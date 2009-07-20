Q-Rich traded to Wolves for Telfair, Mad Dog and Craig Smith

Quentin Richardson might as well just buy a Madden bus and live there until somebody tells him they want him for an entire season. Since the offseason began, Q has been traded three times: First from the Knicks to the Grizzlies in exchange for Darko, then from Memphis to the Clippers for Zach Randolph, and now (according to sources in Minnesota and L.A.) to the Wolves for a package of Sebastian Telfair, Craig Smith and Mark Madsen.
That’s what happens when you’re a kinda-sorta effective veteran with a hefty ($9.3 million) expiring contract; teams don’t mind having you on-board, but you’re not making anyone feel like they need to keep you if a better offer comes along.
What do the Clips get out of this? Bassy will battle Mike Taylor to be Baron Davis‘ backup, and Smith and Mad Dog provide some depth behind Blake Griffin at PF.
As for Minnesota, who knows what their plans are for Q-Rich. The Mike Miller trade left them without a pure shooter on the roster other than rookie Wayne Ellington, so there could be a role for Richardson. But don’t be surprised if he’s dealt again before training camp.
Doesn’t QRich still send Steve Nash a big part of his pay cheque?
Another guy who done fell off after leaving Nash…
Cheque? You Canadian?
Yes, I am Canadian…
Maybe he’s English. You know, from England, where the language originated. Chimp.
that’s not fair. Q used to be a crazy nice player, when he came into the league he was one the best boarding guards in the L… then he went to NYC and the curse has been upon him ever since. I remember back in the day when dude used to just punish the opposition…
I just saw a interview with the clippers coach and they asked him about q….he said he was glad to have him back and he is familiar with system……that was yesterday today he is a twolve tomorrow he will be traded to kings since he is going from one bad team to another.
“I remember back in the day when dude used to just punish the opposition…”
let’s not get carried away here.
ha ha ha ha …so true control
“I remember back in the day when dude used to just punish the opposition…”
Scott..Really? haha
LOL @ Scott!
“I remember back in the day when dude used to just punish the opposition…”
When was this. I don’t think he has EVER punished the opposing team. Maybe his OWN team by shooting too much. He had ONE good year in Phoenix and that’s about it.
he used to be a nice sweet shooting 2-guard with LAC and PHX.. then he gained weight, hurt his back, become an undersized 3-man and started getting outmuscled and outhustled.. the back pain took the lift off his jumper and then he couldnt shoot. not much use for him in any system now… just collect the check and enjoy spending time in different cities..
He’s the 2000 version of Jimmy Jackson!!
He’s not the 2000 version of anything, you goof.
This sounds like a move made solely for the purpose of handing over the point guard reigns to Flynn without any pressure from a back up. Are the Wolves assuming Rubio is definitely going to play for them this season? Maybe they know something we don’t.
He’s the 2000 version of Jermaine Jackson!
If you’re not making at least $9.3 M…huusshhhhh….
hahaha… Q deserves it. He’s the counterpart of trash in the NBA. Thrown around for convenience… LOL
Just not the same after the break-up with Brandy. That boy better get some brandy to down his sorrows.
Maybe the Wolves are paving the way for Rubio now (gettin rid of Bassy). Guess we will see…
Dang scott u must have been smoking some stuff hook me up
Mad Dog back in LA! unfortunately he with the D-League club, Clips! Great interview for LA radio….though….hopefully they cut hime & the Lakers can sign him…
You guys are missing the point, this trade paves the way for Rubio to arrive by having one less PG, unless you tell me Brown is gonna be the backup PG this upcoming season …
Also, Joventut recently bough a guard, coincidence? I think not! :)
^gotta agree with Xavier.
The bigger news is coming – moving bassy leaves the Wolves with only 1 pg on the roster which I would say is a pretty clear sign that a)Rubio is coming to minnesota and b)Rubio and Flynn are going to have a battle for that starting job.
It is no coincidence that Kahn was in Italy this week to meet with Joventut.
The Clips are looking less cluttered now. They’ve got the talent, but with no chemistry no coaching…it could be another long season:
PG – Baron Davis (Mike Taylor, Sebastian Telfair)
SG – Eric Gordon
SF – Al Thornton (Craig Smith)
PF – Blake Griffin (Mark Madsen)
C – Marcus Camby (Chris Kaman, DeAndre Jordan)
I wouldnt be surprised if Q.Rich got traded for a used laundry machine. Go Tropics! 4th place! 4th place!
Time to chime in. Q-Rich might possibly be the WORST SG/SF in the league hands down. The dude never shoots above 40% FG. Yes he CAN grab a rebound here and there but you gotta remember, we had Eddy *I don’t get boards* Curry on our squad.
Anyways whole point is, Q-Rich is a good guy, but he is not an NBA caliber player. Someone should put him out of his misery and buy him out so he can be an assistant coach and go that career path.
what a DUMB move from Dunleavy!!
Q had what i think his Best Years when he was witht he CLIPPS!!
putting him @ the 2gaurd would be NICE.
i have a feeling this might be the end of BD with all this PG’s they are molding
i remember back in the day when everyone (or maybe just me) was amped on the Q-rich, Darius Miles tandem. kind of sucks that they’re struggling to stay in the league these days.
good move for the clips…im liking their roster more and more. smith is a legit rotation player and bassy can back baron
Clipper need a new Coach…. its long overdue…
@Chris from LB.
I was thinking the same thing.
The Clips now have Gordon, Taylor and Telfair who can play point. Now would be an effin briliant time to use Camby to entice a team to take BD ‘s huge contract off the Clips hands and allow them to rebuild a young core around Griffin.
his 1st 4 years in the league Q used to be 1 of my favorite players, man how times change
Here is what is about to happen. The clips are about to trade Baron Davis back to the Warriors for Corey Magette. Then the Clips are gonna sign Iverson as the starter at point.
Q was alright when he and D-Miles were in LA doing the head pound after they got buckets. Then the dude fell off. Phoenix crazy stat system couldn’t even bring the old Q out.
Bassy’s career is over. No way he can beat out Taylor as the backup PG.
@bsmoot
ITS Ova FOR bd!! i hope its not. .i dont think Eric Gordon is ready to Run the CLIPPS yet, and Telfair FORSURE isnt ready..
Why is it that Telfairhad his best years when he was a ROOKIE??
Look, i dont care what you all say, but i do not like Al thornton and say that they trade him for a defensive 3
BEST CLIPPER TEAM EVER:
1.) Jeff Mcinnis
2.) Piakowski
3.) Corey Maggette
4.) Brand
5.) Olowakand*
BENCH:
1.) Darius
2.) Q Rich
If Q never showed signs of being at least decent marketable player, how did he get on Team Jordan?
I honestly hope he gets traded to the Cavs next. Especially if it gets that outrageous contract we just gave Andy V off the books. We’ll need all the free cap space we can get after Lebron bolts for whoever else has a real coach & a competent GM.
I like this they got some hustle behind blake griffin, marcus camby and chris kaman. and a backup point guard who is cappable of running a team. you know some of thes older guys on the clips are gonna get injured.
and 12th even if cleveland is 30 mil over the cap they can still give lebron a max deal because he plays there and that alows teams to extend those contracs while being or going over the cap. never played nba franchise on nba live or nba 2k huh?
I think he was referencing their need to replace Bron not to create space to sign him.
Q.Richardson had his best scoring year in PHX with nash, but his best overall year was with the Clippers before he came to PHX. Richardson used to be a rebounding machine, who posted up opposing 2guards and got plenty of buckets close to the basekt while playing good defense. then something happened, he met Brandy, married her, then moved to PHX and became 3pt jacker (not a shooter). Then he got out of shape (for NBa standards) and lost his hops. I think we can blame Brandy for all this.
Brandy tends to ruin people, just ask Q & Vin Baker.
@ 39
Yes I’m familiar with Bird Rights. My concern is that every other elite team in the league has made themselves better.
Spurs adding Richardson while losing virtually nothing
Lakers basically exchanging Ron Artest for Ariza
Magic getting Vince Carter
Celtics signing Sheed
I’ll even throw in the Trailblazers for showing it’s core of guys (Roy, Aldridge & Oden) that they’re focus is on getting more talent with their near signings of Milsap & Hedo.
This time next year I won’t be shocked (or even disapponted with Lebron) if he’s signed somewhere else and the city of Cleveland is left with a starting lineup of:
Mo “Paper All-Star” Williams
Delonte West
Antony “I spent my peak years in Europe” Parker
Andy V
Shaq who’ll want no parts of Cleveland’s bad weather and lack of a social scene in comparison to where he’s been
@Jah
Craig Smith is NOT an SF.
@Chris from LB
The Clippers best team was the one that barely lost to PHX a few years ago in the 2nd round with Cassell at PG and Kaman at C to go along with Maggette and Brand. Quintin Ross was a nice stopper for them as well.
Thanks Coop, that was so necessary.