ron Artest press conference made me sick to my stomach with him bringing up his whole family and being disrespectful by giving them some shine instead of answering the questions. I felt like slapping him, his big brother and his dad! LOL
@Legend – calm down. That’s what crazy people do when they win stuff. Remember KG thanking, in order, Peanut, then “My mama”? Shit woulda been funny if I wasn’t so pissed.
and for the record, the foul #s look AWFUL, but save for a few calls here or there (that’ll always happen. The refs will always screw up a half dozen calls even when it’s well-officiated) the calls were legit. Tehy got more FTs cuz they got fouled more. I blamed the refs a lot earlier in the series (legitimately I think) but there was no one to blame last night but us. That shit was right there for the taking in what’s probably our last major run. This is gonna bug for for a long time…
Wow @ 11. Its not God’s fault man. The devil hurt Perkins knee! Those ligaments and tendons where the great equalizer. Bynum had been injured all series. Whenever he went out LA got killed on the glass and Shrek and Donkey ate the LAkers up. Without their fresh young center the bean town bullies lost some swag. Sheed is better but he’s like 10 years older.
Kobe becomes a legend. And here’s why. Celts won 08 chip vs. La. Kobe wins 2009 chip-Erases Shaq shadow, 2010 was about LBJ “overtaking” Kobe. Cletics destroy “mamba” air aparents in Wade, LBJ on way to finals. KB kills same celtic offense that slowed LBJ, Wade, Howard in games 1-6. Kobe wins another FINALS MVP and another Championship! Yeah he’s not dunking at rim level, yeah he’s not flying up and down the court like flash. But dude is winner winner winner!!!
The REAL Finals MVP voting:
1. Pau
2. Ray
3. Kobe
For my “MJ would’ve never put up….” In the last 3 close out games for MJ, these were his shooting numbers
’96 vs Sonics 5-19 22pts, 9rebs, 7ast 5 TOs
’97 vs Jazz 15-35 39 pts, 11rebs, 4ast
’98 vs Jazz 15-35 45pts, 1reb, 1ast
So how is Kobe (23, 15 & 2) negated by his performance in comparison?
Nyeme: Fuck the numbers…. Kobe played a terrible game. Period. How can you dispute that?
Nyeme: I think MJ setup the game winner in ’97 and hit the game winner in ’98 and in ’96 that series was over after they went up 3-0 so they were coasting. MJ made up for his poor shooting by coming thru in the clutch in those close out games.
Lakers played well the last two games, they deserved to win.
I fucking hate them, but they earned the title.
Because Kobe shoot 6-24 with 4 TO ,,, Artest won the game.
Anyway, good game, congrats to the L.A. Lakers, they are the best team in paper, and now they prove that on the court.
In the last 3 minutes I was wondering why the hell is Doc keeping Rondo out there?? I would have put Nate in to space out the floor. I’ll give credit to the Laker defence for recognizing they were playing 5-4 but you can’t have Rondo out there in a game 7 and down 5.
I got a text midway through the game from a buddy who said “Nobody can tell me Ron-Ron isn’t a bigtime player”
Can we make that judgement after one playoff run?? IMO, no. Big series for him…. bigtime player?? Jury is still out on that one.
Off-season officially starts now. What will happen to the Lakers?? Where will the FAs sign?? I was convinced Philly was going to take Turner but with yesterday’s trade, maybe Favors is their guy?? So many different sub-headlines. Can’t wait.
Lmao @ Ray couldn’t buy himself a bucket with an AmEx Black Card and three forms of ID.. Congrats to Kobe for getting one more than Shaq. The game co-mvps where the Spaniard n QB(Ron Ron).. Mamba did do a good job on d glass.. Overall a really good game.
Sheed’s not gonna retire, he just can’t stand the rigors and grind of a long ass regular season sked.
If he ever calls it quits, you can bet he’ll come around looking to join a contender in about January or February…
Kobe won as a team but lost as an individual. Seriously, I am a big Kobe fan and I don’t really like MJ but after that finals performance were he consciously forced bad shot after bad shot, you can see he isn’t as good as dude. I just don’t understand why he doesn’t drive when he can’t get his shots off? Has he lost that much explosion?
Kobe wasn’t the reason they won and would’ve been the reason they lost.
Props to CeltsFan for being a good sport. Some Spurs fans we know would not be as complimenting.
@M-Intellect #27
You so right about that. It’s crazy that he could have gone from people saying he’s among the GOATs, to being a goat in a span of 3 minutes.
Good game Lakers. Pau is my mvp. As much as Kobe’s impact was undispuatble,but Pau held it down. Kobe shoots terribly and forces too many shots. Long live “the spaniard”
@Spliff – trust me, I wouldn’t’ve been if I thought we got hosed. We lost the game, flat out. You tip your hat and move on…
To compare it to football, it seemed like one team (Lakers) threw like 6 interceptions, but the other team (that’d be us) kept going 3 and out and never got past the 50. You can say, “What if” about a million different things. It coulda been a blow-out for either team if one of them had been “on” and the other played like they did. Also, we missed Perk for depth, but Sheed was the only guy other than Pierce and Rondo that gave us any offense at all in the 1st half, so it’s not like he was the problem.
I gotta say though, 4 months ago, we were a 2nd round team at best. Great (probably) last run by the Big 3. Hell of a ride that exceeded all expectation. We been playing w/ house money since we took down the King, but damn I wanted to bring that home…
Congrats to LA and their fans. Being a Kings fan, i absolutely detest the Lakers. It’s a permanent hate that will stay with me till I die due to all the times the Lakers ripped out the Kings hearts. The best team won though, can’t deny that.
I’m happy for Artest, glad to see he got one. In his first year too. This team might have an even better chance at winning next year. I figure the team will just become more solidified, especially with Artest becoming more comfortable with the team.
Did anyone see Sasha and Kobe clutching each other and pressing their foreheads up against one another? Geez, it seemed like they were doin that for an uncomfortably long period of time. I almost thought Sasha was gonna try and stick his tongue down Kobe’s throat. blaaagghh.
Poor Adam Morrison. I saw him wandering around by himself in the locker room during the champagne celebration. I bet even he knows that him having 2 rings is just BASS ACKWARDS, and that he probably isn’t justified in doing any hardcore celebrating……
speaking of celebrating, why the fuck was Sasha celebrating like he lead the whole damn team to the championship?? Dude’s worthless. I bet he cries for 3 months if he ever gets traded.
Looks like Laker fans will now have to put up with Fish being the starting PG for at least another year. I bet you all are hoping he doesn’t inhibit the team from getting that 3-peat. You gotta admit, dude is on his LAST leg.
Congrats again LA.
Kobe’s post-game interview was CRAZY! Most honest he’s ever been in his life. And he dropped Shaq’s name TWICE; once with Hanna Storm (who is HOT for reasons I can’t explain), and once in the press interview. You can tell he didn’t feel truly validated after the Orlando Finals, and this one really gave him true satisfaction.
You stay classy Bandolero. Overall great series, glad to be able to witness such an intense ‘rivalry’ game.
Jay – He had a horrible shooting game, I’m not disputing that. But time after time people make the comparison then say “MJ NEVER did….” Kobe still was aggressive for the entire game and that’s all you can ask for from your star player.
Legend33 – OK, MJ made up for it by coming through in the clutch, but Kobe rebounded and played def on Ray, Rondo & Pierce for stretches.
There should be NO double standard. Both teams played hard, NO ONE played particular well in the game.
@Dime
Give Kobe some love. I know he’s not on the East coast but come on. He’s the greatest player of his generation and its not even close. (and that was before game 7)
To some of you guys saying that Jordan never put up a horrible shooting performance in the finals, check the box score from Game 6, in the 1998 Finals.
Jordan is still the G.O.A.T, but Kobe has placed himself into any conversation about the greatest players ever.
He may not be “better” than MJ, but Kobe’s competitiveness is about as close to MJ’s as there will ever be.
If you watched his post game press conference, it will go down as Kobe’s most honest assessment about his career.
All I will say is this postseason should definitively dead the whole “Kobe vs. LeBron” debate.
Kobe’s got now…LeBron’s got next. Still…
Mad props to Celtics Nation. You guys just kept amazing us, game after game, series after series. Hold your heads up and know that you were a part of one of the best, gritty finals we fans have witnessed in a very long time.
As a long-time Lakers fan, I want to congratulate C-Nation on a great season, heart, and defense that made most of us Laker fans get real worried at the 4 minute mark of the fourth. It was a shitty series that the refs put way too many fingerprints on, but that shit ain’t new either.
Thanks Lakers, thanks for showing that when the ball ain’t dropping, you still ain’t stopping—-grabbing boards, forcing turnovers, and staying mentally tough enough to get the job done. Make room in the rafters!
How many and1s, facials, put backs, o boards, body contact…how HARD was PAU GASOL f***in’ balling???
I mean, Peirce, KG, Sheed…shoooooot even Baby was goin’ at him hard, on D and on O, but the bol just kept ballin! That was soooooo dope.
Definitely earned some stripes last night.
By the way, who grabbed the 1st and last rebound of the game??
Gasol. The guy gave it his all. It was tough. It was fun to watch him battle and get knocked around but yet he still kept coming.
It was live seeing him hit the deck, then get up, then miss a freebie because he was probably feeling several blood vessels leak somewhere inside his frame…then proceed to GOBBLE UP ALL THE REBOUNDS. He was like a lucky ass repeat offender the way he gave his squad sooooo many 2nd chances.
Hmmm, no hate here for the SHOW. But I was rooting for the Celtics. Do I blame Ray Ray for the loss??
If I had to answer, I’d say no ’cause it’s a team game…with a big azz “but.”
He was BUTT. I’m not really talking about his aversion to hitting the 3 recently.
No! He’s dirty and when he’s dirty he fires up the opposing team seemingly all of the time.
You know how he be stabbing cats with his elbow after peelin’ off off a screen…which is DIRT by the way?
Well DEREK FISHER knows…and immediately responded with a MAGNIFICENTLY JUMBO AZZ THREE POINTER to tie the game.
Lakers was down for like FOREVER.
Ball game. Tied. AWESOMENESS HAPPENS from hereon out…
After what seemed like was a PERMANENT FIVE POINT lead for the Lakers for like 3 minutes…
CHAMPIONSHIP X-FACTORS started to join the EQUATION:
SHEED busts a high arcing, beautiful, if you saw it in real life you’d think it was PURE LUCK triple.
Did you see how they were looking for Sheed for the 3.
He missed 3 3salready. That’s called TRUST DAWG!!! And respect.
Nice. Lakers hold 3.
Other end. RON RON knocks one down like he’s fighting fans again.
ILL. Ron Ron?? Yup.
ther way, RAY RAY busts one.
Who?? Ray, he aint hit sh*t the whole time like a dude who lies on his wank.
Anyways. 3 point ball game again.
16 SECONDS LEFT…end of the shot clock…Lakers got that 5pt pillow again…and then incomprehensively Boston’s point guard jacks a lofty one.
SWISH!!!!!!! OH SNAP!!! THIS IS A COTTONPICKING BALL GAME!
Who hit that??
RONDO.
Say what you want about his broke jumper…
…but he bailed out his squad and fixed his J for that particular moment.
Green Team couldn’t get the rock back with any real shot of winning after the MACHINE hit his freebies.
Wow, Sasha’s still relevant. Props to him.
Sucks Perk was out. Boston basically only field 6 guys. No excuses though. Not when you got TA and Nate posting ZEROES in their 30 seconds of tick.
And Ray’s stroke NEVER came back like a deadbeat pop.
One more thing I observed, KG is not a shell of himself. No. He’s just a different KG now with the whole knee thing. What I saw from him was a guy who’s competitiveness, intensity, and profanity are only sidekicks to his extremely talented skill set. The guy knows the game.But…with that whole knee thing…he only mustered 3 boards in a NBA Finals Game 7.
That’s not balling ON SOME OTHER SH*T.
Try to bottle up Kobe and they were DEFINITELY SUCCEEDING…and he still gets to the line and he still has game high and he still gets Finals MVP and his wife is still bad.
KOBE’S THAT BOL.
Congrats Lakerssss yeaaaaa. I am happy for Ron and officially I alwaya keep it Houston, but LA is my second fav. team so I had to come through with support last night.
Really happy for Kobe too, it’s a trip to see grown men celebrating like kids when they won it all. Pure joy.
Props to the Celtics who did way more than most thought they would. I was glad to see them in the finals instead of LeBron so it’s all good. I am sure if they handle the off-season right they will continue to stay in the mix.
I’d like to see Fisher ride off into the sunset now and them bring in a new true point.
Damn good series even though Boston lost. The refs left them play for the most part in Game 7 so I can’t blame the refs for Bostons loss.
