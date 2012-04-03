Putback Death Match: Blake Griffin Vs. Nick Collison

04.03.12 6 years ago
A dunk-off between Blake Griffin and… Nick Collison? The former Jayhawk must’ve been feeling that extra NCAA Championship juice in his legs last night with his old school playing for it all. Griffin did what he always does, which is something hardly anyone else in the world can do. Thanks mostly to Randy Foye because of his eight triples, the Clippers went into the Big D and took the air out of the Mavs. Foye wasn’t perfect though, and his missed shot here led to this.

