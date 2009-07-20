Q-Rich traded to Wolves for Telfair, Mad Dog and Craig Smith

Quentin Richardson might as well just buy a Madden bus and live there until somebody tells him they want him for an entire season. Since the offseason began, Q has been traded three times: First from the Knicks to the Grizzlies in exchange for Darko, then from Memphis to the Clippers for Zach Randolph, and now (according to sources in Minnesota and L.A.) to the Wolves for a package of Sebastian Telfair, Craig Smith and Mark Madsen.

That’s what happens when you’re a kinda-sorta effective veteran with a hefty ($9.3 million) expiring contract; teams don’t mind having you on-board, but you’re not making anyone feel like they need to keep you if a better offer comes along.

What do the Clips get out of this? Bassy will battle Mike Taylor to be Baron Davis‘ backup, and Smith and Mad Dog provide some depth behind Blake Griffin at PF.

As for Minnesota, who knows what their plans are for Q-Rich. The Mike Miller trade left them without a pure shooter on the roster other than rookie Wayne Ellington, so there could be a role for Richardson. But don’t be surprised if he’s dealt again before training camp.