I can’t blame just Ray either, no he couldn’t buy a bucket but Paul forced some bad shots and went iso too many times. Kg only had 5 rebounds at best, and Rondo stopped controlling the tempo. He is the reason the Celts went iso down the stretch. Why the hell did the go foul crazy and put LA in the penalty with 7 minutes left?!?
I’m not glad the Lakers won the championship, but I’m glad the Celtics didn’t. Just watching them play incites me into a rage, makes me want to paint kids green and then kick their faces in. They are just so dirty, so floppy, and so whiney that it’s disgusting to watch. They seem to be trained to a man to hold their man, hack them, then flop and whine when they get called for a foul.
Kobe didn’t really impress me much, it’s like he tried way too hard to out great everyone on the court. If Boston wasn’t having as bad a game as they were, he would have single handedly lost that for the Lakers. He did a good job on the boards, and played good defense, but EVERY defensive board he got, he waved off the PG and ran the ball down himself to jack shit.
I hate to say it, but Lamar is garbage. The guy has all the length in the world, but it doesn’t mean shit because it’s like he plays like his wrist is tied to his shoulder or something. Maybe his arms tired from trying to pickup his wife or something, but how can he let a 6’6 fat ass Glenn Davis throw up one of his stubby armed jackknife layups in right over top of him? That fat fuck can’t even really dunk, and he’s going to just walk in and drop layups on him? Fuck Odom, guy needs to commit to being a basketball player or get off the court.
Pau needs a queer eye for the straight guy make over or something, there’s no need to have a 7figure bank account and look like a homeless guy. Have some self respect. Guy needs to quit going up so weak either, he’s looking like Glenn Davis with how he’s getting his ass blocked over and over out there.
Paul Pierce is garbage, he’s not strong, not fast, not quick, and just plain too old to be effective on the court. His ONLY move is elbow jumper, take that away from him and he ain’t got nothing. He apparently doesn’t have a mirror either, I’ve seen 10 year old mexican kids who had better facial hair than he does.
Glad to see Rondo go out like he did. According to him he’ll apparently never be a better point guard than Derek Fisher, since Fish has more rings. He apparently has the most slippery shoes ever made, because he slides EVERYTIME he tries to stop, not sure why refs aren’t calling travel on that, he’s literally dragging his feet like 2-3ft. There isn’t a point guard in the league, or even the DLeague who wouldn’t drop 40 points if they were guarded like Rondo is guarded (Dallas guarded Nash like that for one game, Nash dropped 50+). If this series doesn’t seal him out of the top 5 point guard debate, then I’m sure when he’s “the man” on the Celts, it will be proven that until he can learn to shoot better than a high school kid, he ain’t shit. I don’t want to hear no fucking bullshit about “it’s hard to get your shot off in the NBA” either…teams WANT him to shoot, they give him 10-20ft of space specifically to force him to shoot.
Ray Allen, RIP buddy. KG’s knees, RIP buddies. Sheed, enjoy retirement buddy, move to Canada and get that skunk legally. Glenn Davis, fuck you asshole.
Team work and defense wins CHAMPIONSHIP The Los Angeles Lakers way baby I’m a born again Kobe fan now lol
Shooting 19 FTs in the 4th? If you let them play the first 3 how do you not let them play in the 4th, then call it both ways. Granted Ray Allen was trying to match John Starks, but the calls were horrible, you don’t make a champion because they shoot FTs well.
No more talk about Kobe being close to Jordan, I don’t remember MJ ever shooting 6 for 24 in a closeout game let alone in the playoffs EVER.
Gasol won those last two games, that would have been my MVP, he was killing the Cs on the boards and actually led the Lakers in assists in game 7.
Yeah, Jordan went 15 for 35 in the 1998 closeout. It happens to best of them.
I agree that Kobe forced some shots, and he struggled on the offensive end, since Boston was consistently double and triple teaming him. However, his defense and rebounding won me over because it was crucial to the victory. Anyone who balls knows that if you’re off your game, you can still do the intangibles to help your team, and that’s what Kobe did last night.
The night still belonged to Ron Ron though. His defense on Pierce was impeccable, along with him hitting the glass. And it’s funny that people talk shit in Vujacic… dude plays FIVE minutes, and enters the game to knock down 2 critical free throws. Ice…
That is all.