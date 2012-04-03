A dunk-off between Blake Griffin and… Nick Collison? The former Jayhawk must’ve been feeling that extra NCAA Championship juice in his legs last night with his old school playing for it all. Griffin did what he always does, which is something hardly anyone else in the world can do. Thanks mostly to Randy Foye because of his eight triples, the Clippers went into the Big D and took the air out of the Mavs. Foye wasn’t perfect though, and his missed shot here led to this.
Putback Death Match: Blake Griffin Vs. Nick Collison
Sean Sweeney 04.03.12 6 years ago
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago